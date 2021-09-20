我的頻道

俄國大學發生槍擊案至少5死 嫌犯被捕

舊金山灣區近2.9萬戶停電 東灣影響最大 緊急搶修

●Open Enrollment and the Importance of Health Insurance

開放註冊，瞭解健康保險的重要性（線上）

9月21日（週二）上午9點到上午10點

https://web.islandchamber.com/events/HotTopics%20Open%20Enrollment%20and%20the%20Importance%20of%20Health%20Insurance-8269/details

●Doing Business with The Port Authority of NY and NJ: Certification and Registration

與紐約和新澤西港務局開展業務：認證和註冊（線上）

9月21日（週二）上午10點到上午11點25分

https://www.sichamber.com/events/doing-business-with-the-port-authority-of-ny-and-nj-certification-and-registration

●Cybersecurity Solutions for Small, Midsize Businesses

適用於中小型企業的網絡安全解決方案（線上）

9月22日（週三）上午10點到上午11點

https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/SCOREWebinarCybersecurity%20Solutions%20for%20Small%20Midsize%20Businesses-535/details

●Hurricane Ida Financial Assistance

颶風艾達經濟援助（線上）

9月22日（週三）上午11點30分到中午12點30分

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/hurricane-ida-financial-assistance-43363/

●NYS Small Business Grant Program Update

紐約州小企業補助計劃更新（線上）

9月22日（週三）下午1點到下午2點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/nys-small-business-grant-program-update-43376/

●Tech Solutions to Streamline Business Operations

簡化業務運營的技術解決方案（線上）

9月22日（週三）下午2點到下午3點

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30037&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●Reach Customers Online with Google

通過Google吸引客戶（線上）

9月23日（週四）下午3點到下午4點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/reach-customers-online-with-google_part-1/

●Cruise with UBS Arena & the NY Islanders

瑞銀競技場雞尾酒招待會（線下）

9月23日（週四）下午5點到晚上9點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/cruise-with-ubs-arena-the-ny-islanders-41322/

●Moon: A Celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival – Violin Recital & Art Exhibition Opening

中秋節：小提琴獨奏藝術展開幕（線下）

9月23日（週四）下午6點到晚上9點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/moon-a-celebration-of-the-mid-autumn-festival-violin-recital-art-exhibition-opening/

●Free Flu Vaccine Clinic

免費流感疫苗接種活動（線下）

9月24日（週五）上午10點到下午3點

https://www.cpc-nyc.org/events/free-flu-vaccine-clinic-%E5%85%8D%E8%B2%BB%E6%B5%81%E6%84%9F%E7%96%AB%E8%8B%97%E6%8E%A5%E7%A8%AE%E6%B4%BB%E5%8B%95-0

●Healthy Brain to Keep Dementia Away: a Tzu Chi Healthy Community Workshop

健康大腦遠離癡呆症（線上）

9月25日（週六）上午10點到上午11點

https://tzuchimedical.us/events/healthy-brain-to-keep-dementia-away-a-tzu-chi-healthy-community-workshop?i=a78d64b

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★

研究報告：近半亞裔青少年遭騷擾欺凌 返校安全有隱憂

華盛頓特區街頭爆槍案 3死3傷

劉瀟喆在布朗士的高速路遭遇車禍，他的臉部、頸部、胸部與臀部因受到毆打受傷。(劉瀟喆提供)

普通事故變攻擊案 華男高速路遭暴打7分鐘

2021-09-16 02:29
曼哈頓一家高檔中餐廳的戶外用餐區發生持槍搶劫案，兩名顧客遇搶，一人中槍受傷送送醫。（記者張晨／攝影）

曼哈頓高檔中餐館 戶外用餐區遇劫 食客中槍

2021-09-17 11:22
陳緹娜家洪水後一片狼藉。（陳緹娜提供）

洪災瞬間淹沒住宅 他帶孕妻車頂避難 次日竟接房東「逐客令」

2021-09-13 02:29
法拉盛受災區Peck大道附近的民宅前依舊是一片狼藉。（記者張心／攝影）

洪災至今沒電、沒煤氣 紐約法拉盛災民嘆索賠難

2021-09-13 14:30
紐約市公校復課頭兩日，全市公校共有近60間教室因疫情被關閉，超過200名學生及教職員工染疫。圖為紐約市公校開學首日，校門口防疫檢測排長龍。(記者張心／攝影)

開學頭兩日 紐約市近60間教室因疫情關閉 逾200人染疫

2021-09-15 13:13
懷特騎摩特車專盯年輕少女襲胸。(市警提供)

瑜珈教練曼哈頓華埠襲胸多華女 包括4位NYU女學生

2021-09-18 14:54

海地上萬難民抵德州 拜登下令驅逐

全美關注…佛州自駕遊失蹤女 屍體疑在懷州尋獲

路透：中國金融機構正為恆大可能倒閉做準備

鄭州女按摩1次被索19.8萬 趕飛機竟把錢付清

拜登邀法總統通話 協商澳洲潛艦採購爭議

