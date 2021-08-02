我的頻道

●Navigating the NYS Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant

紐約州疫情期間小型企業振興補助計畫（線上）

8月3日（週二）上午10點到上午11點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/navigating-the-nys-pandemic-small-business-recovery-grant-qcc-aug-3rd-39662/

●Moving On From Covid

從疫情中出發，繼續前進（線上）

8月3日（週二）上午10點到上午11點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/moving-on-from-covid-40503/

●Cannabis Law and Real Estate

大麻法和房地產（線上）

8月3日（週二）下午1點到下午2點30分

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1537070

●COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program Webinar

新冠疫情小型企業振興補助計畫網絡研討會（線上）

8月3日（週二）下午2點

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30164&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●Pricing for Service Professionals

幫助女企業家獲得有關其企業替代資金來源的知識（線上）

8月3日（週二）下午6點30分到晚上7點30分

https://chinatown.nyc/event/we-master-money-workshop-pricing-for-service-professionals/

●How to Start a Business

如何創業（線上）

8月5日（週四）上午9點30分到上午10點30分

https://chinatown.nyc/event/how-to-start-a-business-sba-tiqc/

●Navigating the NYS Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant

紐約州疫情期間小型企業振興補助計畫（線上）

8月5日（週四）上午9點30分到上午10點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/navigating-the-nys-pandemic-small-business-recovery-grant-aug-5th-39652/

●Business Fair Downtown Far Rockaway

遠洛克威市中心商業博覽會（線下）

*免費入場，無需門票

8月7日（週六）中午12點到下午3點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/business-fair-downtown-far-rockaway-40721/

●Ascend Career Fair

免費線上招聘會（線上）

8月30日（週一）

*需提前登錄鏈接申請並提交簡歷後參加

https://www.ascendleadership.org/career-fair

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★

疫情 紐約州 大麻

紐約州教育廳：各學區暫按CDC要求準備秋季復課

州長簽法：追討餐費 學校不得告家長

蔡英文：疫後首要任務是幫助民眾度難關 才能走向振興

台政院擬發振興券 估最快9月上路

葛謨：紐約州染Delta增 發1500萬元給社區組織促打疫苗

特娜(右)結婚後當應召女郎，金韓朝提出離婚。(取自臉書)

選美皇后妻竟是應召女 韓裔醫生怒離婚

紐約曼哈頓標誌性建築Vessel頻傳自殺案一度關閉，重開兩個月後，29日再發生一起跳樓自殺案，一名14歲少年從Vessel頂層一躍而下，當場死亡。(記者張晨/攝影)

曼哈頓景點Vessel重開 14歲少年跳樓亡 4家人同遊

華埠街頭揚辱華言論，華埠熟面孔「鳥人」當街遭華裔民眾一拳毆倒在地。(視頻截圖)

紐約華埠非裔男辱華言論 遭華裔民眾一拳毆倒在地

兩名槍手在路上突然掏出手槍，朝著人群射擊。(市警提供)

2槍手紐約皇后區街頭濫射37槍 傷7無辜路人、3幫派份子

長島市Queens County Inn & Suites居紐約市臭蟲投訴榜首。(谷歌地圖)

紐約十大「臭蟲」酒店出爐 旅客增多恐惡化

華裔女曼哈頓上西城遭人辱罵種族歧視言語，嫌犯向其扯頭髮、吐口水。(記者張晨/攝影)

「講英語 你在美國 就得說英語」華女曼哈頓遭人扯髮吐口水

1張圖／東奧獎牌榜 中國24金居首 美國20金 台灣累積10牌

吳亦凡涉強姦罪爆供出同夥 林俊傑3點聲明回應了

鄰居停車堵門 屋主砌磚「牆」迫留車 2女僵持10多天

2槍手紐約皇后區街頭濫射37槍 傷7無辜路人、3幫派份子

東奧／羽球女單決戰 陳雨菲奪金 擊敗戴資穎

