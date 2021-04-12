我的頻道

是否加倍擴大歐記健保或紅藍卡 拜登面臨黨內施壓

猶如「死亡之吻」 專家警告投票權改革案恐傷移民權益

近期活動

近期活動

●Small Business Financing

小型企業融資（線上）

4月12日（週一）下午4點30分到晚上6點30分

https://www.brooklynchamber.com/events/

●How to Start or Restart a Business Series

如何啟動或重新啟動業務系列（線上）

4月12日（週一）下午2點到下午3點

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30014&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●Tech Office hours

提升業務水平（線上）

4月12日（週一）早上9點30分到下午5點（需電話預約）

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=29995&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●Immigrant-Owned Small Businesses KYR

小型的移民主企業（線上）

4月13日（週二）晚上6點到晚上7點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/immigrant-owned-small-businesses-kyr-04-13-2021

●ONLINE SELLING TO GENERATE ADDITIONAL REVENUE FOR YOUR BUSINESS

在線銷售，為您的業務創收（線上）

4月13日（週二）下午2點到下午3點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/online-selling-to-generate-additional-revenue-for-your-business-34522/

●How to Present Your Virtual Best Self

如何讓您的品牌脫穎而出（線上）

4月14日（週三）下午1點到下午2點

https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/FreeSCORE%20Webinar%20%20A%20Perfect%2010%20How%20to%20Present%20Your%20Virtual%20Best%20Self-418/details

●SBA COVID-19 Relief Program Updates

SBA COVID-19救濟計劃更新（線上）

4月14日（週三）下午1點到下午2點

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30048&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●GODigital

企業信息數字化（線上）

4月15日（週四）中午12點到下午1點

https://www.brooklynchamber.com/events/

●WHAT BUSINESSES NEED TO KNOW ABOUT COMPENSATION

企業需要了解哪些補償（線上）

4月15日（週四）下午2點到下午3點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/what-businesses-need-to-know-about-compensation-34736/

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★

熱門新聞

從紐約飛往上海的東航日前出現十例確診患者，規定自19日起暫停該航班運行四周；圖為今年3月底的紐約甘迺迪國際機場(JFK)。(讀者提供)

東航紐約→上海航班熔斷 飛中航線票價飆漲

2021-04-09 09:37
大批警員剛到法拉盛凱辛納公園附近的事發現場。(取自Citizen App)

紐約市警分局長 警車停法拉盛公園旁自殺

2021-04-05 21:25
華裔兄弟反目持刀相向，一人送醫後不治身亡，傷人者市警總局投案。(記者張晨/攝影)

紐約華埠凶殺案 華裔兄弟持刀相向 一人送醫不治

2021-04-10 18:34
宋良表示，他的租客離開住宅前，大肆破壞屋內設施，讓他必須再花費60萬元重新裝修。(宋良提供)

惡房客不交租還毀房 華裔房東叫苦

2021-04-10 02:28

亞裔女莫名被扯髮 嫌犯逮到了…還曾在羊頭灣推倒華翁

2021-04-08 02:30
國際刑警組織對潘勤軒發出紅色通緝令。（國際刑警組織提供）

潘勤軒涉殺耶魯華生 國際刑警組織發紅色通緝令

2021-04-07 08:40

