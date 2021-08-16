我的頻道

波洛西堅持「基建案綁3.5兆預算」 黨內中間派反對

史上最多 拜登政府將提高糧食券福利25%

近期活動

●Morning Speed Networking: Shake It Up and Get Moving

建立您的專業人脈並提升您的業務底薪（線下）

8月17日（週二）上午9點到上午11點

*需購買門票；需戴口罩；會提供早餐

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/morning-speed-networking-39056/

●Hotel Hospitality Virtual Hiring Event

酒店線上招聘活動（線上）

8月17日（週二）上午10點

*需提前申請並提交簡歷後參加

https://www.cpc-nyc.org/events/hotel-hospitality-virtual-hiring-event-tuesday-817-10-am

MTA SMALL BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM

MTA 小型企業發展計劃（線上）

8月17日（週二）上午10點到上午11點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/mta-small-business-development-program-40816/

●COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program Webinar

新冠疫情小型企業振興補助計畫網絡研討會（線上）

8月17日（週二）下午2點到下午3點

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30167&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●GETTING YOUR MWBE CERTIFICATION WITH THE PORT AUTHORITY OF NY & NJ

獲得少數族裔和女性擁有的企業 (M/WBE) 認證可以幫助您發展業務！（線上）

8月17日（週二）下午5點到下午6點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/getting-your-mwbe-certification-with-the-port-authority-of-ny-nj-41086/

●Small Business Recovery Virtual Conference

小型企業復工虛擬會議（線上）

8月18日（週三）上午9點30分到中午12點30分

https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/SmallBusiness%20Recovery%20Virtual%20Conference-496/details

●Employment Opportunities in Queens

皇后區的就業機會（線上）

8月18日（週三）上午11點到下午2點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/employment-opportunities-in-queens-39954/

●Starting a Business at 50+

50歲以上創業（線上）

8月19日（週二）上午9點30分到上午10點30分

https://chinatown.nyc/event/starting-a-business-at-50-sba-lga/

●PPP FORGIVENESS AND EIDL UPDATES

協助借款人進行債務減免申請（線上）

8月19日（週四）上午11點到中午12點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/ppp-forgiveness-and-eidl-updates-41307/

●Lunch and Learn: Understanding the MRTA (Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act)

了解 MRTA-大麻監管和稅收法案（線上）

8月19日（週四）下午1點到下午2點

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_g99iVnRqSWCltJ4fjG6d1w

●NYC’s New Vaccine Mandate: How Does it Affect You?

紐約市的新疫苗授權：它對您有何影響？（線上）

8月19日（週四）下午2點到下午3點

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30177&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●EMPLOYER STRATEGIES TO MANAGE AND MOTIVATE THE REMOTE WORKPLACE

雇主管理和激勵遠程工作場所的策略（線上）

8月20日（週五）上午9點30分到上午10點30分

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/employer-strategies-to-manage-and-motivate-the-remote-workplace-38423/

●New York Blood Center Blood Drive

紐約血液中心捐血活動（線下）

8月22日（週日）上午9點30分到下午3點30分

*請提前查看是否符合捐血要求

https://tzuchi.us/events/new-york-blood-center-blood-drive?i=197e94a

●Ascend Career Fair

免費線上招聘會（線上）

8月30日（週一）

*需提前登錄鏈接申請並提交簡歷後參加

https://www.ascendleadership.org/career-fair

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★

紐約市 MTA 就業

SACSS法拉盛新中心 加強對華人服務

