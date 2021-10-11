近期活動
●Excluded Worker Fund: Information Session
被排除在外的工人基金（EWF）信息（線上）
https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/ExcludedWorker%20Fund%20Information%20Session-526/details
●COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program Webinar
新冠疫情小型企業振興補助計畫網絡研討會（線上）
10月12日（週二）下午2點到下午3點
https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30192&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo
●Cancer: It’s Not Just Physical
討論癌症診斷的情緒後果（線上）
10月12日（週二）下午6點到晚上7點30分
https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1559233
●Attorneys for Children and Assigned Counsel
兒童律師 (AFC) 和指定律師的申請流程及初步培訓要求（線上）
10月13日（週三）中午12點到下午2點15分
https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1544683
●Immigration Legal Consultation Day
移民法律諮詢日（線上）
10月14日（週四）上午10點到下午5點
*需電話預約
https://www.cpc-nyc.org/events/immigration-legal-consultation-day-%E7%A7%BB%E6%B0%91%E6%B3%95%E5%BE%8B%E8%AB%AE%E8%A9%A2%E6%97%A5-october-2021
●Civil Service 101 - Virtual Information Session
瞭解從事公務員工作相關信息（線上）
10月14日（週四）上午10點
https://www.cpc-nyc.org/events/civil-service-101-virtual-information-session-1014
●Negotiation Skills for the Businessperson
商人的談判技巧（線上）
10月15日（週四）上午9點30分到上午10點30分
https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/cultural-considerations-38480/
●Free Flu Shot
免費流感疫苗接種活動（線下）
10月16日（週六）上午10點30分到下午3點
https://tzuchi.us/events/nj-free-flu-shot?i=a1cdd2f
●Free Saturday Legal Clinics
免費法律諮詢服務（線下）
10月16日（週六）中午12點30分到下午3點30分
*需電話或電郵預約
https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1564320
●"Home" Dance Project
展示新興的亞洲編舞家和舞者作品（線上）
10月16日（週六）下午4點到晚上7點
https://chinatown.nyc/event/home-dance-project/
●Free Construction Training Program - Registration Open
免費建築培訓計劃 - 開放註冊（線上）
*請於10月29日前提交申請表
https://www.cpc-nyc.org/events/free-construction-training-program-registration-open
