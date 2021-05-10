●Details of Restaurant Revitalization Fund Application and SBA Program Updates

餐館振興基金申請和SBA計劃更新的詳細信息（線上）

5月10日（週一）上午11點到中午12點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/details-of-restaurant-revitalization-fund-application-and-sba-program-updates

●Immigrant-Owned Small Businesses KYR

移民 小企業擁有的相關權利（線上）

5月11日（週二）下午6點到晚上7點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/immigrant-owned-small-businesses-kyr-05-11-2021

●What is Fueling Anti-Asian Hate?

什麼在助長反亞裔 仇恨？（線上）

5月11日（週二）晚上7點30分到晚上8點30分

https://chinatown.nyc/event/what-is-fueling-anti-asian-hate

●How to Master Yelp!

如何掌握Yelp（線上）

5月12日（週三）下午2點到下午3點

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30032&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●Starting a Business at 50+

50歲開始創業（線上）

5月12日（週三）上午11點到中午12點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/starting-a-business-at-50

●ANTI-ASIAN HATE IN THE PANDEMIC AGE: CURING THE VIRUS OF HATE

大流行時代的反亞洲仇恨：固有仇恨（線上）

5月12日（週三）下午6點到晚上7點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/anti-asian-hate-in-the-pandemic-age-curing-the-virus-of-hate

●How to Start Your Business

如何創業（線上）

5月13日（週四）上午11點到中午12點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/how-to-start-your-business

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★