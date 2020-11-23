●How to Build and Repair Personal Credit Workshop

如何建立和修復個人信用

11月16日（週一）下午6點30分到下午8點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/we-nyc-how-to-build-and-repair-personal-credit-workshop-online

●Weekly Free Immigration Consultations

每週免費移民諮詢

11月24日及11月25日（週二及週三）

https://www.cpc-nyc.org/events/weekly-free-immigration-consultations-%E6%AF%8F%E9%80%B1%E5%85%8D%E8%B2%BB%E7%A7%BB%E6%B0%91%E8%AB%AE%E8%A9%A2-0

●How to grow your business on The Brooklyn Marketplace

如何在布碌崙 市場上發展您的業務

11月24日（週二）上午11點到中午12點

11月26日（週四）下午6點到下午7點

https://www.brooklynchamber.com/events/

●Small Business Saturday: Queens Edition

了解您當地的小企業並給予支持（皇后區 ）

11月28日（週六）上午8點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/small-business-saturday-29314/

●Small Business Saturday: Manhattan Edition

了解您當地的小企業並給予支持（曼哈頓 ）

11月28日（週六）中午12點到下午2點

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=29927&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★