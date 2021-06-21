近期活動
●Housing Options Workshop
住房選擇方案講座（線上）
6月22日（週二）下午3點到下午5點（需電話預約）
https://www.cpc-nyc.org/events/housing-options-workshop-%E4%BD%8F%E6%88%BF%E9%81%B8%E6%93%87%E6%96%B9%E6%A1%88%E8%AC%9B%E5%BA%A7
●Business Planning in a Pandemic
疫情中的商業規劃（線上）
6月22日（週二）晚上7點到晚上8點
https://chinatown.nyc/event/business-planning-in-a-pandemic
●Starting a Business at 50+
50歲以上創業（線上）
6月23日（週三）上午11點到中午12點
https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/starting-a-business-at-50-31085/
●BOOKKEEPING 101 FOR SMALL BUSINESSES
小型企業的簿記 101（線上）
6月23日（週三）上午11點到中午12點30分
https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/bookkeeping-101-for-small-businesses-37705/
●Employee Retention Credit Webinar
留住員工信用網絡研討會（線上）
6月23日（週三）上午11點到中午12點30分
https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/EmployeeRetention%20Credit%20Webinar-468/details
●Digital Advertising 101 - Part 2
數位廣告 101 - 第 2 部分（線上）
6月23日（週三）中午12點到下午1點
https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30063&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo
●The Journey of NYC Affordable Housing
紐約市可負擔住房之旅（線上）
6月23日（週三）下午1點到下午2點30分
https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1526359
●Vaccine Passports: Reopen Safely
疫苗護照：安全重新開放（線上）
6月24日（週四）下午1點到下午2點15分
https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30107&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo
●Uppertrans 30-min Zoom Free Online Chinese Class
尚承中文30分鐘免費Zoom網上中文課（線上）
6月24日（週四）晚上7點
https://us04web.zoom.us/j/76933936375?pwd=cG1xeitRdnE0UUUwUFFlS2FtYkoxZz09
★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★
