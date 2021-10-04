●Access to Capital for Your Business

為您的企業獲取資本（線上）

10月4日（週一）下午2點到下午3點15分

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30020&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●NYCBA Presents: "BootCamp: Basic Training for Lawyers" Day 2

“訓練營：律師基本培訓”第 2 天（線上）

10月5日（週二）中午12點到下午1點30分

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1551176

●Free Interactive Digital Marketing Workshop

免費互動數字營銷工作 坊（線上）

10月5日（週二）下午5點到下午6點

https://business.bronxchamber.org/events/details/free-interactive-digital-marketing-workshop-2488

●NCLEX Preparation: Tips to Building a Successful Plan

制定成功計劃的技巧（線上）

10月5日（週二）晚上8點

https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/NCLEXPreparation%20Tips%20to%20Building

●NYC Department of Small Business Services: Customized Training Q&A

紐約市 小企業服務部：定制培訓問答（線上）

10月7日（週四）下午4點到下午5點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/nyc-department-of-small-business-services-customized-training-qa-3/

●AABANY Litigation and Student Outreach Committees Present: Careers in Litigation Panel

瞭解訴訟領域的各種職業道路（線上）

10月7日（週四）晚上6點30分到晚上7點30分

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1554350

●Nassau County Household Hazardous Waste Collection

拿騷縣家庭危險廢品收集（線上）

10月9日（週六）上午8點到中午12點

https://web.islandchamber.com/events/NassauCounty%20Household%20Hazardous%20Waste%20Collection-8207/details

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★