●How to Build a Successful Business Plan

如何制定成功的商業計劃（線上）

7月27日（週二）上午10點到上午11點

https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/Howto%20Build%20a%20Successful%20Business%20Plan-470/details

●Writing a Business Plan

撰寫商業計劃書（線上）

7月27日（週二）下午2點到下午5點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/writing-a-business-plan-40458/

●ROOF-TOP NETWORKING AT BOURBON STREET

貝賽商業交流之夜（線下）

*需提前購買入場票

7月27日（週二）晚上6點到晚上8點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/roof-top-networking-at-bourbon-street-39777/

●COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program Webinar（中文）

紐約州疫情 期間小型企業振興補助計劃（線上）

7月28日（週三）下午1點

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30160&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●Networking Plus Info session

討論就業 服務和健康保險相關話題（線上）

7月28日（週三）下午1點

https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/NetworkingPlus%20Info%20session-482/details

●Navigating the NYS Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant（英文）

紐約州疫情期間小型企業振興補助計畫（線上）

7月29日（週四）上午9點30分到上午10點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/navigating-the-nys-pandemic-small-business-recovery-grant-july-29th-39650/

●Adapting to the Future of Work: Surviving to Thriving

適應未來的工作：溫飽到富裕（線上）

7月29日（週四）上午9點30分到下午1點30分

https://business.bronxchamber.org/events/details/adapting-to-the-future-of-work-surviving-to-thriving-2485

●How to discover and stimulate children's proficiency in Chinese teaching?

中文教學中如何發現和激發孩子的潛能（線上）

7月29日（週四）晚上7點

https://us04web.zoom.us/j/72318041388?pwd=RmpCaE8zK1cyV1BjaEFZcVdlMDhFZz09

●5 Things Small Businesses Can Do To Improve Security Posture

小企業可以做的 5 件事來改善安全狀況（線上）

7月30日（週五）上午9點到上午9點30分

https://web.islandchamber.com/events/HotTopics%205%20Things%20Small%20Businesses%20Can%20Do%20To%20Improve%20Security%20Posture-8212/details

●2021 Good Health Day

唐人街健康博覽會（線下）

7月31日（週六）上午10點到下午3點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/2021-good-health-day

●Ascend Career Fair

免費線上招聘會（線上）

8月30日（週一）

需提前登錄鏈接申請並提交簡歷後參加

https://www.ascendleadership.org/career-fair

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★