中日外長熱線 王毅：雙方不應捲入大國對抗

印度染疫數暴增 單日確診破10萬創新高

近期活動

●Crowdfunding and Other Financing Options

眾籌和其他融資方式（線上）

4月5日（週一）下午5點30分到晚上7點30分

https://web.islandchamber.com/events/SCOREWebinar%20%20Crowdfunding%20and%20Other%20Financing%20Options-8104/details

●A Year of Asian Hate: Where Do We Go From Here?

亞裔仇恨：我們該何去何從？（線上）

4月6日（週二）晚上7點到晚上8點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/a-year-of-asian-hate-where-do-we-go-from-here

●First Step to Starting a Business

創業的第一步（線上）

4月7日（週三）下午5點到晚上7點

https://www.brooklynchamber.com/events/

●Know Your Rights For Immigrant Communities

了解您關於移民方面的權益（線上）

4月8日（週四）上午10點30分到上午11點30分

https://www.cpc-nyc.org/events/know-your-rights-immigrant-communities-thurs-april-8th-1030-am

●Remote Free Immigration Legal Consultation Day

遠程免費移民法律諮詢日（線上）

4月8日（週四）上午9點到下午5點（需要電話預約）

https://www.cpc-nyc.org/events/remote-free-immigration-legal-consultation-day-%E9%81%A0%E7%A8%8B%E5%85%8D%E8%B2%BB%E7%A7%BB%E6%B0%91%E6%B3%95%E5%BE%8B%E8%AB%AE%E8%A9%A2%E6%97%A5-7

●Get Your Local Business on Google Search and Maps

在谷歌上創建及管理您的業務信息（線上）

4月8日（週四）中午12點到下午1點30分

https://web.islandchamber.com/events/SCOREWebinar%20%20Get%20Your%20Local%20Business%20on%20Google%20Search%20and%20Maps-8105/details

●Government Grant Opportunities

政府補助的機會（線上）

4月8日（週四）上午11點到中午12點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/government-grant-opportunities-31082/

● The Surge in Anti-Asian Violence: Corporate Social Responsibility and Action

反亞裔仇恨行為激增：企業的社會責任和行動（線上）

4月9日（週一）下午2點30分到下午4點

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1503178

●FREE Tax Preparation VITA

免費報稅服務（線上）

4月10日（週六）上午10點30分到下午5點（需要電話預約）

https://tzuchi.us/events/free-tax-preparation-vita-new-york-ny?i=30b9d7c

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★

西語裔不讓進公園 77歲林纘庭太極拳力抗暴力攻擊

2021-04-03 10:53
華人非法改建兩家庭變七家庭 重罰30.2萬

2021-04-01 10:55
楊安澤已經出院 將回家休養

2021-04-02 11:45
按摩華婦染疫病危 兒：悔讓她到美國

2021-04-03 09:50
「母女不安等地鐵」 仇恨亞裔議題登「紐約客」封面

2021-04-01 09:18
非裔男狠踹亞裔婦 大罵「你不屬於這裡」

2021-03-30 02:29

