1張圖：全美54.1%成人 完全接種疫苗

台本土確診增185例、15死 陳時中：疫情往好的方向發展

●Equality & Inclusion in the Workplace

工作場所的平等和包容（線上及線下）

6月15日（週二）上午8點30分到上午9點

https://web.islandchamber.com/events/HotTopics%20Equality%20%20Inclusion%20in%20the%20Workplace%20In%20Person%20%20Virtual-8113/details

●Create a Winning Website

創建一個成功的網站（線上）

6月15日（週二）下午2點到下午3點

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30035&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●Boost with Facebook

使用臉書提升小企業發展（線上）

6月16日（週三）下午1點到下午2點

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30110&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●The Basics of EB-5 Fraud Litigation: Protecting Defrauded Investors

欺詐訴訟的基礎知識：保護被欺詐的投資者（線上）

6月16日（週三）下午2點

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1519822

●The Future of Brooklyn Real Estate

布魯克林房地產的未來（線上）

6月16日（週三）下午4點到下午5點30分

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1525205

●Social Security: The Future of Benefits

社會保障：福利的未來（線上）

6月16日（週三）下午6點到下午7點

https://www.queenschamber.org/member-event/social-security-future-benefits

●How To Protect Your Family Business

如何保護您的家族企業（線上）

6月17日（週四）下午2點到下午3點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/how-to-protect-your-family-business-36642/

●Business Guild 2's 20th Anniversary Bash

商業工會2的20週年慶典（線上）

6月17日（週四）下午6點到下午8點

https://www.sichamber.com/events/business-guild-2s-20th-anniversary-bash

●Managing Conflict

如何在工作中管理時間、壓力和憤怒（線上）

6月18日（週五）早上9點30分到上午11點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/managing-conflict-24775/

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★

熱門新聞

布朗斯維爾的一棟公寓樓內，12日發生母親將年幼子女拋窗後跳樓的家庭悲劇。(谷歌地圖)

「做自己好累」 24歲母崩潰將娃拋窗後跳樓

2021-06-13 11:19
華裔女子聶玉瓊與家人斷聯近一周，警方已立案。(家人提供)

名校畢業名企工作 華女離奇失蹤近一周

2021-06-13 22:42
氣象局8日下午針對紐約州、新州、康州發出嚴重雷雨警報，預示本季度第一波熱浪正式來襲。(記者張晨/攝影)

紐約州、新州發布雷暴洪水預警 預示本季第一波熱浪來襲

2021-06-08 16:03
越南裔警員黃飛利浦(Philip Huynh)宵禁執法被罵22次「中國佬」，近日接受採訪表示自小就因為族裔遭到霸凌。(ABC7採訪視頻截圖)

亞裔警執法被罵22次「中國佬」 稱自小就因族裔遭霸凌

2021-06-11 15:49
由法國政府贈送的第二尊自由女神像將於獨立日前運抵紐約市，在國慶節長假期間佇立在艾利斯島，圖為工人在巴黎為銅像打包。(美聯社)

法贈美第二尊自由女神像 7/1到紐約

2021-06-10 09:20
紐約市目前已經有超過57%的成年人完成接種，近66%的成人完成至少一劑接種，10日全市七天平均檢測陽性率為0.71%。（州長辦公室提供）

紐約近期8成確診者染4大變種病毒 近5%為印度變種

2021-06-11 09:35

新屋牆壁後發現巨大密室 密州情侶：很划算

河南舞蹈節目「洛神」驚豔眾人 舞者水中泡26小時

「做自己好累」 24歲母崩潰將娃拋窗後跳樓

名校畢業名企工作 華女離奇失蹤近一周

彭文正指蔡英文已打輝瑞 指揮中心調閱系統證實未施打

