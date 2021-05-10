我的頻道

1張圖看疫情：全美3270萬人確診 45.8%已接種一針

報告：仇亞案件多 華人受害者近半 加州占40%最嚴重

●Details of Restaurant Revitalization Fund Application and SBA Program Updates

餐館振興基金申請和SBA計劃更新的詳細信息（線上）

5月10日（週一）上午11點到中午12點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/details-of-restaurant-revitalization-fund-application-and-sba-program-updates

●Immigrant-Owned Small Businesses KYR

移民小企業擁有的相關權利（線上）

5月11日（週二）下午6點到晚上7點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/immigrant-owned-small-businesses-kyr-05-11-2021

●What is Fueling Anti-Asian Hate?

什麼在助長反亞裔仇恨？（線上）

5月11日（週二）晚上7點30分到晚上8點30分

https://chinatown.nyc/event/what-is-fueling-anti-asian-hate

●How to Master Yelp!

如何掌握Yelp（線上）

5月12日（週三）下午2點到下午3點

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30032&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●Starting a Business at 50+

50歲開始創業（線上）

5月12日（週三）上午11點到中午12點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/starting-a-business-at-50

●ANTI-ASIAN HATE IN THE PANDEMIC AGE: CURING THE VIRUS OF HATE

大流行時代的反亞洲仇恨：固有仇恨（線上）

5月12日（週三）下午6點到晚上7點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/anti-asian-hate-in-the-pandemic-age-curing-the-virus-of-hate

●How to Start Your Business

如何創業（線上）

5月13日（週四）上午11點到中午12點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/how-to-start-your-business

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★

用木棍將華裔男子鼻樑打斷的嫌犯。（72分局提供）

紐約華男遭搶被打斷鼻樑 還遭罵「該死的中國人」

2021-05-02 22:01

盜他人證件經營賣淫 涉國際人口販運 華女獄中自殺身亡

2021-05-07 15:54
蔡樂庭(右)與同伴遭遇他人攻擊並被辱罵「Ching Chong」時，他挺身而出保護同伴。(陸女士提供)

被駡Ching Chong 華裔高中生挺身而出遭5人圍毆

2021-05-05 02:30
全美屋主維權聯盟1日背書黃敏儀，並表示他們因政府的禁逼遷令，收不到房租，也不能趕走租霸。(記者牟蘭／攝影)

欠租金留滿屋屎 惡房客拒搬 華裔房東被迫暫住地下室

2021-05-02 02:30
日落公園的救災停屍房，去年為緩解殯儀館緊缺而設立，用大型冷凍貨櫃裝載新冠染疫者遺體；時隔一年多，目前仍有700多具遺體停放在車上。(美聯社)

750染疫者遺體無人認領 紐約日落公園冷凍櫃放一年多

2021-05-08 12:13

疫苗對印度雙變異病毒無效？多名醫生死于新冠

2021-05-05 10:52

