我的頻道

* 拖拉類別可自訂排序
恢復預設 確定
設定
快訊

金山百億預算將表決 反仇亞浪潮下 華人社區受關照

曾說「不須戴口罩」 川普時期公衛署長：後悔了

近期活動

近期活動

●Mock Interview Workshop

模擬面試工作坊（線上）

7月20日（週二）下午5點到下午6點

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1538580

●Starting a Business at 50+

50歲以上創業（線上）

7月20日（週二）晚上7點到晚上8點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/starting-a-business-at-50-3

●Planning For Health Care Costs During Retirement

退休期間的醫療保健費用計劃（線上）

7月21日（週三）下午6點到下午7點

https://www.queenschamber.org/member-event/planning-health-care-costs-during-retirement

●Airport Employment Job Fair

機場就業招聘會（線上）

7月21日（週三）下午1點到下午4點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/airport-employment-job-fair-39817/

●COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program Webinar

疫情期間小企業復工補助計劃（線上）

7月21日（週三）下午1點到下午2點

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30158&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●How the SBA can help your business succeed

SBA幫助您的企業取得成功（線上）

7月21日（週三）上午11點到中午12點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/how-the-sba-can-help-your-business-succeed-31086/

●PPP Loan Forgiveness Workshop

PPP貸款豁免申請流程（線上）

7月22日（週四）上午9點到上午10點30分

https://chinatown.nyc/event/ppp-loan-forgiveness-workshop

●Navigating the NYS Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant

紐約州疫情期間小型企業振興補助計畫（線上）

7月22日（週四）上午9點30分到上午10點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/navigating-the-nys-pandemic-small-business-recovery-grant-july-22nd-39646/

●Love and Enlightenment and Growth of Children

愛與孩子的啟蒙和成長（線上）

7月22日（週四）晚上7點

https://us04web.zoom.us/j/79685338797?pwd=OU1wV0piV2ludk4xRTQvN3N1THR3dz09

●Selling to the Global Market

銷往全球市場（線上）

7月22日（週四）上午9點30分到上午10點30分

https://chinatown.nyc/event/selling-to-the-global-market-sba-lga

●Ascend Career Fair

免費線上招聘會（線上）

8月30日（週一）

需提前登錄鏈接申請並提交簡歷後參加

https://www.ascendleadership.org/career-fair

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★

疫情 紐約州 貸款

上一則

24歲中國留學生 佛州車禍墜河喪生

下一則

疫後紐約時裝周 首度登上第5大道

延伸閱讀

申請賓州失業金 恢復提交求職證明

申請賓州失業金 恢復提交求職證明
聯邦餐飲紓困金遲未發 華人業者苦訴生意難撐

聯邦餐飲紓困金遲未發 華人業者苦訴生意難撐
美主題樂園類股漲不停 不缺遊客缺員工

美主題樂園類股漲不停 不缺遊客缺員工
美經濟解封 主題樂園類股漲不停 不缺遊客缺員工

美經濟解封 主題樂園類股漲不停 不缺遊客缺員工
SBA遭控「歧視」停發振興基金 華裔餐館80多萬領不到

SBA遭控「歧視」停發振興基金 華裔餐館80多萬領不到

熱門新聞

接種疫苗能有效防止疫情反彈，醫護人員呼籲民眾積極接種。（本報檔案照）

Delta變種蔓延 紐約多個華人集居區疫情反彈

2021-07-12 10:45
西安名吃遭兩女醉鬼闖入鬧廚房，第二日不得不暫停營業清理。(監控視頻截圖)

紐約西安名吃遭兩女醉鬼闖入鬧廚房 暫停營業清理

2021-07-12 15:55
根據非營利組織「中央氣候研究中心」，全美都市熱島效應最嚴重排行榜上，路易斯安納州的紐奧良位居榜首。(Getty Images)

全美熱島效應最嚴重前三：紐奧良、紐瓦克、紐約

2021-07-14 12:42
西安名吃遭兩醉酒女子闖入鬧廚房，其中一人已致歉並提出賠償。(監控錄像截圖)

2女闖紐約中餐館嬉鬧冷水煮餃子 業者促公開道歉

2021-07-14 12:08
一名華裔攤販16日與另一名商販在緬街發聲衝突。(記者牟蘭／攝影)

攤販衝突 華女：遭辱「FxxK中國人」還被打

2021-07-17 02:28
該名白人女再次針對未用狗繩拴狗的亞裔辱罵。(視頻截圖)

亞裔女公園內愛犬未拴繩 遭白女辱罵、吐口水

2021-07-13 12:21

超人氣

更多 >
吳亦凡被爆灌醉性侵8女「從不戴套」 未成年網紅控他付錢封口

吳亦凡被爆灌醉性侵8女「從不戴套」 未成年網紅控他付錢封口
寧波女大生遭黑人教師殺害 校方：校外發生 僅退學費

寧波女大生遭黑人教師殺害 校方：校外發生 僅退學費
受害網紅戰吳亦凡 2千字曝他性癖「那兒像牙籤」

受害網紅戰吳亦凡 2千字曝他性癖「那兒像牙籤」
美確診病例激增 公衛官員擔憂今秋疫情

美確診病例激增 公衛官員擔憂今秋疫情
害怕中國間諜…商務部非法偵蒐華裔員工多年

害怕中國間諜…商務部非法偵蒐華裔員工多年