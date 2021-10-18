我的頻道

神棄之地的肉票危機：美加傳教士「海地黑幫綁架案」

F-1簽證失效 中國50留學生遭美大學強制驅離

●CPC NAN SHAN Senior Center Covid-19 Pfizer Booster Shots

南山老年中心輝瑞疫苗加強針注射（線下）

10月19日（週二）上午9點到中午12點

*需要提前電話預約

https://www.cpc-nyc.org/events/covid-19-pfizer-booster-shots-nan-shan-senior-center

●Serving Up Restaurant Resources: A Free Webinar

提供餐館重啟需要的資訊（線上）

10月19日（週二）上午10點到上午11點

https://www.sichamber.com/events/5ngcalcjn0dd17d1nj9w3hek82g13i

●Prepare for Emergencies and Avoid DSNY Violations Webinar

為緊急情況做好準備，學習如何避免與紐約市衛生局相關的常見違規行為（線上）

10月19日（週二）上午10點到上午11點30分

https://chinatown.nyc/event/prepare-for-emergencies-and-avoid-dsny-violations-webinar/

●Building Tomorrow's Manufacturing Business Today in NYC

在紐約建立未來的製造業務（線上）

10月20日（週三）上午9點到上午10點30分

https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/BuildingTomorrows%20Manufacturing%20Business%20Today%20in%20NYC-555/details

●How to Avoid Becoming a Cyber Horror Story

採取措施保護企業數據和系統不受網絡洩露的侵害（線上）

10月20日（週三）上午11點到中午12點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/how-to-avoid-becoming-a-cyber-horror-story-43022/

●Fall Into Networking

商務交流晚會（線下）

10月20日（週三）下午6點到晚上8點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/fall-into-networking-42224/

●Restaurant Return-to-Work Tax Credit Webinar

餐廳復工稅收抵免網絡研討會（線上）

10月21日（週四）下午2點到下午3點

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30236&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★

10/16舊金山華埠健康同樂日 現場可打流感疫苗

美平均日增9萬例確診 佛奇：消滅新冠 未來極困難

法拉盛福壽老人中心 19日打補強針

法拉盛福壽老人中心19日打補強針 長者盼盡早接種

新冠補強針 「別盲目搶接種」

在72分局服務的華裔女警吳依凡。(讀者提供)

怒殺情敵 紐約華裔女警被指占有慾強…分手後跟蹤糾纏、亮槍威脅

2021-10-15 10:30
24歲死者梁嘉米。(取自GoFundMe網站)

紐約州檢察長辦公室查華裔女警殺人案 死者友人發起網路捐款

2021-10-15 14:56
華裔女警開槍射傷前女友，射殺前女友的新情人。(Citizen視頻截圖)

女友別戀 華裔女警開槍1死1傷

2021-10-14 02:30
菲律賓裔新澤西州護士安波洛西被逃離搶劫現場的劫匪撞倒，傷重去世。（圖片取自個人臉書）

遊民時報廣場搶劫奔逃 亞裔護士被撞不治

2021-10-11 09:47
陳菊是個熱愛生活的人，對家人、社團和鄉親都充滿熱情。(家人提供)

美國上海同鄉會創會會長 突破性染疫離世

2021-10-15 02:30
亞裔外賣郎被搶後仍遭人捅死，案發一早現場仍被警方封鎖。(記者張晨/攝影)

曼哈頓華埠1天3起捅人案致2死 又有亞裔外賣郎喪命

2021-10-16 16:42

廚房凶器？這副「熊爪」幫忙 烹煮這些料理輕鬆又衛生

不工作能過活嗎？靠社安金、退休金過日子 反而更省

封面故事／好市多便宜多 迎合中國胃 挑戰華人超市

比爾蓋茲紐約嫁女兒 離婚後首度與梅琳達同框

公路警「匪」？2亞裔男拿錢買地 被攔檢沒收10萬

