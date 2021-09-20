●Open Enrollment and the Importance of Health Insurance

開放註冊，瞭解健康保險的重要性（線上）

9月21日（週二）上午9點到上午10點

https://web.islandchamber.com/events/HotTopics%20Open%20Enrollment%20and%20the%20Importance%20of%20Health%20Insurance-8269/details

●Doing Business with The Port Authority of NY and NJ: Certification and Registration

與紐約和新澤西港務局開展業務：認證和註冊（線上）

9月21日（週二）上午10點到上午11點25分

https://www.sichamber.com/events/doing-business-with-the-port-authority-of-ny-and-nj-certification-and-registration

●Cybersecurity Solutions for Small, Midsize Businesses

適用於中小型企業的網絡安全解決方案（線上）

9月22日（週三）上午10點到上午11點

https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/SCOREWebinarCybersecurity%20Solutions%20for%20Small%20Midsize%20Businesses-535/details

●Hurricane Ida Financial Assistance

颶風艾達經濟援助（線上）

9月22日（週三）上午11點30分到中午12點30分

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/hurricane-ida-financial-assistance-43363/

●NYS Small Business Grant Program Update

紐約州 小企業補助計劃更新（線上）

9月22日（週三）下午1點到下午2點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/nys-small-business-grant-program-update-43376/

●Tech Solutions to Streamline Business Operations

簡化業務運營的技術解決方案（線上）

9月22日（週三）下午2點到下午3點

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30037&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●Reach Customers Online with Google

通過Google吸引客戶（線上）

9月23日（週四）下午3點到下午4點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/reach-customers-online-with-google_part-1/

●Cruise with UBS Arena & the NY Islanders

瑞銀競技場雞尾酒招待會（線下）

9月23日（週四）下午5點到晚上9點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/cruise-with-ubs-arena-the-ny-islanders-41322/

●Moon: A Celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival – Violin Recital & Art Exhibition Opening

中秋節：小提琴獨奏藝術展開幕（線下）

9月23日（週四）下午6點到晚上9點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/moon-a-celebration-of-the-mid-autumn-festival-violin-recital-art-exhibition-opening/

●Free Flu Vaccine Clinic

免費流感疫苗 接種活動（線下）

9月24日（週五）上午10點到下午3點

https://www.cpc-nyc.org/events/free-flu-vaccine-clinic-%E5%85%8D%E8%B2%BB%E6%B5%81%E6%84%9F%E7%96%AB%E8%8B%97%E6%8E%A5%E7%A8%AE%E6%B4%BB%E5%8B%95-0

●Healthy Brain to Keep Dementia Away: a Tzu Chi Healthy Community Workshop

健康大腦遠離癡呆症（線上）

9月25日（週六）上午10點到上午11點

https://tzuchimedical.us/events/healthy-brain-to-keep-dementia-away-a-tzu-chi-healthy-community-workshop?i=a78d64b

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★