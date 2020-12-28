我的頻道

* 拖拉類別可自訂排序
恢復預設 確定
設定
快訊

10萬人有100.5例! 加州單日人均新增病例 全美最高

「百人會」創始人楊雪蘭癌逝 享壽85歲

近期活動

近期活動

●Entrepreneur Crash Course - Manhattan

企業家速成班-曼哈頓（線上）

12月28日（週一）晚上8點到晚上9點

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/entrepreneur-crash-course-manhattan-tickets-92511200491?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

●Careers in Tech Roundtable with NY Times, Teachable & Beeswax

與專業技術公司招聘人員進行討論（線上）

12月31日（週四）下午5點30分到下午6點30分

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/careers-in-tech-roundtable-with-ny-times-teachable-beeswax-tickets-130889563207?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

●The Future of NYC Tech & Startups

紐約科技和創業公司的未來（線上）

12月31日（週四）下午6點到下午7點

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-future-of-nyc-tech-startups-tickets-115573211587?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

●Turn your Savings Into Unlimited Cashflow thru Real Estate Investing

通過房地產投資將您的儲蓄變成無限的現金流（線上）

12月31日（週四）下午6點45分到下午8點30分

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/turn-your-savings-into-unlimited-cashflow-thru-real-estate-investing-tickets-90465606063?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

●Fix and Flip/Fix and Hold Property Tour - Online Jersey City

了解房地產投資（線上）

1月2日（週六）上午11點到中午12點

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fix-and-flipfix-and-hold-property-tour-online-jersey-city-registration-84838142167?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★

投資 房地產 紐約

上一則

年末節日季聚會多 1月疫情恐大抬頭

下一則

雷克島監獄再爆獄警被襲 遭打掉門牙

延伸閱讀

紐約市新冠檢測站 假日服務時間異動

紐約市新冠檢測站 假日服務時間異動

評估師：南加房市似已過熱

評估師：南加房市似已過熱

紐約市競選財務委員會確認 楊安澤參選紐約市長

紐約市競選財務委員會確認 楊安澤參選紐約市長
疫情愈嚴重 灣區房價漲更兇 獨棟屋漲幅逾20%

疫情愈嚴重 灣區房價漲更兇 獨棟屋漲幅逾20%
近期活動

近期活動
南加房地產 11月上揚10.8%

南加房地產 11月上揚10.8%

熱門新聞

華裔醫生李旭輝在獄中感染新冠病亡。（本報檔案照）

紐約華醫李旭輝獄中染新冠死亡 女兒：我父親也是人

2020-12-22 19:32
布魯克林24歲女子Vessel跳下身亡，死前遺言曝光。(取自IG/記者張晨攝影)

紐約24歲女子跳下Vessel身亡 死前遺言曝光

2020-12-26 15:03
第四名男性嫌犯深色膚色，穿橙色連帽運動衫和紅色面罩。(市警提供)

「她是中國人、她有新冠病毒」 六嫌紐約地鐵毆打未戴口罩乘客

2020-12-24 13:40

1張圖／紐約州新增確診7623例 115死

2020-12-27 21:50
聖誕打卡地再爆慘案，20歲女子哈德遜廣場Vessel跳下身亡。(記者張晨/攝影)

20歲女子紐約哈德遜廣場Vessel跳樓身亡

2020-12-22 13:57
32歲華男林廷貴來美打工不到兩年，卻罹癌病危。（亞總會提供）

32歲福州男來美打工 偷渡債未還完就罹癌病危

2020-12-21 02:27

精彩推薦

data-matched-content-rows-num="10,4" data-matched-content-columns-num="1,2" data-matched-content-ui-type="image_sidebyside,image_stacked"

超人氣

更多 >
戲劇化轉折！川普簽了9000億紓困案 單次發放600元

戲劇化轉折！川普簽了9000億紓困案 單次發放600元
太激情！81歲嬤閃嫁36歲男 曝洞房花燭夜隔天無法下床

太激情！81歲嬤閃嫁36歲男 曝洞房花燭夜隔天無法下床
86歲「鋼琴詩人」傅聰新冠確診 已住院兩周

86歲「鋼琴詩人」傅聰新冠確診 已住院兩周
牛年犯太歲 牛、龍、馬、羊、狗如何保平安、催好運？

牛年犯太歲 牛、龍、馬、羊、狗如何保平安、催好運？
納許維爾爆炸案 炸彈客身分確認

納許維爾爆炸案 炸彈客身分確認