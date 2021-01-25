●Creating a Business Idea That Works

建立可行的商業創意（線上）

1月25日（週一）下午2點到下午4點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/creating-a-business-idea-that-works-staten-island-01-25-2021

●Digital Marketing Webinar

數字營銷網絡研討會（線上）

1月26日（週二）上午10點到上午11點30分

https://www.bronxchamber.org/events#!event/2021/1/26/digital-marketing-webinar

●Brooklyn Marketplace Orientation: Join the Network and Promote Your Business!

布魯克林 市場定位：加入網絡並促進業務發展（線上）

1月26日（週二）上午11點到中午12點

https://www.brooklynchamber.com/events/

●Small Business Financial Relief

小型企業財務救濟（線上）

1月26日（週二）中午12點到下午1點30分

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/small-business-financial-relief-31613/

●Achieving Goals In Uncertain Times

在不確定的時期實現目標（線上）

1月26日（週二）下午4點到下午6點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/we-master-leadership-achieving-goals-in-uncertain-times

●How to Be a Star Associate

如何成為明星律師（線上）

1月27日（週三）下午6點30分到下午7點30分

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1473139

●How to Bolster Your Legal Team as Business and Talent Leaders

如何加強法律團隊的業務和人才領導能力（線上）

1月28日（週四）下午2點到下午2點45分

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1475236

●Building Your Own Business Website

建立自己的企業網站（線上）

1月28日（週四）下午5點30分到晚上8點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/building-your-own-business-website-lower-manhattan-01-28-2021

●How a business can thrive despite COVID-19

疫情 中企業如何蓬勃發展（線上）

1月29日（週五）上午10點到上午11點

https://www.brooklynchamber.com/events/

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★