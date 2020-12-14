●How to Plan and Set Goals for 2021

如何規劃和設定2021年的目標（線上）

12月14日（週一）下午5點30分到下午7點30分

https://web.islandchamber.com/events/SCOREWeb%20Workshop%20How%20to%20Plan%20and%20Set%20Goals%20for%202021-6999/details

●Prevent Hackers From Shutting You Down

小型企業如何防止黑客入侵（線上）

12月16日（週三）上午11點

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=29981&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●Rapidly Rising Cyber Security

如何迅速提升的網絡安全（線上）

12月16日（週三）上午11點到中午12點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/rapidly-rising-cyber-security-29355/

●Covid-19-Related Home Ownership Issues

了解疫情 相關的房屋所有權問題（線上）

12月16日（週三）下午1點到下午2點

https://www.sichamber.com/events/covid-19-related-home-ownership-issues

●The Paycheck Protection Program 3.0

了解薪资保护计划3.0（線上）

12月16日（週三）下午2點30分到下午3點30分

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/the-paycheck-protection-program-3-0-29744/

●Mediation skills

如何調解員工、主管、客戶和供應商之間的衝突（線上）

12月18日（週五）上午9點30分

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/mediation-skills-24512/

●Youth Future Global Dialogues

激勵和賦予青年力量，對話未來（線上）

12月19日（週六）晚上8點到晚上10點

https://tzuchi.us/events/youth-future-global-dialogues?i=1e42078

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★