●Mock Interview Workshop

模擬面試工作坊（線上）

7月20日（週二）下午5點到下午6點

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1538580

●Starting a Business at 50+

50歲以上創業（線上）

7月20日（週二）晚上7點到晚上8點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/starting-a-business-at-50-3

●Planning For Health Care Costs During Retirement

退休期間的醫療保健費用計劃（線上）

7月21日（週三）下午6點到下午7點

https://www.queenschamber.org/member-event/planning-health-care-costs-during-retirement

●Airport Employment Job Fair

機場就業招聘會（線上）

7月21日（週三）下午1點到下午4點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/airport-employment-job-fair-39817/

●COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program Webinar

疫情 期間小企業復工補助計劃（線上）

7月21日（週三）下午1點到下午2點

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30158&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●How the SBA can help your business succeed

SBA幫助您的企業取得成功（線上）

7月21日（週三）上午11點到中午12點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/how-the-sba-can-help-your-business-succeed-31086/

●PPP Loan Forgiveness Workshop

PPP貸款 豁免申請流程（線上）

7月22日（週四）上午9點到上午10點30分

https://chinatown.nyc/event/ppp-loan-forgiveness-workshop

●Navigating the NYS Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant

紐約州 疫情期間小型企業振興補助計畫（線上）

7月22日（週四）上午9點30分到上午10點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/navigating-the-nys-pandemic-small-business-recovery-grant-july-22nd-39646/

●Love and Enlightenment and Growth of Children

愛與孩子的啟蒙和成長（線上）

7月22日（週四）晚上7點

https://us04web.zoom.us/j/79685338797?pwd=OU1wV0piV2ludk4xRTQvN3N1THR3dz09

●Selling to the Global Market

銷往全球市場（線上）

7月22日（週四）上午9點30分到上午10點30分

https://chinatown.nyc/event/selling-to-the-global-market-sba-lga

●Ascend Career Fair

免費線上招聘會（線上）

8月30日（週一）

需提前登錄鏈接申請並提交簡歷後參加

https://www.ascendleadership.org/career-fair

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★