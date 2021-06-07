我的頻道

* 拖拉類別可自訂排序
恢復預設 確定
設定
快訊

Novavax新冠疫苗最快今夏供施打 與台疫苗同技術

「有繳稅有投票，為何沒疫苗？」華郵：海外美僑吐苦水

近期活動

近期活動

●Tech Office hours

提升業務水平（線上）

6月7日（週一）早上9點30分到下午5點（需電話預約）

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=29995&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●Vaccine Passports: How to Reopen Safely

疫苗護照：如何安全地重新開放（線上）

6月7日（週一）中午12點到下午1點

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30107&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●Social Media 101

社交媒體101（線上）

6月8日（週二）下午2點到下午3點

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30034&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●QUICKBOOKS ONLINE LEVEL 2

QuickBooks軟件進階線上教學（線上）

6月8日（週二）下午2點到下午5點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/quickbooks-online-level-2-37701/

●Immigrant-Owned Small Businesses KYR

移民小企業擁有的相關權力（線上）

6月8日（週二）下午6點到晚上7點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/immigrant-owned-small-businesses-kyr-06-08-2021

●Digital Advertising 101 - Part 1

數字廣告 101 - 第 1 部分（線上）

6月9日（週三）中午12點到下午1點

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30062&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●Hotel & Hospitality Market During COVID-19 and the Future Ahead

COVID-19 期間和未來的酒店及酒店市場（線上）

6月9日（週三）下午2點

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1520537

●New York City's Comeback: Attracting Back Remote Workers

紐約市重啟：吸引遠程工作者（線上）

6月10日（週四）下午1點到下午2點30分

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30051&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●Virtual Rat Academy

預防老鼠的有效方法（線上）

6月10日（週四）下午5點到晚上7點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/virtual-rat-academy-3

●Remote Free Immigration Legal Consultation Day

遠程免費移民法律諮詢日（線上）

6月10日（週四）上午10點到下午5點（需電話預約）

https://www.cpc-nyc.org/events/remote-free-immigration-legal-consultation-day-%E9%81%A0%E7%A8%8B%E5%85%8D%E8%B2%BB%E7%A7%BB%E6%B0%91%E6%B3%95%E5%BE%8B%E8%AB%AE%E8%A9%A2%E6%97%A5-9

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★

移民 紐約市 疫苗

上一則

紐約市經濟復甦 租金拖欠率下降 華人房東勤招租

下一則

布碌崙貝瑞吉夏季系列活動重啟 商家快報名

延伸閱讀

青少年打疫苗 減少傳播、重返正常生活

青少年打疫苗 減少傳播、重返正常生活
亞當斯提「我們崛起」 挺移民經營企業

亞當斯提「我們崛起」 挺移民經營企業
芝大：庇護條例出現漏洞 監控搜索 威脅移民

芝大：庇護條例出現漏洞 監控搜索 威脅移民
全球新冠疫苗接種達20億劑 群體免疫再等9個月

全球新冠疫苗接種達20億劑 群體免疫再等9個月
拜登推移民新制 同性戀者、家暴可申請政治庇護

拜登推移民新制 同性戀者、家暴可申請政治庇護

熱門新聞

婦人被毆臉，跌坐在一旁。(截自現場監視器畫面)

紐約華埠非裔男突揮拳 華婦被打到跌坐在地

2021-05-31 20:23
上月24日攻擊林瑋致死的嫌犯菲格羅亞被警方逮捕，以誤殺罪名移送法辦。(取自ABC6視頻截圖)

嫌犯一拳致費城中餐館老闆身亡 警：不是仇恨犯罪

2021-06-04 14:42
涉嫌攻擊亞裔女子被通輯的嫌犯。（紐約市警提供）

亞裔女搭紐約地鐵被拐杖毆打 嫌被通緝 警列仇恨犯罪

2021-06-02 20:20
涉嫌布碌崙(布魯克林)地鐵暴力案的兩名嫌犯。(市警提供)

紐約市地鐵又發生暴力案 14歲少年遭人圍攻搶劫

2021-06-03 16:33
18歲華裔大學生潘佳仁選市主計長，成為紐約市最年輕參選者。(潘佳仁提供)

史上最年輕 18歲潘佳仁參選紐約市主計長

2021-06-01 09:47
涉嫌殺害耶魯華生蔣凱文的兇嫌潘勤軒，尋求降低保釋金額。(警方提供)

潘勤軒取回眼鏡、獲准使用電話 申請保釋金降至100萬

2021-06-04 02:30

精彩推薦

data-matched-content-rows-num="10,4" data-matched-content-columns-num="1,2" data-matched-content-ui-type="image_sidebyside,image_stacked"

超人氣

更多 >
林志玲狂發9張美照 結婚AKIRA2周年報喜：感謝生命

林志玲狂發9張美照 結婚AKIRA2周年報喜：感謝生命
失業勞工退稅來了 1300萬民眾將陸續收到

失業勞工退稅來了 1300萬民眾將陸續收到
梅根產女 以女王與黛安娜王妃名字命名「莉莉貝」

梅根產女 以女王與黛安娜王妃名字命名「莉莉貝」
言承旭新片中國上映 慘成炮灰

言承旭新片中國上映 慘成炮灰
張柏芝被閨蜜爆脫單？曬泳裝照素顏曝光

張柏芝被閨蜜爆脫單？曬泳裝照素顏曝光