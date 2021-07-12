●Confronting Anti-Asian Bias in the Legal Profession

在法律職業中面對反亞裔 偏見（線上）

7月13日（週二）下午6點到下午7點30分

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1533302

●Essentials of Business Process Management (BPM) Virtual Training

業務流程管理 (BPM) 虛擬培訓要點（線上）

7月13日（週二）下午1點到7月15日（週四）下午3點

https://www.queenschamber.org/member-event/essentials-business-process-management-bpm-virtual-training

●Make Your Website Work For You

讓您的網站為您服務（線上）

7月13日（週二）下午2點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/make-your-website-work-for-you-36896/

●Financing Your Business

為您的企業融資（線上）

7月13日（週二）下午2點到下午3點30分

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/financing-your-business-39588/

●Instagram Tools Workshop

了解如何使用 Instagram 的免費工具（線上）

7月14日（週三）上午10點到上午11點

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30149&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●Immigration Law Committee CLE Program

移民法委員會 CLE 計劃（線上）

7月15日（週四）下午5點到下午6點30分

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1529468

●Navigating the NYS Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant

紐約州 疫情期間小型企業振興補助計畫（線上）

7月15日（週四）上午9點30分到上午10點

英文介紹：https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/navigating-the-nys-pandemic-small-business-recovery-grant-july-15th-39645/

中文介紹：https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/%e7%b4%90%e7%b4%84%e5%b7%9e-covid-19-%e7%96%ab%e6%83%85%e6%9c%9f%e9%96%93%e5%b0%8f%e5%9e%8b%e4%bc%81%e6%a5%ad-%e6%8c%af%e8%88%88%e8%a3%9c%e5%8a%a9%e8%a8%88%e7%95%ab-qcc-july-15th-39661/

●How Can We Change Asian Discrimination?

在美華人不會講英文，如何改變因此導致的歧視？（線上）

7月15日（週四）晚上7點

https://us04web.zoom.us/j/71441669992?pwd=dEVOQUt4TUhXTzRxYmRneVhLa2NBQT09

●Techniques for Managing Employee Speech & Postings on Social Media

管理員工演講和社交媒體帖子的技巧（線上）

7月16日（週五）上午9點30分到上午10點30分

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/techniques-for-managing-employee-speech-postings-on-social-media-38420/

●Ascend Career Fair

免費線上招聘會（線上）

8月30日（週一）

需提前登錄鏈接申請並提交簡歷後參加

https://www.ascendleadership.org/career-fair

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★