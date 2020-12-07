我的頻道

* 拖拉類別可自訂排序
恢復預設 確定
設定
快訊

拜登任命麻州總醫院傳染病主任 接掌CDC

加州疫情發燒 今晚3300萬人居家避疫

近期活動

近期活動

●DCA Paid Sick Leave Webinar

帶薪病假網絡研討會（線上）

12月7日（週一）上午11點到中午12點

https://www.sichamber.com/events/dca-paid-sick-leave-webinar

●Debt Management, Restructuring & Bankruptcy for Small Businesses (Pt II)

如何最好地應對疫情期間的經濟動盪（線上）

12月8日（週二）

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/debt-management-restructuring-bankruptcy-for-small-businesses-pt-ii-29197/

●Multicultural Marketing Strategies

了解針對小型企業的實用營銷策略（線上）

12月9日（週三）下午2點30分到下午3點30分

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/multicultural-marketing-strategies-29549/

●Building a Blog Step by Step

建立博客（線上）

12月9日（週三）下午3點到下午4點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/%e5%bb%ba%e7%ab%8b%e5%8d%9a%e5%ae%a2-diy-building-a-blog-step-by-step

●Virtual Tenant Resource Fair

了解疫情期間的租戶資源（線上）

12月9日（週三）下午6點到下午7點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/virtual-tenant-resource-fair

●Small Business Grants for R&D: SBIR & STTR

小型企業研發補助金（線上）

12月10日（週四）上午9點30分到上午10點30分

https://chinatown.nyc/event/small-business-grants-for-rd-sbir-sttr

●Empower your business on the marketplace - Orientation

在市場上增強您的業務（線上）

12月8日（週二）上午11點到中午12點

12月10日（週四）下午6點到下午7點

https://www.brooklynchamber.com/events/

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★

疫情

上一則

1張圖／紐約州確診破70萬 衛生官籲紐約市升「橙區」

下一則

聖誕期間軌道大修 E、M線將受影響

延伸閱讀

疫情期間薪資保護貸款計畫 川普集團庫許納企業受益

疫情期間薪資保護貸款計畫 川普集團庫許納企業受益
中國製造業PMI創三年新高 專家：顯示經濟復甦步伐加快

中國製造業PMI創三年新高 專家：顯示經濟復甦步伐加快
調查：小企星期六 消費支出減少

調查：小企星期六 消費支出減少
「小企業星期六」地方商家搶疫情損失最後機會

「小企業星期六」地方商家搶疫情損失最後機會

「小企星期六」悲歌！ 去年1.1億人相挺 今年僅6%集中消費

「小企星期六」悲歌！ 去年1.1億人相挺 今年僅6%集中消費
「法拉盛濱水」開發團隊 發火雞捐款助貧

「法拉盛濱水」開發團隊 發火雞捐款助貧

熱門新聞

作為已接種新冠疫苗的志願者，張國強分享他的接種經歷。(擷取自網絡講座視頻)

「我是第一批接種」華醫打完新冠疫苗第二劑 有感覺…

2020-12-05 20:40

1張圖／紐約州確診破70萬 衛生官籲紐約市升「橙區」

2020-12-06 21:20
一輛裝有價值50萬元醫護用品的吉普車，28日晚在曼哈頓前總統馬丁·范布倫家族擁有的豪宅前被盜。(截自谷歌地圖)

裝有50萬元醫護用品車輛 前總統家族曼哈頓豪宅前被盜

2020-11-29 13:52
林大河認一項一級誤殺罪名，面臨21年的監禁；圖為皇后區刑事法院。(記者牟蘭／攝影)

77歲華翁刺死兒媳被囚21年 白髮齊肩獨自接受量刑

2020-12-02 12:49
紐約、新州超三分之一小商業關閉。(記者張晨/攝影)

疫情第二波 紐約、新州超三分之一小商業關閉

2020-11-30 13:32
紐約州長葛謨。(美聯社)

紐約首批疫苗12月中到位 葛謨:為提高信任 願第一個注射

2020-12-02 15:30

精彩推薦

data-matched-content-rows-num="10,4" data-matched-content-columns-num="1,2" data-matched-content-ui-type="image_sidebyside,image_stacked"

超人氣

更多 >
川普律師朱利安尼新冠確診 CNN：已住院

川普律師朱利安尼新冠確診 CNN：已住院
美外交官在中俄遭微波攻擊 不敢反擊？

美外交官在中俄遭微波攻擊 不敢反擊？
男友請松露大餐卻到麥當勞 交往8周年紀念讓她險落淚

男友請松露大餐卻到麥當勞 交往8周年紀念讓她險落淚
傳美對台有大動作 胡錫進：中國或派戰機低飛台北

傳美對台有大動作 胡錫進：中國或派戰機低飛台北
沒寶馬陪嫁 21歲女孩懷孕6個月被趕出門

沒寶馬陪嫁 21歲女孩懷孕6個月被趕出門