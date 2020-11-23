近期活動
●How to Build and Repair Personal Credit Workshop
如何建立和修復個人信用
11月16日（週一）下午6點30分到下午8點
https://chinatown.nyc/event/we-nyc-how-to-build-and-repair-personal-credit-workshop-online
●Weekly Free Immigration Consultations
每週免費移民諮詢
11月24日及11月25日（週二及週三）
https://www.cpc-nyc.org/events/weekly-free-immigration-consultations-%E6%AF%8F%E9%80%B1%E5%85%8D%E8%B2%BB%E7%A7%BB%E6%B0%91%E8%AB%AE%E8%A9%A2-0
●How to grow your business on The Brooklyn Marketplace
如何在布碌崙市場上發展您的業務
11月24日（週二）上午11點到中午12點
11月26日（週四）下午6點到下午7點
https://www.brooklynchamber.com/events/
●Small Business Saturday: Queens Edition
了解您當地的小企業並給予支持（皇后區）
11月28日（週六）上午8點
https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/small-business-saturday-29314/
●Small Business Saturday: Manhattan Edition
了解您當地的小企業並給予支持（曼哈頓）
11月28日（週六）中午12點到下午2點
https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=29927&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo
★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★
編輯推薦
上一則
1張圖／紐約州單日新增確診5391例 紐約市1930例
下一則
FB留言