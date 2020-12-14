我的頻道

1.2萬劑新冠疫苗本周抵金山灣區 誰先接種受關注

喬州高院駁回上訴 川普陣營最後一搏挫敗

近期活動

●How to Plan and Set Goals for 2021

如何規劃和設定2021年的目標（線上）

12月14日（週一）下午5點30分到下午7點30分

https://web.islandchamber.com/events/SCOREWeb%20Workshop%20How%20to%20Plan%20and%20Set%20Goals%20for%202021-6999/details

●Prevent Hackers From Shutting You Down

小型企業如何防止黑客入侵（線上）

12月16日（週三）上午11點

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=29981&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●Rapidly Rising Cyber Security

如何迅速提升的網絡安全（線上）

12月16日（週三）上午11點到中午12點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/rapidly-rising-cyber-security-29355/

●Covid-19-Related Home Ownership Issues

了解疫情相關的房屋所有權問題（線上）

12月16日（週三）下午1點到下午2點

https://www.sichamber.com/events/covid-19-related-home-ownership-issues

●The Paycheck Protection Program 3.0

了解薪资保护计划3.0（線上）

12月16日（週三）下午2點30分到下午3點30分

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/the-paycheck-protection-program-3-0-29744/

●Mediation skills

如何調解員工、主管、客戶和供應商之間的衝突（線上）

12月18日（週五）上午9點30分

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/mediation-skills-24512/

●Youth Future Global Dialogues

激勵和賦予青年力量，對話未來（線上）

12月19日（週六）晚上8點到晚上10點

https://tzuchi.us/events/youth-future-global-dialogues?i=1e42078

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★

疫情

多手段造假偷稅漏稅，紐約市亞裔連鎖超市老闆被罰470萬。(取自食品世界網站)

多手段造假偷稅漏稅 紐約市亞裔連鎖超市老闆被罰470萬

2020-12-07 13:33

1張圖／紐約州確診破77萬 紐約市新增3378人染疫

2020-12-14 01:35
一名12歲的紐約男童駕車載七歲妹妹開到德拉瓦，才被州警攔截送回家。圖為州警在高速公路上巡邏。（紐約州警提供）

12歲男童駕車載七歲妹 紐約開到德拉瓦

2020-12-07 22:14
「Victoria Nails & Spa」美甲店三名經營者涉嫌謊報員工薪資申請聯邦紓困金被捕控罪。（取自臉書）

涉嫌詐取1300萬元聯邦紓困金 3亞裔被捕

2020-12-10 20:53
作為已接種新冠疫苗的志願者，張國強分享他的接種經歷。(擷取自網絡講座視頻)

「我是第一批接種」華醫打完新冠疫苗第二劑 有感覺…

2020-12-05 20:40
一對德州華裔夫婦涉嫌非法人口販運(Human Trafficking)被捕控罪，今年7月認罪後，日前分別被判180個月和57個月監禁，二人非法販運受害者來自紐約市、中國和澳洲等地。圖為示意圖。(Pixabay)

販運紐約等地女性強迫賣淫 德州華裔夫婦落網

2020-12-10 11:18

