我的頻道

* 拖拉類別可自訂排序
恢復預設 確定
設定
快訊

全美確診3311萬 49.2%民眾已打1劑疫苗

台新增本土590例確診 總計9天破3千例

近期活動

近期活動

●Intersection of Identities- Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity, and the Asian America

身份的交集-性取向、性別認同和亞裔美國人（線上）

5月24日（週一）下午5點

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1522595

●The Fight Against Asian Hate and Violence

打擊亞洲仇恨與暴力（線上）

5月25日（週二）中午12點到下午1點30分

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1513147

●Reimagining Your Business

重塑您的業務（線上）

5月25日（週二）下午2點到下午3點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/reimagining-your-business-36130/

●Learn more about investing in REITs

了解有關投資房地產信託的更多信息（線上）

5月25日（週二）中午12點到下午1點

https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/Learnmore%20about%20investing%20in%20REITs-448/details

●Developing a Successful Internship Program for Your Business

為您的企業製定成功的實習計劃（線上）

5月25日（週二）上午9點到上午11點

https://www.brooklynchamber.com/events/

●Women's Entrepreneurship Program-Introduction to Capital Access

婦女創業計劃-如何獲取創業資本（線上）

5月25日（週二）上午11點到中午12點

https://www.brooklynchamber.com/events/

●MARKETING STRATEGIES FOR YOUR BUSINESS

為您的業務制定營銷策略（線上）

5月26日（週三）上午11點到中午12點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/marketing-strategies-for-your-business-31084/

●Queens Chamber Internship Connection: Careers in Marketing & Social Media

市場營銷和社交媒體職業（線上）

5月26日（週三）下午1點到下午2點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/queens-chamber-internship-connection-careers-in-marketing-social-media-37626/

●The Role of Media in the Rise in Anti-Asian Violence

媒體在反亞洲暴力中崛起的作用（線上）

5月26日（週三）中午12點到下午1點

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1523075

●Business Plan Writing

商業計劃書撰寫（線上）

5月27日（週四）下午2點到下午3點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/business-plan-writing

●GOOGLE - CONNECT WITH CUSTOMERS AND MANAGE YOUR BUSINESS REMOTELY

與客戶保持聯繫並遠程管理您的業務（線上）

5月27日（週四）下午2點到下午3點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/google-connect-with-customers-and-manage-your-business-remotely-36891/

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★

美國 亞裔 投資

上一則

紐約市槍枝暴力嚴重 一晚8人遭槍擊

下一則

青少年系列講座 鼓勵參與社區事務

延伸閱讀

落實對抗仇恨 亞美聯盟籲州市增預算

落實對抗仇恨 亞美聯盟籲州市增預算
U.S. Bank 全美銀行 支援亞太裔傳統月

U.S. Bank 全美銀行 支援亞太裔傳統月
7個故事…述說既勇敢、又獨特的8位亞太裔

7個故事…述說既勇敢、又獨特的8位亞太裔
譴責暴力仇視亞裔 安樂居和平車隊遊行

譴責暴力仇視亞裔 安樂居和平車隊遊行
加州橙縣「停止仇恨亞裔」遊行：遭歧視要發聲

加州橙縣「停止仇恨亞裔」遊行：遭歧視要發聲

熱門新聞

男子曼哈頓聯合廣場地鐵站晚間高峰遭割頸。(本報資料照片)

紐約地鐵濺血 男子在聯合廣場站遭割頸

2021-05-18 20:16
殺害耶魯華生兇嫌潘勤軒上周在阿拉巴馬州落網，逃亡期間以假名租屋。(警方提供)

潘勤軒涉殺耶魯生 被捕前用假名租屋 「完全像正常人」

2021-05-16 14:07
曼哈頓中城地獄廚房18日一早發生一起涉及亞裔受害者的攻擊案件。(取自谷歌地圖)

「滾回中國！」華裔男在曼哈頓地獄廚房遭人咬傷

2021-05-18 21:00
斥資2億6000萬，曼哈頓五年建成水上漂浮公園，「小島」初夏開門迎客。(記者張晨/攝影)

斥資2.6億 紐約曼哈頓水上漂浮公園「小島」開門迎客

2021-05-22 14:55
消防員在東村「泰德家」(Uncle Ted's NYC)撲火。(取自紐約消防局推特@FDNY)

紐約曼哈頓中餐廳毀於五級大火 200名消防員出動

2021-05-22 16:05
紐約州推出的「精益求精通行碼」使用次數超過100萬次。(州長辦公室提供)

紐約疫苗通行碼 有效期增至365天

2021-05-23 06:04

精彩推薦

data-matched-content-rows-num="10,4" data-matched-content-columns-num="1,2" data-matched-content-ui-type="image_sidebyside,image_stacked"

超人氣

更多 >
「瘋狂亞洲富豪」男女主角都當爸媽 曬娃態度大不同

「瘋狂亞洲富豪」男女主角都當爸媽 曬娃態度大不同
病毒來自武漢實驗室？WSJ ：3研究員2019年11月曾住院 有新冠症狀

病毒來自武漢實驗室？WSJ ：3研究員2019年11月曾住院 有新冠症狀

華人族群 「特斯拉癮」正蔓延

華人族群 「特斯拉癮」正蔓延
WHA明開幕 疫情獨立調查小組報告稱「中國台灣」

WHA明開幕 疫情獨立調查小組報告稱「中國台灣」
股價坐火箭…特斯拉股票還能買嗎？

股價坐火箭…特斯拉股票還能買嗎？