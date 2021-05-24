●Intersection of Identities- Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity, and the Asian America

身份的交集-性取向、性別認同和亞裔美國 人（線上）

5月24日（週一）下午5點

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1522595

●The Fight Against Asian Hate and Violence

打擊亞洲仇恨與暴力（線上）

5月25日（週二）中午12點到下午1點30分

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1513147

●Reimagining Your Business

重塑您的業務（線上）

5月25日（週二）下午2點到下午3點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/reimagining-your-business-36130/

●Learn more about investing in REITs

了解有關投資 房地產信託的更多信息（線上）

5月25日（週二）中午12點到下午1點

https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/Learnmore%20about%20investing%20in%20REITs-448/details

●Developing a Successful Internship Program for Your Business

為您的企業製定成功的實習計劃（線上）

5月25日（週二）上午9點到上午11點

https://www.brooklynchamber.com/events/

●Women's Entrepreneurship Program-Introduction to Capital Access

婦女創業計劃-如何獲取創業資本（線上）

5月25日（週二）上午11點到中午12點

https://www.brooklynchamber.com/events/

●MARKETING STRATEGIES FOR YOUR BUSINESS

為您的業務制定營銷策略（線上）

5月26日（週三）上午11點到中午12點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/marketing-strategies-for-your-business-31084/

●Queens Chamber Internship Connection: Careers in Marketing & Social Media

市場營銷和社交媒體職業（線上）

5月26日（週三）下午1點到下午2點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/queens-chamber-internship-connection-careers-in-marketing-social-media-37626/

●The Role of Media in the Rise in Anti-Asian Violence

媒體在反亞洲暴力中崛起的作用（線上）

5月26日（週三）中午12點到下午1點

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1523075

●Business Plan Writing

商業計劃書撰寫（線上）

5月27日（週四）下午2點到下午3點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/business-plan-writing

●GOOGLE - CONNECT WITH CUSTOMERS AND MANAGE YOUR BUSINESS REMOTELY

與客戶保持聯繫並遠程管理您的業務（線上）

5月27日（週四）下午2點到下午3點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/google-connect-with-customers-and-manage-your-business-remotely-36891/

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★