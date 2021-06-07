●Tech Office hours

提升業務水平（線上）

6月7日（週一）早上9點30分到下午5點（需電話預約）

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=29995&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●Vaccine Passports: How to Reopen Safely

疫苗 護照：如何安全地重新開放（線上）

6月7日（週一）中午12點到下午1點

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30107&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●Social Media 101

社交媒體101（線上）

6月8日（週二）下午2點到下午3點

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30034&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●QUICKBOOKS ONLINE LEVEL 2

QuickBooks軟件進階線上教學（線上）

6月8日（週二）下午2點到下午5點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/quickbooks-online-level-2-37701/

●Immigrant-Owned Small Businesses KYR

移民 小企業擁有的相關權力（線上）

6月8日（週二）下午6點到晚上7點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/immigrant-owned-small-businesses-kyr-06-08-2021

●Digital Advertising 101 - Part 1

數字廣告 101 - 第 1 部分（線上）

6月9日（週三）中午12點到下午1點

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30062&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●Hotel & Hospitality Market During COVID-19 and the Future Ahead

COVID-19 期間和未來的酒店及酒店市場（線上）

6月9日（週三）下午2點

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1520537

●New York City's Comeback: Attracting Back Remote Workers

紐約市 重啟：吸引遠程工作者（線上）

6月10日（週四）下午1點到下午2點30分

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30051&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●Virtual Rat Academy

預防老鼠的有效方法（線上）

6月10日（週四）下午5點到晚上7點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/virtual-rat-academy-3

●Remote Free Immigration Legal Consultation Day

遠程免費移民法律諮詢日（線上）

6月10日（週四）上午10點到下午5點（需電話預約）

https://www.cpc-nyc.org/events/remote-free-immigration-legal-consultation-day-%E9%81%A0%E7%A8%8B%E5%85%8D%E8%B2%BB%E7%A7%BB%E6%B0%91%E6%B3%95%E5%BE%8B%E8%AB%AE%E8%A9%A2%E6%97%A5-9

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★