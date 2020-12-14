近期活動
●How to Plan and Set Goals for 2021
如何規劃和設定2021年的目標（線上）
12月14日（週一）下午5點30分到下午7點30分
https://web.islandchamber.com/events/SCOREWeb%20Workshop%20How%20to%20Plan%20and%20Set%20Goals%20for%202021-6999/details
●Prevent Hackers From Shutting You Down
小型企業如何防止黑客入侵（線上）
12月16日（週三）上午11點
https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=29981&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo
●Rapidly Rising Cyber Security
如何迅速提升的網絡安全（線上）
12月16日（週三）上午11點到中午12點
https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/rapidly-rising-cyber-security-29355/
●Covid-19-Related Home Ownership Issues
了解疫情相關的房屋所有權問題（線上）
12月16日（週三）下午1點到下午2點
https://www.sichamber.com/events/covid-19-related-home-ownership-issues
●The Paycheck Protection Program 3.0
了解薪资保护计划3.0（線上）
12月16日（週三）下午2點30分到下午3點30分
https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/the-paycheck-protection-program-3-0-29744/
●Mediation skills
如何調解員工、主管、客戶和供應商之間的衝突（線上）
12月18日（週五）上午9點30分
https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/mediation-skills-24512/
●Youth Future Global Dialogues
激勵和賦予青年力量，對話未來（線上）
12月19日（週六）晚上8點到晚上10點
https://tzuchi.us/events/youth-future-global-dialogues?i=1e42078
★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★
