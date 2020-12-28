●Entrepreneur Crash Course - Manhattan

企業家速成班-曼哈頓（線上）

12月28日（週一）晚上8點到晚上9點

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/entrepreneur-crash-course-manhattan-tickets-92511200491?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

●Careers in Tech Roundtable with NY Times, Teachable & Beeswax

與專業技術公司招聘人員進行討論（線上）

12月31日（週四）下午5點30分到下午6點30分

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/careers-in-tech-roundtable-with-ny-times-teachable-beeswax-tickets-130889563207?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

●The Future of NYC Tech & Startups

紐約 科技和創業公司的未來（線上）

12月31日（週四）下午6點到下午7點

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-future-of-nyc-tech-startups-tickets-115573211587?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

●Turn your Savings Into Unlimited Cashflow thru Real Estate Investing

通過房地產投資 將您的儲蓄變成無限的現金流（線上）

12月31日（週四）下午6點45分到下午8點30分

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/turn-your-savings-into-unlimited-cashflow-thru-real-estate-investing-tickets-90465606063?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

●Fix and Flip/Fix and Hold Property Tour - Online Jersey City

了解房地產投資（線上）

1月2日（週六）上午11點到中午12點

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fix-and-flipfix-and-hold-property-tour-online-jersey-city-registration-84838142167?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

