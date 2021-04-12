●Small Business Financing

小型企業融資 （線上）

4月12日（週一）下午4點30分到晚上6點30分

https://www.brooklynchamber.com/events/

●How to Start or Restart a Business Series

如何啟動或重新啟動業務系列（線上）

4月12日（週一）下午2點到下午3點

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30014&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●Tech Office hours

提升業務水平（線上）

4月12日（週一）早上9點30分到下午5點（需電話預約）

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=29995&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●Immigrant-Owned Small Businesses KYR

小型的移民 主企業（線上）

4月13日（週二）晚上6點到晚上7點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/immigrant-owned-small-businesses-kyr-04-13-2021

●ONLINE SELLING TO GENERATE ADDITIONAL REVENUE FOR YOUR BUSINESS

在線銷售，為您的業務創收（線上）

4月13日（週二）下午2點到下午3點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/online-selling-to-generate-additional-revenue-for-your-business-34522/

●How to Present Your Virtual Best Self

如何讓您的品牌脫穎而出（線上）

4月14日（週三）下午1點到下午2點

https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/FreeSCORE%20Webinar%20%20A%20Perfect%2010%20How%20to%20Present%20Your%20Virtual%20Best%20Self-418/details

●SBA COVID-19 Relief Program Updates

SBA COVID-19救濟計劃更新（線上）

4月14日（週三）下午1點到下午2點

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30048&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●GODigital

企業信息數字化（線上）

4月15日（週四）中午12點到下午1點

https://www.brooklynchamber.com/events/

●WHAT BUSINESSES NEED TO KNOW ABOUT COMPENSATION

企業需要了解哪些補償（線上）

4月15日（週四）下午2點到下午3點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/what-businesses-need-to-know-about-compensation-34736/

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★