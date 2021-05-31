我的頻道

1張圖：全美逾40.7%民眾 已完成疫苗接種

台新冠本土確診增347例、15死 校正回歸數下降

●Video Marketing for Small Business

小型企業視頻營銷（線上）

6月1日（週二）上午11點到中午12點30分

https://chinatown.nyc/event/video-marketing-for-small-business

●Virtual Community Presentation Series -Immigration Law

虛擬社區演說：移民法（線上）

6月1日（週二）下午5點30分到晚上8點30分

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1511194

●QUICKBOOKS ONLINE LEVEL 1

QuickBooks軟件初級線上教學（線上）

6月2日（週三）下午2點到下午5點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/quickbooks-online-level-1-37700/

●Self-Defense & Defense of Others in Stopping Asian Hate

在製止亞裔仇恨的同時進行自衛與保衛他人（線上）

6月2日（週三）下午5點30分

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1524983

●NYCLA Asian American Pacific Islander’s Heritage Month Celebration

亞裔美國人傳統月慶祝活動（線上）

6月2日（週三）下午6點到下午7點

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1523066

●Pathways to Employment

就業途徑（線上）

6月3日（週四）早上9點到中午12點15分

https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/Pathwaysto%20Employment-445/details

●Marketing Strategies for Your Business

企業營銷策略（線上）

6月3日（週四）中午12點到下午1點15分

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30017&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●Pre Father' s Day market

父親節前攤販市場（線下）

6月5日（週六）下午1點到下午6點

https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/PreFathers%20Day%20market-450/details

●Digital Marketing, Media and Advertising Conference & Exhibition

數字營銷、媒體、廣告相關會議及展覽（線下）

6月6日（週日）早上9點到下午5點30分

https://business.bronxchamber.org/events/details/digimarcon-new-england-2021-digital-marketing-media-and-advertising-conference-exhibition-2450

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★

