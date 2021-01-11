我的頻道

1張圖看疫情：全美逾2240萬確診 加州破271萬

任期剩10天「彈劾川普」的意義？國會兩黨各陷分裂…

近期活動

●How Sovereign Funds are Reshaping Investment in the Digital Economy

主權基金如何重塑數字經濟中的投資（線上）

1月11日（週一）上午8點30分到上午9點30分

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1464842

●Set Your Business Up for Success in 2021

讓您的企業在2021年取得成功（線上）

1月12日（週二）下午2點到下午3點30分

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=29987&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●New York's Chinatown Transformed

紐約唐人街的轉型（線上）

1月13日（週三）下午6點到下午7點

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1469788

●Leadership Development Program

領導力發展計劃（線上）

1月13日（週三）下午6點30分到下午7點30分

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1467029

●Remote Free Immigration Legal Consultation Day

遠程免費移民法律諮詢日（線上）

1月14日（週四）上午9點到下午5點

https://www.cpc-nyc.org/events/remote-free-immigration-legal-consultation-day-%E9%81%A0%E7%A8%8B%E5%85%8D%E8%B2%BB%E7%A7%BB%E6%B0%91%E6%B3%95%E5%BE%8B%E8%AB%AE%E8%A9%A2%E6%97%A5-5

●Immigration Policy Changes Under Biden

拜登時期的移民政策變化（線上）

1月14日（週四）中午12點30分到下午1點30分

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1460703

●Empower your business on the marketplace - Orientation

在市場上增強您的業務（線上）

1月12日（週二）上午11點到中午12點

1月14日（週四）下午6點到下午7點

https://www.brooklynchamber.com/events/

法拉盛市中心深夜發生七級大火，200多名消防員到場。（記者曹健/攝影）

連燒6小時！紐約法拉盛爆7級大火 7人受傷 3層樓宇被毀

2021-01-09 14:52
第二波疫情來襲，華人聚集的法拉盛附近近期疫情指數直線飆升。（記者牟蘭／攝影）

法拉盛確診率飆高 醫師提4原因

2021-01-03 02:30

1張圖／紐約州確診破112萬 新增1萬5355例

2021-01-10 21:24
CVS連鎖藥房接受中國的支付寶付款，受到許多華人顧客歡迎；圖為紐約的一間CVS的收銀機。(記者曹健╱攝影)

封殺中國支付APP 衝擊在美華人

2021-01-06 07:40
紐約州長葛謨(Andrew Cuomo)4日表示，紐約州確認第一例英國發現的變種新冠病毒，感染患者是一名60多歲的男性，沒有旅遊史。圖紐約市消防局的員工接種新冠疫苗。(路透資料照片)

紐約州發現首例英國變種新冠病毒 恐已出現社區傳播

2021-01-04 16:42
男子在布碌崙一個碼頭釣魚釣上一具死屍。（圖片取自國家公園網站）

釣魚竟釣上一具死屍！ 布魯克林男子：真的太重了！

2021-01-06 15:32

