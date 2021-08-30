我的頻道

喀布爾上空火箭呼嘯而過 初步研判美方無死傷

紐約市地鐵突發重大「電力故障」 幾乎全線停運

●Ascend Career Fair

免費線上招聘會（線上）

8月30日（週一）

*需提前登錄鏈接申請並提交簡歷後參加

https://www.ascendleadership.org/career-fair

●COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program Webinar

新冠疫情小型企業振興補助計畫網絡研討會（線上）

8月31日（週二）下午2點到下午3點

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30169&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●Creating Compelling Content

創建引人注目的營銷內容（線上）

8月31日（週二）下午5點30分到晚上7點30分

https://chinatown.nyc/event/creating-compelling-content-queens/

●Developing a Marketing Strategy

制定營銷策略（線上）

8月31日（週二）下午5點30分到晚上8點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/developing-a-marketing-strategy-lower-manhattan/

●M/WBE Certification Webinar

獲得少數族裔和女性擁有的企業認證（線上）

9月1日（週三）上午10點到上午11點30分

https://chinatown.nyc/event/m-wbe-certification-webinar-3/

●Back to School Street Fair

回歸校園主題街頭集市（線下）

9月1日（週三）下午4點到下午7點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/back-to-school-street-fair-41750/

●NYS Emergency Rental Assistance Program

紐約州緊急租金援助計劃（線上）

9月1日（週三）下午6點到下午7點

https://www.cpc-nyc.org/events/91-chinese-language-webinar-nys-emergency-rental-assistance-program-erap-%E7%B4%90%E7%B4%84%E5%B7%9E%E7%B7%8A%E6%80%A5%E7%A7%9F%E9%87%91%E6%8F%B4%E5%8A%A9%E8%A8%88%E5%8A%83erap

●How SBA Can Help You Succeed

SBA如何幫助您取得成功（線上）

9月2日（週四）上午9點30分到上午10點30分

https://chinatown.nyc/event/how-sba-can-help-you-succeed-sba-tiqc/

●Doing Business with the Government

與聯邦政府做生意（線上）

9月2日（週四）下午2點到下午3點15分

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30018&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★

劉必桔與鄭繼香育有二子，分別為七歲及八歲，一家人原本相當幸福。(劉必桔提供)

中國夫妻偷渡來美 疫情下失業 妻壓力過大病逝

2021-08-29 20:59
颶風「亨利」降為熱帶風暴之前，22凌晨的前期降雨導致皇后區跨島高速路（Cross Island Parkway）雙向所有車道被淹，汽車涉水而行。（記者曹健/攝影）

「亨利」降為熱帶風暴 風暴中心繞過長島 在羅德島登陸

2021-08-22 13:20
張莉絲經過近30個小時的長途航班終於抵達紐約。(張莉絲提供)

近30小時航程 華生興奮來到紐約

2021-08-28 12:17
2020人口普查顯示史泰登島亞裔的人口增長率在十年間上升不少。(本報檔案照)

紐約史島亞裔增長迅猛 華人購房潮顯現

2021-08-23 11:01
成人完全接種率達99%的微風點，七天染疫率最高；圖為法拉盛圖書館的接種點。(本報檔案照)

成人完全接種率達99% 紐約皇后區微風點七天陽性率全市最高

2021-08-24 13:58
返美開學潮，甘迺迪機場諮詢新冠檢測的華裔留學生。（記者張心╱攝影）

天價機票、疫苗疊打…中國留學生返美之路困境多

2021-08-28 10:42

