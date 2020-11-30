●Managing Your Personal Finances Workshop

管理您的個人理財

11月30日（週一）下午6點30分到下午8點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/we-nyc-managing-your-personal-finances-workshop-online-2

●Weekly Free Immigration Consultations

每週免費移民諮詢

12月1日及12月2日（週二及週三）

https://www.cpc-nyc.org/events/weekly-free-immigration-consultations-%E6%AF%8F%E9%80%B1%E5%85%8D%E8%B2%BB%E7%A7%BB%E6%B0%91%E8%AB%AE%E8%A9%A2-0

●Empower your business on the marketplace - Orientation

在市場上增強您的業務

12月1日（週二）上午11點到中午12點

12月3日（週四）下午6點到下午7點

https://www.brooklynchamber.com/events/

●Coffee, Commerce and Connections

如何在疫情 時期發展業務

12月2日（週三）上午9點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/first-wednesday-coffee-commerce-and-connections-27401/

●Shopping for Home Insurance & Home Inspection When Looking for Your Dream Home

如何購買房屋保險 以及如何進行房屋檢查

12月2日（週三）下午1點到下午2點

https://www.sichamber.com/events/shopping-for-home-insurance-amp-home-inspection-when-looking-for-your-dream-home

●Learn About NYC Paid Sick Leave & Law

了解紐約市 帶薪病假法律的信息

12月3日（週四）下午2點到下午3點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/learn-about-nyc-paid-sick-leave-law-29806/

●SIBOC's Understanding Contracts in the Wake of COVID-19

根據疫情來理解和進行業務合同的談判

12月3日（週四）下午3點到下午4點

https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/SIBOCsUnderstanding%20Contracts%20in%20the%20Wake%20of%20COVID19-341/details

●Facebook LIVE - Taking Care of Business

幫助受到疫情挑戰的企業

12月4日（週五）下午1點到下午1點30分

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/facebook-live-taking-care-of-business-27803/

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★