近期活動
●Access to Capital for Your Business
為您的企業獲取資本（線上）
10月4日（週一）下午2點到下午3點15分
https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30020&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo
●NYCBA Presents: "BootCamp: Basic Training for Lawyers" Day 2
“訓練營：律師基本培訓”第 2 天（線上）
10月5日（週二）中午12點到下午1點30分
https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1551176
●Free Interactive Digital Marketing Workshop
免費互動數字營銷工作坊（線上）
10月5日（週二）下午5點到下午6點
https://business.bronxchamber.org/events/details/free-interactive-digital-marketing-workshop-2488
●NCLEX Preparation: Tips to Building a Successful Plan
制定成功計劃的技巧（線上）
10月5日（週二）晚上8點
https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/NCLEXPreparation%20Tips%20to%20Building
●NYC Department of Small Business Services: Customized Training Q&A
紐約市小企業服務部：定制培訓問答（線上）
10月7日（週四）下午4點到下午5點
https://chinatown.nyc/event/nyc-department-of-small-business-services-customized-training-qa-3/
●AABANY Litigation and Student Outreach Committees Present: Careers in Litigation Panel
瞭解訴訟領域的各種職業道路（線上）
10月7日（週四）晚上6點30分到晚上7點30分
https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1554350
●Nassau County Household Hazardous Waste Collection
拿騷縣家庭危險廢品收集（線上）
10月9日（週六）上午8點到中午12點
https://web.islandchamber.com/events/NassauCounty%20Household%20Hazardous%20Waste%20Collection-8207/details
★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★
