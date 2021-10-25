我的頻道

孟晚舟正式回華為上班 深圳員工夾道歡呼

大氣河流來襲 金山灣區籠罩暴風雨 部分居民疏散

●Building a Blog for Your Business Step by Step

為您的企業建立博客（線上）

10月25日（週一）下午2點到下午3點15分

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30021&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program Webinar

新冠疫情小型企業振興補助計畫網絡研討會（線上）

10月26日（週二）下午2點到下午3點

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30193&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●Diversity, Equity & Inclusion: Understanding Subtleties & Leveraging Strategies

小企業主和組織展示多樣性、公平性和包容性（線上）

10月27日（週三）上午10點到上午11點30分

https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/DiversityEquity%20%20Inclusion%20Understanding%20Subtleties%20%20Leveraging%20Strategies%20-561/details

●USE YOUTUBE TO GROW YOUR BUSINESS

使用 YouTube 發展您的業務（線上）

10月27日（週三）下午2點到下午3點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/use-youtube-to-grow-your-business-36899/

●Navigating Insurance Claims After the Hurricane

颶風過後的保險索賠導航（線上）

10月27日（週三）下午5點

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1567741

●NEW YORK STATE COVID-19 PANDEMIC SMALL BUSINESS RECOVERY GRANT PROGRAM

紐約州新冠疫情小企業恢復補助計劃（線上）

10月28日（週四）上午9點30分到上午10點30分

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/new-york-state-covid-19-pandemic-small-business-recovery-grant-program-45184/

●NEW YORK'S BIGGEST & BEST CO-OP, CONDO & APT EXPO

紐約最大&最好的合作CO-OP、康斗和公寓博覽會（線下）

10月28日（週四）上午10點到下午4點30分

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/new-yorks-biggest-best-co-op-condo-apt-expo-41161/

●Therapeutic Skills Training

治療技能培訓（線上）

10月28日（週四）下午4點到下午5點30分

https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/TherapeuticSkills%20Training-557/details

●Racial Profiling of Chinese Scientists and the Consequences for the U.S. Scientific Community

中國科學家的種族特徵及其對美國科學界的影響（線上）

10月28日（週四）晚上8點到晚上9點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/racial-profiling-of-chinese-scientists-and-the-consequences-for-the-u-s-scientific-community/

●Excluded Worker Fund: Information Session

被排除在外的工人基金（EWF）信息（線上）

10月29日（週五）下午5點

https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/ExcludedWorker%20Fund%20Information%20Session-527/details

●Free Construction Training Program - Registration Open

免費建築培訓計劃 - 開放註冊（線上）

*請於10月29日前提交申請表

https://www.cpc-nyc.org/events/free-construction-training-program-registration-open

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★

華埠珠寶店遭破牆盜竊 損失慘重周邊商家自危

紐約市居民聯盟籲支持共和黨市長候選人史里華

全球防疫最嚴密的國門 終於陸續開啟

全球2021經濟成長率 IMF下修至5.9%

已長大成人的蘇菲易。(蘇菲易提供)

出生一個月遭棄 被美國家庭領養 華女尋根找父母

2021-10-19 02:30
根據氣象專家分析，今年紐約的冬天可能比往年更早到來；圖為21日黃昏時分，從皇后區白石鎮向西望去，遠方的光芒恍若極光。(記者曹健)

反聖嬰現象 紐約今年冬天早到

2021-10-22 12:46
金髮白人女性在22日在布碌崙一間華人雜貨店前，以紙箱毆打另一名17歲少女並發表反亞裔仇恨言論。(市警提供)

紐約白人女持紙箱毆打17歲少女 吐亞裔仇恨言語

2021-10-24 12:52
市警72分局華裔女警員吳依凡首次上庭，被控多項謀殺重罪。(讀者提供)

開槍殺人華裔女警首出庭 被控多項謀殺重罪

2021-10-19 15:03
最新房地產報告顯示，紐約市疫情租金暴跌態勢已逆轉反彈，租金不斷上漲；圖為曼哈頓下城。(路透)

紐約市公寓租金 熬過疫情反彈飆漲

2021-10-18 09:09
汽油價格連日上漲，紐約民眾開車出行的成本升高，恐將迎來一個最貴的冬天；圖為一名亞裔女子在皇后區白石鎮的一個加油站為汽車加油。(記者曹健╱攝影)

最貴寒冬 紐約取暖費暴增4成

2021-10-22 11:56

超人氣

出手打炒房 中國將開徵房地產稅 10大城試點

外媒爆金與正「處決金正恩」 韓國家情報院：完全不實

3承諾都失守…拜登預算案恐「險勝」 不利期中選舉

紐約白人女持紙箱毆打17歲少女 吐亞裔仇恨言語

「六人行」男星抗癌3年不幸去世 享年59歲

