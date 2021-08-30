●Ascend Career Fair

免費線上招聘會（線上）

8月30日（週一）

*需提前登錄鏈接申請並提交簡歷後參加

https://www.ascendleadership.org/career-fair

●COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program Webinar

新冠疫情 小型企業振興補助計畫網絡研討會（線上）

8月31日（週二）下午2點到下午3點

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30169&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●Creating Compelling Content

創建引人注目的營銷內容（線上）

8月31日（週二）下午5點30分到晚上7點30分

https://chinatown.nyc/event/creating-compelling-content-queens/

●Developing a Marketing Strategy

制定營銷策略（線上）

8月31日（週二）下午5點30分到晚上8點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/developing-a-marketing-strategy-lower-manhattan/

●M/WBE Certification Webinar

獲得少數族裔和女性擁有的企業認證（線上）

9月1日（週三）上午10點到上午11點30分

https://chinatown.nyc/event/m-wbe-certification-webinar-3/

●Back to School Street Fair

回歸校園主題街頭集市（線下）

9月1日（週三）下午4點到下午7點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/back-to-school-street-fair-41750/

●NYS Emergency Rental Assistance Program

紐約州 緊急租金 援助計劃（線上）

9月1日（週三）下午6點到下午7點

https://www.cpc-nyc.org/events/91-chinese-language-webinar-nys-emergency-rental-assistance-program-erap-%E7%B4%90%E7%B4%84%E5%B7%9E%E7%B7%8A%E6%80%A5%E7%A7%9F%E9%87%91%E6%8F%B4%E5%8A%A9%E8%A8%88%E5%8A%83erap

●How SBA Can Help You Succeed

SBA如何幫助您取得成功（線上）

9月2日（週四）上午9點30分到上午10點30分

https://chinatown.nyc/event/how-sba-can-help-you-succeed-sba-tiqc/

●Doing Business with the Government

與聯邦政府做生意（線上）

9月2日（週四）下午2點到下午3點15分

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30018&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★