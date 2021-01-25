近期活動
●Creating a Business Idea That Works
建立可行的商業創意（線上）
1月25日（週一）下午2點到下午4點
https://chinatown.nyc/event/creating-a-business-idea-that-works-staten-island-01-25-2021
●Digital Marketing Webinar
數字營銷網絡研討會（線上）
1月26日（週二）上午10點到上午11點30分
https://www.bronxchamber.org/events#!event/2021/1/26/digital-marketing-webinar
●Brooklyn Marketplace Orientation: Join the Network and Promote Your Business!
布魯克林市場定位：加入網絡並促進業務發展（線上）
1月26日（週二）上午11點到中午12點
https://www.brooklynchamber.com/events/
●Small Business Financial Relief
小型企業財務救濟（線上）
1月26日（週二）中午12點到下午1點30分
https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/small-business-financial-relief-31613/
●Achieving Goals In Uncertain Times
在不確定的時期實現目標（線上）
1月26日（週二）下午4點到下午6點
https://chinatown.nyc/event/we-master-leadership-achieving-goals-in-uncertain-times
●How to Be a Star Associate
如何成為明星律師（線上）
1月27日（週三）下午6點30分到下午7點30分
https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1473139
●How to Bolster Your Legal Team as Business and Talent Leaders
如何加強法律團隊的業務和人才領導能力（線上）
1月28日（週四）下午2點到下午2點45分
https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1475236
●Building Your Own Business Website
建立自己的企業網站（線上）
1月28日（週四）下午5點30分到晚上8點
https://chinatown.nyc/event/building-your-own-business-website-lower-manhattan-01-28-2021
●How a business can thrive despite COVID-19
疫情中企業如何蓬勃發展（線上）
1月29日（週五）上午10點到上午11點
https://www.brooklynchamber.com/events/
★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★
1張圖／紐約州確診132萬 新增死亡160人
