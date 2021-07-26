我的頻道

奧運射箭／中華隊男團勇闖金牌戰 與強敵南韓爭冠

東奧／女子100米蝶式 加拿大華裔泳將麥克尼爾鍍金

●How to Build a Successful Business Plan

如何制定成功的商業計劃（線上）

7月27日（週二）上午10點到上午11點

https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/Howto%20Build%20a%20Successful%20Business%20Plan-470/details

●Writing a Business Plan

撰寫商業計劃書（線上）

7月27日（週二）下午2點到下午5點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/writing-a-business-plan-40458/

●ROOF-TOP NETWORKING AT BOURBON STREET

貝賽商業交流之夜（線下）

*需提前購買入場票

7月27日（週二）晚上6點到晚上8點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/roof-top-networking-at-bourbon-street-39777/

●COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program Webinar（中文）

紐約州疫情期間小型企業振興補助計劃（線上）

7月28日（週三）下午1點

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30160&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●Networking Plus Info session

討論就業服務和健康保險相關話題（線上）

7月28日（週三）下午1點

https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/NetworkingPlus%20Info%20session-482/details

●Navigating the NYS Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant（英文）

紐約州疫情期間小型企業振興補助計畫（線上）

7月29日（週四）上午9點30分到上午10點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/navigating-the-nys-pandemic-small-business-recovery-grant-july-29th-39650/

●Adapting to the Future of Work: Surviving to Thriving

適應未來的工作：溫飽到富裕（線上）

7月29日（週四）上午9點30分到下午1點30分

https://business.bronxchamber.org/events/details/adapting-to-the-future-of-work-surviving-to-thriving-2485

●How to discover and stimulate children's proficiency in Chinese teaching?

中文教學中如何發現和激發孩子的潛能（線上）

7月29日（週四）晚上7點

https://us04web.zoom.us/j/72318041388?pwd=RmpCaE8zK1cyV1BjaEFZcVdlMDhFZz09

●5 Things Small Businesses Can Do To Improve Security Posture

小企業可以做的 5 件事來改善安全狀況（線上）

7月30日（週五）上午9點到上午9點30分

https://web.islandchamber.com/events/HotTopics%205%20Things%20Small%20Businesses%20Can%20Do%20To%20Improve%20Security%20Posture-8212/details

●2021 Good Health Day

唐人街健康博覽會（線下）

7月31日（週六）上午10點到下午3點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/2021-good-health-day

●Ascend Career Fair

免費線上招聘會（線上）

8月30日（週一）

需提前登錄鏈接申請並提交簡歷後參加

https://www.ascendleadership.org/career-fair

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★

紐約州 疫情 就業

紐約市「人體彩繪日」 藉藝術展現城市韌性

遊客「請坐」 曼哈頓華埠辦街頭音樂會

選區重畫影響生活 民眾應積極發聲

類鴉片止痛藥官司 260億元各州和解

類鴉片3分銷商支付11億 與紐約州達和解

紐約州Delta變種 8月恐達100%

多名華裔將涉嫌搶劫的非洲裔男子攔住。(目擊者提供)

糾眾毆打劫匪 華女被控二級攻擊罪送辦

2021-07-21 02:30
曾在林肯醫療中心任職的余波醫師。(取自個人臉書)

主管霸凌？ 紐約華裔醫師神秘死亡 疑與壓力歧視有關

2021-07-20 22:20
一名非洲裔男子地鐵站搶手機，被多名各族裔路人制服。（目擊者提供）

華女紐約地鐵遭劫 多族裔出手將劫匪制伏

2021-07-21 13:44
緬甸婦與兒華埠搭地鐵遇劫摔下樓梯命危。(取自gofundme)

「她恐怕挺不過去了」緬甸婦與兒紐約華埠搭地鐵遇劫 命危

2021-07-20 15:57
紐約市槍擊案頻發，18日傍晚有一名幫派成員在法拉盛街頭被槍殺。（Getty Images）

紐約血腥夜9傷2死 黑幫命喪法拉盛街頭

2021-07-20 12:13
紐約州日新增新冠病例已經連續兩天突破1000例，檢測陽性率也比兩周前增長一倍有餘。（州長辦公室提供）

紐約州Delta變種 8月恐達100%

2021-07-19 09:20

疑吳亦凡選妃畫面流出 辣妹「騎乘式」熱吻太震撼

1張圖／東京奧運獎牌榜 中國6金第一 美、日緊跟在後

「兒子未痊癒，我不敢老」烏茲別克體操女將 淚別奧運

紐約十大「臭蟲」酒店出爐 旅客增多恐惡化

美中天津會談 中國兩手策略 王毅放狠話學者軟調

