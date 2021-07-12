近期活動
●Confronting Anti-Asian Bias in the Legal Profession
在法律職業中面對反亞裔偏見（線上）
7月13日（週二）下午6點到下午7點30分
https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1533302
●Essentials of Business Process Management (BPM) Virtual Training
業務流程管理 (BPM) 虛擬培訓要點（線上）
7月13日（週二）下午1點到7月15日（週四）下午3點
https://www.queenschamber.org/member-event/essentials-business-process-management-bpm-virtual-training
●Make Your Website Work For You
讓您的網站為您服務（線上）
7月13日（週二）下午2點
https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/make-your-website-work-for-you-36896/
●Financing Your Business
為您的企業融資（線上）
7月13日（週二）下午2點到下午3點30分
https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/financing-your-business-39588/
●Instagram Tools Workshop
了解如何使用 Instagram 的免費工具（線上）
7月14日（週三）上午10點到上午11點
https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30149&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo
●Immigration Law Committee CLE Program
移民法委員會 CLE 計劃（線上）
7月15日（週四）下午5點到下午6點30分
https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1529468
●Navigating the NYS Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant
紐約州疫情期間小型企業振興補助計畫（線上）
7月15日（週四）上午9點30分到上午10點
英文介紹：https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/navigating-the-nys-pandemic-small-business-recovery-grant-july-15th-39645/
中文介紹：https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/%e7%b4%90%e7%b4%84%e5%b7%9e-covid-19-%e7%96%ab%e6%83%85%e6%9c%9f%e9%96%93%e5%b0%8f%e5%9e%8b%e4%bc%81%e6%a5%ad-%e6%8c%af%e8%88%88%e8%a3%9c%e5%8a%a9%e8%a8%88%e7%95%ab-qcc-july-15th-39661/
●How Can We Change Asian Discrimination?
在美華人不會講英文，如何改變因此導致的歧視？（線上）
7月15日（週四）晚上7點
https://us04web.zoom.us/j/71441669992?pwd=dEVOQUt4TUhXTzRxYmRneVhLa2NBQT09
●Techniques for Managing Employee Speech & Postings on Social Media
管理員工演講和社交媒體帖子的技巧（線上）
7月16日（週五）上午9點30分到上午10點30分
https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/techniques-for-managing-employee-speech-postings-on-social-media-38420/
●Ascend Career Fair
免費線上招聘會（線上）
8月30日（週一）
需提前登錄鏈接申請並提交簡歷後參加
https://www.ascendleadership.org/career-fair
