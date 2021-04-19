●Creating Content Your Customers Value

為客戶創造價值（線上）

4月19日（週一）上午11點到下午1點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/webinar-creating-content-your-customers-value-brooklyn-4-19-2021

●Immigration Changes Under the Biden Administration: A Look Back and Overview

拜登 政府領導下的移民 變化：回顧與概述（線上）

4月20日（週二）中午12點到下午1點

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1497103

●SBA FORM AND GUIDANCE FOR RESTAURANT REVITALIZATION FUND

SBA表格和餐廳翻新資金指南（線上）

4月20日（週二）上午10點到上午11點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/sba-form-and-guidance-for-restaurant-revitalization-fund-rrf-35833/

●Maximize Social Media Marketing for Your Business

為您的業務最大化社交媒體營銷（線上）

4月20日（週二）下午5點30分到下午8點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/maximize-social-media-marketing-for-your-business-queens-4-20-2021

●Doing Business with the Federal Government

與聯邦政府 做生意（線上）

4月20日（週二）下午2點到下午3點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/%e8%88%87%e8%81%af%e9%82%a6%e6%94%bf%e5%ba%9c%e4%bd%9c%e7%94%9f%e6%84%8f

●Creating a Business Idea That Works

創建可行的業務構想（線上）

4月21日（週三）下午3點到下午5點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/webinar-creating-a-business-idea-that-works-brooklyn-04-21-2021

●Neuro-Marketing

神經營銷（線上）

4月21日（週三）上午11點到中午12點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/neuro-marketing

●Maximize Online Orders for Restaurants

最大化餐廳的在線訂單（線上）

4月21日（週三）下午4點到下午5點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/maximize-online-orders-for-restaurants-34520/

●5 Ways To Improve Your Company's Website & SEO

改善公司網站和SEO的5種方法（線上）

4月22日（週四）上午9點到上午9點30分

https://web.islandchamber.com/events/HotTopics%205%20Ways%20To%20Improve%20Your%20Companys%20Website%20%20SEO-8114/details

●Business Plan Writing

商業計劃書撰寫（線上）

4月22日（週四）上午9點30分到上午10點30分

https://chinatown.nyc/event/business-plan-writing-sba-lga

●Basics of Business Credit

商業信貸基礎（線上）

4月22日（週四）晚上6點30分到晚上7點30分

https://chinatown.nyc/event/we-nyc-basics-of-business-credit-workshop-2

4月22日（週四）下午5點到下午7點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/creating-content-your-customers-value-staten-island-04-22-2021

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★