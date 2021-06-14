近期活動
●Equality & Inclusion in the Workplace
工作場所的平等和包容（線上及線下）
6月15日（週二）上午8點30分到上午9點
https://web.islandchamber.com/events/HotTopics%20Equality%20%20Inclusion%20in%20the%20Workplace%20In%20Person%20%20Virtual-8113/details
●Create a Winning Website
創建一個成功的網站（線上）
6月15日（週二）下午2點到下午3點
https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30035&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo
●Boost with Facebook
使用臉書提升小企業發展（線上）
6月16日（週三）下午1點到下午2點
https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30110&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo
●The Basics of EB-5 Fraud Litigation: Protecting Defrauded Investors
欺詐訴訟的基礎知識：保護被欺詐的投資者（線上）
6月16日（週三）下午2點
https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1519822
●The Future of Brooklyn Real Estate
布魯克林房地產的未來（線上）
6月16日（週三）下午4點到下午5點30分
https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1525205
●Social Security: The Future of Benefits
社會保障：福利的未來（線上）
6月16日（週三）下午6點到下午7點
https://www.queenschamber.org/member-event/social-security-future-benefits
●How To Protect Your Family Business
如何保護您的家族企業（線上）
6月17日（週四）下午2點到下午3點
https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/how-to-protect-your-family-business-36642/
●Business Guild 2's 20th Anniversary Bash
商業工會2的20週年慶典（線上）
6月17日（週四）下午6點到下午8點
https://www.sichamber.com/events/business-guild-2s-20th-anniversary-bash
●Managing Conflict
如何在工作中管理時間、壓力和憤怒（線上）
6月18日（週五）早上9點30分到上午11點
https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/managing-conflict-24775/
★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★
