近期活動
●Intersection of Identities- Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity, and the Asian America
5月24日（週一）下午5點
https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1522595
●The Fight Against Asian Hate and Violence
打擊亞洲仇恨與暴力（線上）
5月25日（週二）中午12點到下午1點30分
https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1513147
●Reimagining Your Business
重塑您的業務（線上）
5月25日（週二）下午2點到下午3點
https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/reimagining-your-business-36130/
●Learn more about investing in REITs
了解有關投資房地產信託的更多信息（線上）
5月25日（週二）中午12點到下午1點
https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/Learnmore%20about%20investing%20in%20REITs-448/details
●Developing a Successful Internship Program for Your Business
為您的企業製定成功的實習計劃（線上）
5月25日（週二）上午9點到上午11點
https://www.brooklynchamber.com/events/
●Women's Entrepreneurship Program-Introduction to Capital Access
婦女創業計劃-如何獲取創業資本（線上）
5月25日（週二）上午11點到中午12點
https://www.brooklynchamber.com/events/
●MARKETING STRATEGIES FOR YOUR BUSINESS
為您的業務制定營銷策略（線上）
5月26日（週三）上午11點到中午12點
https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/marketing-strategies-for-your-business-31084/
●Queens Chamber Internship Connection: Careers in Marketing & Social Media
市場營銷和社交媒體職業（線上）
5月26日（週三）下午1點到下午2點
https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/queens-chamber-internship-connection-careers-in-marketing-social-media-37626/
●The Role of Media in the Rise in Anti-Asian Violence
媒體在反亞洲暴力中崛起的作用（線上）
5月26日（週三）中午12點到下午1點
https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1523075
●Business Plan Writing
商業計劃書撰寫（線上）
5月27日（週四）下午2點到下午3點
https://chinatown.nyc/event/business-plan-writing
●GOOGLE - CONNECT WITH CUSTOMERS AND MANAGE YOUR BUSINESS REMOTELY
與客戶保持聯繫並遠程管理您的業務（線上）
5月27日（週四）下午2點到下午3點
https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/google-connect-with-customers-and-manage-your-business-remotely-36891/
