股指跌深後反彈 道指大漲586點

美國新增病例Delta病毒激增至31% 秋季疫情恐再起

近期活動

●Housing Options Workshop

住房選擇方案講座（線上）

6月22日（週二）下午3點到下午5點（需電話預約）

https://www.cpc-nyc.org/events/housing-options-workshop-%E4%BD%8F%E6%88%BF%E9%81%B8%E6%93%87%E6%96%B9%E6%A1%88%E8%AC%9B%E5%BA%A7

●Business Planning in a Pandemic

疫情中的商業規劃（線上）

6月22日（週二）晚上7點到晚上8點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/business-planning-in-a-pandemic

●Starting a Business at 50+

50歲以上創業（線上）

6月23日（週三）上午11點到中午12點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/starting-a-business-at-50-31085/

●BOOKKEEPING 101 FOR SMALL BUSINESSES

小型企業的簿記 101（線上）

6月23日（週三）上午11點到中午12點30分

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/bookkeeping-101-for-small-businesses-37705/

●Employee Retention Credit Webinar

留住員工信用網絡研討會（線上）

6月23日（週三）上午11點到中午12點30分

https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/EmployeeRetention%20Credit%20Webinar-468/details

●Digital Advertising 101 - Part 2

數位廣告 101 - 第 2 部分（線上）

6月23日（週三）中午12點到下午1點

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30063&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●The Journey of NYC Affordable Housing

紐約市可負擔住房之旅（線上）

6月23日（週三）下午1點到下午2點30分

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1526359

●Vaccine Passports: Reopen Safely

疫苗護照：安全重新開放（線上）

6月24日（週四）下午1點到下午2點15分

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30107&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●Uppertrans 30-min Zoom Free Online Chinese Class

尚承中文30分鐘免費Zoom網上中文課（線上）

6月24日（週四）晚上7點

https://us04web.zoom.us/j/76933936375?pwd=cG1xeitRdnE0UUUwUFFlS2FtYkoxZz09

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★

紐約長島市街邊垃圾起火 華生看直播驚覺自家寶馬燒剩骨架

反對布碌崙7、8大道單行道計畫 華人市交通局總部示威

熱門新聞

高景珍今年3月時在法拉盛做義工。(讀者提供)

紐約法拉盛華裔男女遭拋屍賓州 女死者華社活躍人士

2021-06-15 16:58
華裔女子聶玉瓊與家人斷聯近一周。(家人提供)

名企工作華女失蹤近一周 被警方找到

2021-06-15 15:22

紐約非裔男搶82歲華翁還毆頭 嫌為華埠頭痛人物

2021-06-17 21:07
12名遭遇標會倒會的會腳，向亞總會求助。(記者黃伊奕／攝影)

華社再爆倒會 金額恐達千萬

2021-06-18 02:30
華裔女子聶玉瓊與家人斷聯近一周，警方已立案。(家人提供)

名校畢業名企工作 華女離奇失蹤近一周

2021-06-13 22:42
該男子涉嫌在艾姆赫斯特持槍強姦並搶劫一名女子。(警方提供)

紐約艾姆赫斯特街頭 女子遭搶劫性侵

2021-06-20 22:33

