近期活動
●CPC NAN SHAN Senior Center Covid-19 Pfizer Booster Shots
南山老年中心輝瑞疫苗加強針注射（線下）
10月19日（週二）上午9點到中午12點
*需要提前電話預約
https://www.cpc-nyc.org/events/covid-19-pfizer-booster-shots-nan-shan-senior-center
●Serving Up Restaurant Resources: A Free Webinar
提供餐館重啟需要的資訊（線上）
10月19日（週二）上午10點到上午11點
https://www.sichamber.com/events/5ngcalcjn0dd17d1nj9w3hek82g13i
●Prepare for Emergencies and Avoid DSNY Violations Webinar
為緊急情況做好準備，學習如何避免與紐約市衛生局相關的常見違規行為（線上）
10月19日（週二）上午10點到上午11點30分
https://chinatown.nyc/event/prepare-for-emergencies-and-avoid-dsny-violations-webinar/
●Building Tomorrow's Manufacturing Business Today in NYC
在紐約建立未來的製造業務（線上）
10月20日（週三）上午9點到上午10點30分
https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/BuildingTomorrows%20Manufacturing%20Business%20Today%20in%20NYC-555/details
●How to Avoid Becoming a Cyber Horror Story
採取措施保護企業數據和系統不受網絡洩露的侵害（線上）
10月20日（週三）上午11點到中午12點
https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/how-to-avoid-becoming-a-cyber-horror-story-43022/
●Fall Into Networking
商務交流晚會（線下）
10月20日（週三）下午6點到晚上8點
https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/fall-into-networking-42224/
●Restaurant Return-to-Work Tax Credit Webinar
餐廳復工稅收抵免網絡研討會（線上）
10月21日（週四）下午2點到下午3點
https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30236&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo
如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。
