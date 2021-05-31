近期活動
●Video Marketing for Small Business
小型企業視頻營銷（線上）
6月1日（週二）上午11點到中午12點30分
https://chinatown.nyc/event/video-marketing-for-small-business
●Virtual Community Presentation Series -Immigration Law
虛擬社區演說：移民法（線上）
6月1日（週二）下午5點30分到晚上8點30分
https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1511194
●QUICKBOOKS ONLINE LEVEL 1
QuickBooks軟件初級線上教學（線上）
6月2日（週三）下午2點到下午5點
https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/quickbooks-online-level-1-37700/
●Self-Defense & Defense of Others in Stopping Asian Hate
在製止亞裔仇恨的同時進行自衛與保衛他人（線上）
6月2日（週三）下午5點30分
https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1524983
●NYCLA Asian American Pacific Islander’s Heritage Month Celebration
亞裔美國人傳統月慶祝活動（線上）
6月2日（週三）下午6點到下午7點
https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1523066
●Pathways to Employment
就業途徑（線上）
6月3日（週四）早上9點到中午12點15分
https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/Pathwaysto%20Employment-445/details
●Marketing Strategies for Your Business
企業營銷策略（線上）
6月3日（週四）中午12點到下午1點15分
https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30017&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo
●Pre Father' s Day market
父親節前攤販市場（線下）
6月5日（週六）下午1點到下午6點
https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/PreFathers%20Day%20market-450/details
●Digital Marketing, Media and Advertising Conference & Exhibition
數字營銷、媒體、廣告相關會議及展覽（線下）
6月6日（週日）早上9點到下午5點30分
https://business.bronxchamber.org/events/details/digimarcon-new-england-2021-digital-marketing-media-and-advertising-conference-exhibition-2450
如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表,請發email給我們:[email protected]
