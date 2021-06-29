我的頻道

美致函准台退輔會駐華府設辦 誰領銜駐美角逐者眾

日官員稱要保護民主國家台灣 中方抨擊居心險惡

●The Brooklyn Marketplace is Live!

通過布魯克林市場在網上開展業務（線上）

6月29日（週二）上午11點到中午12點

https://thebrooklynmarketplace.com/events/the-brooklyn-marketplace-is-live-2018

●Nutrition & Reflux Disease

營養與反流病（線上）

6月29日（週二）晚上7點到晚上8點30分

https://www.queenschamber.org/member-event/food-medicine-virtual-roundtable-healthcare-professionals-nutrition-reflux-disease

●Unbelievably Powerful Tips For Building an Amazon or eBay Business

建立亞馬遜或 eBay 業務的超強技巧（線上）

6月29日（週二）早上10點到早上11點30分

https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/FreeSCORE%20Webinar%20Unbelievably%20Powerful%20Tips%20For%20Building%20an%20Amazon%20or%20eBay%20Business-473/details

●How to Build a Successful Business Plan

如何制定成功的商業計劃（線上）

6月29日（週二）早上10點到早上11點

https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/Howto%20Build%20a%20Successful%20Business%20Plan-469/details

●Applying for the Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant

申請疫情小企業復甦補助金（線上）

6月29日（週二）早上10點到早上11點

https://www.sichamber.com/events

●Preventing Cognitive Loss and Alzheimer's Disease

預防認知功能退化與阿茲海默症（線上）

6月30日（週三）下午1點

https://zoom.us/j/93069424288

●Self-Defense & Defense of Others in Stopping Asian Hate

通過自衛和保護他人來阻止亞裔仇恨（線上）

6月30日（週三）下午5點30分

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1524983

●Boost with Facebook Training

使用Facebook的免費工具快速開展業務（線上）

6月30日（週三）上午10點到上午11點

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30147&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●Building a Blog for Your Business Step by Step

逐步為您的企業建立博客（線上）

7月1日（週四）上午9點30分到上午10點30分

https://chinatown.nyc/event/building-a-blog-for-your-business-step-by-step-sba-tiqc

●Elements of Communication in Chinese Culture

中國文化中的交流元素（線上）

7月1日（週四）晚上7點

http://uppertrans.com/ads-update/

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★

