●FREE Online Affordable Housing Lottery Workshop in Chinese

紐約市 可負擔住房抽籤申請（線上）

5月17日（週一）上午11點到中午12點

https://www.cpc-nyc.org/events/free-online-affordable-housing-lottery-workshop-chinese-cantonese-may-17th-11am

●Road to Recovery: What is Green Light?

紐約州駕照綠燈法則（線上）

5月17日（週一）晚上7點

https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/Roadto%20Recovery%20What%20is%20Green%20Light-446/details

●What You Need to Know to Be an Ally in the Fight Against Caste Discrimination

在與種姓歧視作鬥爭中您需要知道的盟友（線上）

5月18日（週二）下午1點

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1520877

●State of Queens Real Estate Market

皇后區 房地產市場狀況（線上）

5月18日（週二）下午2點到下午3點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/state-of-queens-real-estate-market-35846/

●Equity & Inclusion in the Workplace

工作場所的平等與包容（線上&線下）

5月18日（週二）上午8點30分到上午9點

https://web.islandchamber.com/events/HotTopics%20Equity%20%20Inclusion%20in%20the%20Workplace%20In%20Person%20%20Virtual-8113/details

●MetroPlus Health Virtual Hiring Event

MetroPlus Health虛擬招聘活動（線上）

5月19日（週三）上午10點

https://www.cpc-nyc.org/events/may-19-metroplus-health-virtual-hiring-event

●Queens Public Library: Careers in Library and Information Science

皇后區公共圖書館 ：圖書館與信息科學職業（線上）

5月19日（週三）下午1點到下午2點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/queens-public-library-careers-in-library-and-information-science-37080/

●New York City's Comeback: Unleashing Entrepreneurship

紐約市捲土重來：釋放企業家精神（線上）

5月19日（週三）下午1點到下午2點30分

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30053&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●Marketing Strategies for Your Business

企業營銷策略（線上）

5月20日（週四）上午9點30分到上午10點30分

https://chinatown.nyc/event/marketing-strategies-for-your-business-sba-lga

●MARKETING FUNDAMENTALS In partnership with Shopify

了解營銷基礎知識並與Shopify合作（線上）

5月20日（週四）下午2點到下午3點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/marketing-fundamentals-in-partnership-with-shopify-36347/

●Strategies for Mitigating Conflict By Effectively Managing Risk

通過有效管理風險來緩解衝突的策略（線上）

5月21日（週五）上午9點30分到上午11點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/strategies-for-mitigating-conflict-24699/

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★