臉書當機 Instagram、WhatsApp也受影響

葛瑞珊新書爆料：希克斯丟爛攤子跳槽福斯領高薪

●Access to Capital for Your Business

為您的企業獲取資本（線上）

10月4日（週一）下午2點到下午3點15分

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30020&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●NYCBA Presents: "BootCamp: Basic Training for Lawyers" Day 2

“訓練營：律師基本培訓”第 2 天（線上）

10月5日（週二）中午12點到下午1點30分

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1551176

●Free Interactive Digital Marketing Workshop

免費互動數字營銷工作坊（線上）

10月5日（週二）下午5點到下午6點

https://business.bronxchamber.org/events/details/free-interactive-digital-marketing-workshop-2488

●NCLEX Preparation: Tips to Building a Successful Plan

制定成功計劃的技巧（線上）

10月5日（週二）晚上8點

https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/NCLEXPreparation%20Tips%20to%20Building

●NYC Department of Small Business Services: Customized Training Q&A

紐約市小企業服務部：定制培訓問答（線上）

10月7日（週四）下午4點到下午5點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/nyc-department-of-small-business-services-customized-training-qa-3/

●AABANY Litigation and Student Outreach Committees Present: Careers in Litigation Panel

瞭解訴訟領域的各種職業道路（線上）

10月7日（週四）晚上6點30分到晚上7點30分

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1554350

●Nassau County Household Hazardous Waste Collection

拿騷縣家庭危險廢品收集（線上）

10月9日（週六）上午8點到中午12點

https://web.islandchamber.com/events/NassauCounty%20Household%20Hazardous%20Waste%20Collection-8207/details

威脅安全無證客優先拘捕、驅逐 國安部新規11.29生效
紐森再簽署8新法 限警過度執法
艾妲受災無證客 最高補助7.2萬元
紐約州政府宣布2700萬救濟金 用於艾妲受難的無證災民
日前失聯的長島中國留學生張礎開，已於日前尋得，目前正在醫院接受治療。(伍洪亮提供)

失聯長島中國留學生找到了 在醫院治療 家屬將赴美探望

2021-09-29 15:31
熱心人士拍下的非裔施暴者背影。（陳小姐提供）

「為什麼瞪我」地鐵非裔女毆打華裔女白領

2021-09-30 02:30
法拉盛一位26歲華男血床單裹屍，被警察發現死在法拉盛一處高檔公寓內。(記者張心／攝影)

紐約華男陳屍公寓 傳情婦在新墨西哥州落網

2021-09-27 10:13
該男子因被韓貴平拒絕臨時搭車，用手機砸向受害人的右眼，導致對方可能失明。(市警提供)

華裔Uber司機拒載臨時搭乘遭攻擊 右眼恐失明

2021-09-30 12:16
因暴雨困在法拉盛一棟公寓樓地下室喪生的中國湖北籍冷鴻升定於10月3日舉辦追思會。(友人提供)

華裔1家3口淹死地下室 各界伸援手28日舉行火化儀式

2021-09-28 11:36
Storm King Art Center園內秋意盎然。(取自臉書)

雕塑公園、玻璃屋、農莊…紐約好個秋 來趟輕旅遊

2021-10-01 11:13

曾和張國榮演床戲 周潔病重自費包機回中國「落葉歸根」

「我們不是瘟神」 拿不到簽證和綠碼 在美華人望斷返鄉路

「潘朵拉文件」曝光 千萬文檔驚爆35政要「藏富境外」

留學生檢測：美國人這麼溫柔？ 華人返鄉戳鼻：像撒了辣椒麵

加州破獲最大「非法大麻」種植 狂耗電 變壓器爆了

