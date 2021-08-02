近期活動
●Navigating the NYS Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant
8月3日（週二）上午10點到上午11點
https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/navigating-the-nys-pandemic-small-business-recovery-grant-qcc-aug-3rd-39662/
●Moving On From Covid
從疫情中出發，繼續前進（線上）
8月3日（週二）上午10點到上午11點
https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/moving-on-from-covid-40503/
●Cannabis Law and Real Estate
大麻法和房地產（線上）
8月3日（週二）下午1點到下午2點30分
https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1537070
●COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program Webinar
新冠疫情小型企業振興補助計畫網絡研討會（線上）
8月3日（週二）下午2點
https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30164&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo
●Pricing for Service Professionals
幫助女企業家獲得有關其企業替代資金來源的知識（線上）
8月3日（週二）下午6點30分到晚上7點30分
https://chinatown.nyc/event/we-master-money-workshop-pricing-for-service-professionals/
●How to Start a Business
如何創業（線上）
8月5日（週四）上午9點30分到上午10點30分
https://chinatown.nyc/event/how-to-start-a-business-sba-tiqc/
●Navigating the NYS Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant
紐約州疫情期間小型企業振興補助計畫（線上）
8月5日（週四）上午9點30分到上午10點
https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/navigating-the-nys-pandemic-small-business-recovery-grant-aug-5th-39652/
●Business Fair Downtown Far Rockaway
遠洛克威市中心商業博覽會（線下）
*免費入場，無需門票
8月7日（週六）中午12點到下午3點
https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/business-fair-downtown-far-rockaway-40721/
●Ascend Career Fair
免費線上招聘會（線上）
8月30日（週一）
*需提前登錄鏈接申請並提交簡歷後參加
https://www.ascendleadership.org/career-fair
★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★
