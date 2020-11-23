我的頻道

* 拖拉類別可自訂排序
恢復預設 確定
設定
快訊

1張圖看疫情：全美確診破1224萬例 紐約州逼近60萬

牛津新冠疫苗保護力僅70% BBC直言：令人失望

近期活動

近期活動

●How to Build and Repair Personal Credit Workshop

如何建立和修復個人信用

11月16日（週一）下午6點30分到下午8點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/we-nyc-how-to-build-and-repair-personal-credit-workshop-online

●Weekly Free Immigration Consultations

每週免費移民諮詢

11月24日及11月25日（週二及週三）

https://www.cpc-nyc.org/events/weekly-free-immigration-consultations-%E6%AF%8F%E9%80%B1%E5%85%8D%E8%B2%BB%E7%A7%BB%E6%B0%91%E8%AB%AE%E8%A9%A2-0

●How to grow your business on The Brooklyn Marketplace

如何在布碌崙市場上發展您的業務

11月24日（週二）上午11點到中午12點

11月26日（週四）下午6點到下午7點

https://www.brooklynchamber.com/events/

●Small Business Saturday: Queens Edition

了解您當地的小企業並給予支持（皇后區

11月28日（週六）上午8點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/small-business-saturday-29314/

●Small Business Saturday: Manhattan Edition

了解您當地的小企業並給予支持（曼哈頓

11月28日（週六）中午12點到下午2點

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=29927&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★

編輯推薦

布碌崙 皇后區 曼哈頓

上一則

1張圖／紐約州單日新增確診5391例 紐約市1930例

下一則

疫情衝擊司法 律師籲州法院推動數位化辦案

延伸閱讀

皇后區公圖與辯護聯盟推新項目 助監獄獲釋者重返社區

皇后區公圖與辯護聯盟推新項目 助監獄獲釋者重返社區
防疫漏洞！新冠檢測點擁擠排長龍

防疫漏洞！新冠檢測點擁擠排長龍
囚滿為患 紐約市府關閉2監獄計畫法官叫停

囚滿為患 紐約市府關閉2監獄計畫法官叫停
「被驅逐的皇后區男子」 川普敗選 出生地紐約歡慶

「被驅逐的皇后區男子」 川普敗選 出生地紐約歡慶
鐵鍊勒警...示威男確認是精神病院患者

鐵鍊勒警...示威男確認是精神病院患者
他以鐵鍊勒警...涉案示威者確認為精神病院患者

他以鐵鍊勒警...涉案示威者確認為精神病院患者

熱門新聞

警方把衝進麵包店的奧迪車開出來。(記者朱蕾/攝影)

整輛車衝進新開麵包店！ 4華男法拉盛搶車位 先撞人再撞店

2020-11-16 20:36
奧迪車衝進麵包店後，華男駕駛者下車走出店鋪。(讀者提供)

為搶車位衝進麵包店 奧迪駕駛被控攻擊罪

2020-11-17 12:39
被告鄒傑因涉嫌二級攻擊的重罪以及三級攻擊、二級威脅與造成受傷後逃逸五罪，被皇后區檢方提告；圖為鄒傑16日開車撞傷他人後走出汽車。(視頻截圖)

獨家／法拉盛搶車位撞人嫌犯 前科累累

2020-11-19 02:30
警方把衝進麵包店的奧迪車開出來。(記者朱蕾/攝影)

法拉盛搶車位 華男駕車衝進餅屋…大打出手 一方開車撞人

2020-11-17 02:30
被告鄒傑因涉嫌二級攻擊的重罪以及三級攻擊、二級威脅與造成受傷後逃逸五罪，被皇后區檢方提告；圖為鄒傑16日開車撞傷他人後走出汽車。(視頻截圖)

紐約法拉盛搶車位撞人嫌犯姐姐：毒品讓他瘋狂

2020-11-19 13:32
紐約市的新冠檢測七天平均陽性率已經突破3%的警戒水平，因此全市公校將從19日(周四)起停止實體課，全部轉入線上教學。(美聯社)

陽性率破3% 紐約市公校關閉 白思豪：起碼持續至感恩節後

2020-11-18 16:15

精彩推薦

data-matched-content-rows-num="10,4" data-matched-content-columns-num="1,2" data-matched-content-ui-type="image_sidebyside,image_stacked"

超人氣

更多 >
出席婚禮大露「東西半球」挨轟 女星：有跟新娘報備

出席婚禮大露「東西半球」挨轟 女星：有跟新娘報備
富商星國養小三 分手後討千萬美元…法院：「愛的禮物」免還

富商星國養小三 分手後討千萬美元…法院：「愛的禮物」免還
抗疫佳音 官員預期全美12月中可開始接種疫苗

抗疫佳音 官員預期全美12月中可開始接種疫苗
國務院宣布 美國正式退出開放天空條約

國務院宣布 美國正式退出開放天空條約
「港湖女神」閨房曝光！堪比回收場 這塊汙漬嚇壞網友

「港湖女神」閨房曝光！堪比回收場 這塊汙漬嚇壞網友