●Building a Blog for Your Business Step by Step

為您的企業建立博客（線上）

10月25日（週一）下午2點到下午3點15分

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30021&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program Webinar

新冠疫情 小型企業振興補助計畫網絡研討會（線上）

10月26日（週二）下午2點到下午3點

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30193&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●Diversity, Equity & Inclusion: Understanding Subtleties & Leveraging Strategies

小企業主和組織展示多樣性、公平性和包容性（線上）

10月27日（週三）上午10點到上午11點30分

https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/DiversityEquity%20%20Inclusion%20Understanding%20Subtleties%20%20Leveraging%20Strategies%20-561/details

●USE YOUTUBE TO GROW YOUR BUSINESS

使用 YouTube 發展您的業務（線上）

10月27日（週三）下午2點到下午3點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/use-youtube-to-grow-your-business-36899/

●Navigating Insurance Claims After the Hurricane

颶風過後的保險索賠導航（線上）

10月27日（週三）下午5點

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1567741

●NEW YORK STATE COVID-19 PANDEMIC SMALL BUSINESS RECOVERY GRANT PROGRAM

紐約州 新冠疫情小企業恢復補助計劃（線上）

10月28日（週四）上午9點30分到上午10點30分

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/new-york-state-covid-19-pandemic-small-business-recovery-grant-program-45184/

●NEW YORK'S BIGGEST & BEST CO-OP, CONDO & APT EXPO

紐約最大&最好的合作CO-OP、康斗和公寓博覽會（線下）

10月28日（週四）上午10點到下午4點30分

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/new-yorks-biggest-best-co-op-condo-apt-expo-41161/

●Therapeutic Skills Training

治療技能培訓（線上）

10月28日（週四）下午4點到下午5點30分

https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/TherapeuticSkills%20Training-557/details

●Racial Profiling of Chinese Scientists and the Consequences for the U.S. Scientific Community

中國科學家的種族特徵及其對美國 科學界的影響（線上）

10月28日（週四）晚上8點到晚上9點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/racial-profiling-of-chinese-scientists-and-the-consequences-for-the-u-s-scientific-community/

●Excluded Worker Fund: Information Session

被排除在外的工人基金（EWF）信息（線上）

10月29日（週五）下午5點

https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/ExcludedWorker%20Fund%20Information%20Session-527/details

●Free Construction Training Program - Registration Open

免費建築培訓計劃 - 開放註冊（線上）

*請於10月29日前提交申請表

https://www.cpc-nyc.org/events/free-construction-training-program-registration-open

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★