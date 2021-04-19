我的頻道

紐約襲警頻傳 外州男闖紅燈被攔 向警潑酸

血栓風險停打一周 嬌生疫苗最快23日恢復接種

●Creating Content Your Customers Value

為客戶創造價值（線上）

4月19日（週一）上午11點到下午1點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/webinar-creating-content-your-customers-value-brooklyn-4-19-2021

●Immigration Changes Under the Biden Administration: A Look Back and Overview

拜登政府領導下的移民變化：回顧與概述（線上）

4月20日（週二）中午12點到下午1點

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1497103

●SBA FORM AND GUIDANCE FOR RESTAURANT REVITALIZATION FUND

SBA表格和餐廳翻新資金指南（線上）

4月20日（週二）上午10點到上午11點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/sba-form-and-guidance-for-restaurant-revitalization-fund-rrf-35833/

●Maximize Social Media Marketing for Your Business

為您的業務最大化社交媒體營銷（線上）

4月20日（週二）下午5點30分到下午8點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/maximize-social-media-marketing-for-your-business-queens-4-20-2021

●Doing Business with the Federal Government

聯邦政府做生意（線上）

4月20日（週二）下午2點到下午3點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/%e8%88%87%e8%81%af%e9%82%a6%e6%94%bf%e5%ba%9c%e4%bd%9c%e7%94%9f%e6%84%8f

●Creating a Business Idea That Works

創建可行的業務構想（線上）

4月21日（週三）下午3點到下午5點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/webinar-creating-a-business-idea-that-works-brooklyn-04-21-2021

●Neuro-Marketing

神經營銷（線上）

4月21日（週三）上午11點到中午12點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/neuro-marketing

●Maximize Online Orders for Restaurants

最大化餐廳的在線訂單（線上）

4月21日（週三）下午4點到下午5點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/maximize-online-orders-for-restaurants-34520/

●5 Ways To Improve Your Company's Website & SEO

改善公司網站和SEO的5種方法（線上）

4月22日（週四）上午9點到上午9點30分

https://web.islandchamber.com/events/HotTopics%205%20Ways%20To%20Improve%20Your%20Companys%20Website%20%20SEO-8114/details

●Business Plan Writing

商業計劃書撰寫（線上）

4月22日（週四）上午9點30分到上午10點30分

https://chinatown.nyc/event/business-plan-writing-sba-lga

●Basics of Business Credit

商業信貸基礎（線上）

4月22日（週四）晚上6點30分到晚上7點30分

https://chinatown.nyc/event/we-nyc-basics-of-business-credit-workshop-2

●Creating Content Your Customers Value

為客戶創造價值（線上）

4月22日（週四）下午5點到下午7點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/creating-content-your-customers-value-staten-island-04-22-2021

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★

「帶來新冠病毒」韓裔眾議員參選人：中國移民別來美

「帶來新冠病毒」韓裔眾議員參選人：中國移民別來美
太平洋 地產商業貸款3.15%10年定息公寓重貸

太平洋 地產商業貸款3.15%10年定息公寓重貸
PPP月底截止 申辦要提前數日才有保障

PPP月底截止 申辦要提前數日才有保障
一分鐘解答：商業貸款與SBA貸款有何不同

一分鐘解答：商業貸款與SBA貸款有何不同

28歲牙醫Madeline Park鼓勵害怕坐地鐵的亞裔女性、亞裔老人和亞裔LGBTQ坐出租車，向她報銷車費。她發起的Instagram賬號@cafemaddycab兩天內籌到10萬美金。(記者何卓賢／攝影)

快看世界／害怕坐紐約地鐵？亞裔搭出租車 她幫您報銷

2021-04-14 12:19
呂翠晶和丈夫在疫情爆發期間製作口罩，贈送給社區。(呂翠晶提供)

手縫萬枚口罩抗疫 華人洗衣店如今撐不下去待援

2021-04-16 15:43
楊安澤反仇恨亞裔、支持警方言論 參加示威遊行被驅趕。（圖片取自楊安澤推特）

楊安澤反仇恨亞裔、支持警方言論 參加示威遊行被驅趕

2021-04-14 12:42
布碌崙日落公園的民眾積極登記接種新冠疫苗，醫生表示，如果接種了一劑疫苗後不慎染疫，症狀消失後即可預約接種第二針疫苗。(Getty Images)

打完首針疫苗後感染新冠 醫生：很正常 症狀消失即可打第二針

2021-04-16 10:22
羅德里格斯在曼哈頓中城朝便衣警察大罵「在你被弄死之前滾回中國」當場被捕，但僅被判輕罪騷擾後釋放。(市警提供)

罵便衣「滾回中國」 非裔男被判「輕罪騷擾」後釋放

2021-04-11 14:13
華男手刃親兄遇華警，警方稱現場狼藉，一刀致命，腸肚可見。(記者張晨/攝影)

「每天都吵架」 華男弒兄了結一切

2021-04-14 02:30

個資被洩、手機被駭 南加華人遇電訊詐騙損失160萬

個資被洩、手機被駭 南加華人遇電訊詐騙損失160萬
住德州或加州？兩邊住的20年德州華人居民現身説法

住德州或加州？兩邊住的20年德州華人居民現身説法
紐約地鐵攻擊亞裔便衣警 嫌犯：我會打死你

紐約地鐵攻擊亞裔便衣警 嫌犯：我會打死你
Buffet絕不會吃的東西有哪些？網友分析這幾類超易飽

Buffet絕不會吃的東西有哪些？網友分析這幾類超易飽
房市泡沫？現買家已憂心忡忡：加碼搶房又退出的人不少

房市泡沫？現買家已憂心忡忡：加碼搶房又退出的人不少