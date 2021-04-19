近期活動
●Creating Content Your Customers Value
為客戶創造價值（線上）
4月19日（週一）上午11點到下午1點
https://chinatown.nyc/event/webinar-creating-content-your-customers-value-brooklyn-4-19-2021
●Immigration Changes Under the Biden Administration: A Look Back and Overview
4月20日（週二）中午12點到下午1點
https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1497103
●SBA FORM AND GUIDANCE FOR RESTAURANT REVITALIZATION FUND
SBA表格和餐廳翻新資金指南（線上）
4月20日（週二）上午10點到上午11點
https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/sba-form-and-guidance-for-restaurant-revitalization-fund-rrf-35833/
●Maximize Social Media Marketing for Your Business
為您的業務最大化社交媒體營銷（線上）
4月20日（週二）下午5點30分到下午8點
https://chinatown.nyc/event/maximize-social-media-marketing-for-your-business-queens-4-20-2021
●Doing Business with the Federal Government
與聯邦政府做生意（線上）
4月20日（週二）下午2點到下午3點
https://chinatown.nyc/event/%e8%88%87%e8%81%af%e9%82%a6%e6%94%bf%e5%ba%9c%e4%bd%9c%e7%94%9f%e6%84%8f
●Creating a Business Idea That Works
創建可行的業務構想（線上）
4月21日（週三）下午3點到下午5點
https://chinatown.nyc/event/webinar-creating-a-business-idea-that-works-brooklyn-04-21-2021
●Neuro-Marketing
神經營銷（線上）
4月21日（週三）上午11點到中午12點
https://chinatown.nyc/event/neuro-marketing
●Maximize Online Orders for Restaurants
最大化餐廳的在線訂單（線上）
4月21日（週三）下午4點到下午5點
https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/maximize-online-orders-for-restaurants-34520/
●5 Ways To Improve Your Company's Website & SEO
改善公司網站和SEO的5種方法（線上）
4月22日（週四）上午9點到上午9點30分
https://web.islandchamber.com/events/HotTopics%205%20Ways%20To%20Improve%20Your%20Companys%20Website%20%20SEO-8114/details
●Business Plan Writing
商業計劃書撰寫（線上）
4月22日（週四）上午9點30分到上午10點30分
https://chinatown.nyc/event/business-plan-writing-sba-lga
●Basics of Business Credit
商業信貸基礎（線上）
4月22日（週四）晚上6點30分到晚上7點30分
https://chinatown.nyc/event/we-nyc-basics-of-business-credit-workshop-2
●Creating Content Your Customers Value
為客戶創造價值（線上）
4月22日（週四）下午5點到下午7點
https://chinatown.nyc/event/creating-content-your-customers-value-staten-island-04-22-2021
★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★
