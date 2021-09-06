●COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program Webinar

新冠疫情 小型企業振興補助計畫網絡研討會（線上）

9月7日（週二）下午2點到下午3點

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30170&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●Excluded Worker Fund: Information Session

為疫情期間失去收入且無法通過州失業保險和聯邦流行病失業援助獲得福利的工人提供貨幣救濟（線上）

9月7日（週二）下午6點

https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/ExcludedWorker%20Fund%20Information%20Session-524/details

●Back to School Street Fair

回歸校園主題街頭集市（線下）

9月8日（週三）下午4點到下午7點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/back-to-school-street-fair-41750/

●Key to NYC Guidelines and Resources to Help Your Business | QNS

了解更多有關紐約市 關鍵指南和資源的信息（線上）

9月8日（週三）下午5點到下午6點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/key-to-nyc-guidelines-and-resources-to-help-your-business-qns-2/

●Garden Networking at Antun's

皇后村花園空間商業交流之夜（線上）

9月8日（週三）下午6點到晚上8點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/garden-networking-at-antuns-41039/

●Small Business Resilience and Adaptability: "Adapting to a Changing Workplace"

適應不斷變化的工作場所（線上）

9月9日（週四）上午9點到上午10點30分

https://www.brooklynchamber.com/events/

●Remote Free Immigration Legal Consultation Day

遠程免費移民法律諮詢日（線上）

9月9日（週四）上午10點到下午5點

*需電話預約

https://www.cpc-nyc.org/events/immigration-legal-consultation-day-%E7%A7%BB%E6%B0%91%E6%B3%95%E5%BE%8B%E8%AB%AE%E8%A9%A2%E6%97%A5-september-2021

●Eighth Annual Senior Expo & Health Fair

第八屆老年博覽會暨健康博覽會（線下）

9月10日（週五）上午9點到下午1點

https://web.islandchamber.com/events/EighthAnnual%20Senior%20Expo%20%20Health%20Fair%20-8248/details

●Shop Small Biz Street Fair

商店小街集市（線下）

9月12日（週日）上午10點到下午6點

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30061&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●Flushing Healthy Walking Tour

法拉盛 健康行（線下）

9月3日（週五）到9月12日（週日）

*探訪所有活動參與商家可兌換禮品及參與抽獎

https://www.flushingbid.com/

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★