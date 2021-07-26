近期活動
●How to Build a Successful Business Plan
如何制定成功的商業計劃（線上）
7月27日（週二）上午10點到上午11點
https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/Howto%20Build%20a%20Successful%20Business%20Plan-470/details
●Writing a Business Plan
撰寫商業計劃書（線上）
7月27日（週二）下午2點到下午5點
https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/writing-a-business-plan-40458/
●ROOF-TOP NETWORKING AT BOURBON STREET
貝賽商業交流之夜（線下）
*需提前購買入場票
7月27日（週二）晚上6點到晚上8點
https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/roof-top-networking-at-bourbon-street-39777/
●COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program Webinar（中文）
7月28日（週三）下午1點
https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30160&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo
●Networking Plus Info session
討論就業服務和健康保險相關話題（線上）
7月28日（週三）下午1點
https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/NetworkingPlus%20Info%20session-482/details
●Navigating the NYS Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant（英文）
紐約州疫情期間小型企業振興補助計畫（線上）
7月29日（週四）上午9點30分到上午10點
https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/navigating-the-nys-pandemic-small-business-recovery-grant-july-29th-39650/
●Adapting to the Future of Work: Surviving to Thriving
適應未來的工作：溫飽到富裕（線上）
7月29日（週四）上午9點30分到下午1點30分
https://business.bronxchamber.org/events/details/adapting-to-the-future-of-work-surviving-to-thriving-2485
●How to discover and stimulate children's proficiency in Chinese teaching?
中文教學中如何發現和激發孩子的潛能（線上）
7月29日（週四）晚上7點
https://us04web.zoom.us/j/72318041388?pwd=RmpCaE8zK1cyV1BjaEFZcVdlMDhFZz09
●5 Things Small Businesses Can Do To Improve Security Posture
小企業可以做的 5 件事來改善安全狀況（線上）
7月30日（週五）上午9點到上午9點30分
https://web.islandchamber.com/events/HotTopics%205%20Things%20Small%20Businesses%20Can%20Do%20To%20Improve%20Security%20Posture-8212/details
●2021 Good Health Day
唐人街健康博覽會（線下）
7月31日（週六）上午10點到下午3點
https://chinatown.nyc/event/2021-good-health-day
●Ascend Career Fair
免費線上招聘會（線上）
8月30日（週一）
需提前登錄鏈接申請並提交簡歷後參加
https://www.ascendleadership.org/career-fair
★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★
