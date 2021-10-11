我的頻道

加州通過6法令 未經同意拿掉保險套算犯罪 明年生效

全球航運「供應鏈大混亂」 喬州1港8萬個貨櫃卡關

●Excluded Worker Fund: Information Session

被排除在外的工人基金（EWF）信息（線上）

10月11日（週一）下午3點

https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/ExcludedWorker%20Fund%20Information%20Session-526/details

●COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program Webinar

新冠疫情小型企業振興補助計畫網絡研討會（線上）

10月12日（週二）下午2點到下午3點

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30192&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●Cancer: It’s Not Just Physical

討論癌症診斷的情緒後果（線上）

10月12日（週二）下午6點到晚上7點30分

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1559233

●Attorneys for Children and Assigned Counsel

兒童律師 (AFC) 和指定律師的申請流程及初步培訓要求（線上）

10月13日（週三）中午12點到下午2點15分

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1544683

●Immigration Legal Consultation Day

移民法律諮詢日（線上）

10月14日（週四）上午10點到下午5點

*需電話預約

https://www.cpc-nyc.org/events/immigration-legal-consultation-day-%E7%A7%BB%E6%B0%91%E6%B3%95%E5%BE%8B%E8%AB%AE%E8%A9%A2%E6%97%A5-october-2021

●Civil Service 101 - Virtual Information Session

瞭解從事公務員工作相關信息（線上）

10月14日（週四）上午10點

https://www.cpc-nyc.org/events/civil-service-101-virtual-information-session-1014

●Negotiation Skills for the Businessperson

商人的談判技巧（線上）

10月15日（週四）上午9點30分到上午10點30分

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/cultural-considerations-38480/

●Free Flu Shot

免費流感疫苗接種活動（線下）

10月16日（週六）上午10點30分到下午3點

https://tzuchi.us/events/nj-free-flu-shot?i=a1cdd2f

●Free Saturday Legal Clinics

免費法律諮詢服務（線下）

10月16日（週六）中午12點30分到下午3點30分

*需電話或電郵預約

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1564320

●"Home" Dance Project

展示新興的亞洲編舞家和舞者作品（線上）

10月16日（週六）下午4點到晚上7點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/home-dance-project/

●Free Construction Training Program - Registration Open

免費建築培訓計劃 - 開放註冊（線上）

*請於10月29日前提交申請表

https://www.cpc-nyc.org/events/free-construction-training-program-registration-open

示威者騷擾紐約華人博物館員工 每日新聞譴責

蔡英文四項堅持 僑界有肯定有認部分多餘

離家至少數周 返回尚無時間表

昔白宮顧問電郵曝光：川普去年拚大選翻盤 優於抗疫

FDA前局長新書：中國拒提新訊息 新冠病毒難溯源

FDA前局長：若中國拒提新訊息 新冠病毒難溯源

圖中這名女子在時報廣場早上高峰通勤，將另一名女子推向地鐵。(截圖自NYPD)

影／時報廣場列車正進站 一女遭突襲 被推向地鐵

2021-10-04 21:15
31歲情婦鄧海燕(Haiyan Deng)警方通緝圖。（警方提供）

紐約華男陳屍公寓 情婦新墨西哥州被捕時攜武器反抗

2021-10-04 17:16
聯邦海關與邊境保護局本周在新州紐瓦克港口沒收從中國走私來美，總重量超過3700磅的紅薯，目的地均在法拉盛。(CBP提供)

走私3700磅中國紅薯 超市業者：有違常理

2021-10-07 13:01
社群媒體上常有華人發布的有關殺豬盤的帖子。(社群媒體截圖)

殺豬盤害她爸媽離婚 高學歷華女被騙44萬

2021-10-07 02:29
FDA已批准輝瑞和莫德納(Moderna)的第三劑新冠疫苗，提供給已接種兩種疫苗、但免疫力有缺陷的民眾；圖為紐約一位耆老在接種疫苗。(Getty Images)

新冠補強針 「別盲目搶接種」

2021-10-08 02:30
時報廣場站推女乘客入軌，非裔女嫌被控企圖謀殺。(市警提供)

時報廣場站推女乘客入軌 非裔女嫌被控企圖謀殺

2021-10-05 13:47

全球航運「供應鏈大混亂」 喬州1港8萬個貨櫃卡關

環時：蔡英文雙十演說 態度空前囂張

霍楚簽署新法 承認殉職華警劉文健女兒繼承權

霍楚簽署新法 承認殉職華警劉文健女兒繼承權

美海軍核工程師夫婦握極機密 賣給臥底探員被捕

川普愛州造勢 批拜登「毀國」、中國搶工作…民調直升

