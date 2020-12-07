●DCA Paid Sick Leave Webinar

帶薪病假網絡研討會（線上）

12月7日（週一）上午11點到中午12點

https://www.sichamber.com/events/dca-paid-sick-leave-webinar

●Debt Management, Restructuring & Bankruptcy for Small Businesses (Pt II)

如何最好地應對疫情 期間的經濟動盪（線上）

12月8日（週二）

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/debt-management-restructuring-bankruptcy-for-small-businesses-pt-ii-29197/

●Multicultural Marketing Strategies

了解針對小型企業的實用營銷策略（線上）

12月9日（週三）下午2點30分到下午3點30分

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/multicultural-marketing-strategies-29549/

●Building a Blog Step by Step

建立博客（線上）

12月9日（週三）下午3點到下午4點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/%e5%bb%ba%e7%ab%8b%e5%8d%9a%e5%ae%a2-diy-building-a-blog-step-by-step

●Virtual Tenant Resource Fair

了解疫情期間的租戶資源（線上）

12月9日（週三）下午6點到下午7點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/virtual-tenant-resource-fair

●Small Business Grants for R&D: SBIR & STTR

小型企業研發補助金（線上）

12月10日（週四）上午9點30分到上午10點30分

https://chinatown.nyc/event/small-business-grants-for-rd-sbir-sttr

●Empower your business on the marketplace - Orientation

在市場上增強您的業務（線上）

12月8日（週二）上午11點到中午12點

12月10日（週四）下午6點到下午7點

https://www.brooklynchamber.com/events/

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★