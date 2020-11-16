近期活動
●Women in Business Bytes November
幫助職業女性建立聯繫及人際關係
11月16日（週一）下午6點30分到下午8點
https://chinatown.nyc/event/we-connect-event-women-in-business-bytes-november
●Debt Management for Entrepreneurs (Pt I)
企業家債務管理（第一部分）
11月17日（週二）下午2點到下午3點
https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/debt-management-for-entrepreneurs-pt-i-29194/
●Rebuild, Recover, and Reimagine Your Business
重建、恢復和重新構思您的業務
11月18日（週三）中午12點到下午3點
https://chinatown.nyc/event/we-connect-event-rebuild-recover-and-reimagine-your-business
●Bookkeeping Practices for Small Business Owners
適當保留簿記對於小型企業的重要性
11月19日（週三）下午2點到下午3點30分
https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/bookkeeping-practices-for-small-business-owners-29193/
●Buying a Home during a Pandemic
在疫情期間購買房屋
11月19日（週四）下午6點到下午7點
http://www.bronxchamber.org/events/details/td-bank-home-buyers-workshop-buying-a-home-during-a-pandemic-2456
●SIBOC's Financial Projections and Cash Flow
了解如何更好地管理資金
11月19日（週四）下午3點到下午4點
https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/SIBOCsFinancial%20Projections%20and%20Cash%20Flow-340/details
●How to Grow Your Business with Supplier Diversity Programs
如何通過供應商的多元化計劃發展您的業務
11月17日（週二）上午11點到下午1點
11月18日（週三）下午2點到下午4點
https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=29926&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo
●Weekly Free Immigration Consultations
每週免費移民諮詢
11月17日及11月18日（週二及週三）
https://www.cpc-nyc.org/events/weekly-free-immigration-consultations-%E6%AF%8F%E9%80%B1%E5%85%8D%E8%B2%BB%E7%A7%BB%E6%B0%91%E8%AB%AE%E8%A9%A2-0
●How to grow your business on The Brooklyn Marketplace
如何在布碌崙市場上發展您的業務
11月17日（週二）上午11點到中午12點
11月19日（週四）下午6點到下午7點
https://www.brooklynchamber.com/events/
●Alternative Sources of Funding Workshop
了解有關您企業的融資選擇以及如何與投資者交流
11月20日（週五）下午1點到下午2點30分
https://chinatown.nyc/event/we-nyc-alternative-sources-of-funding-workshop-online
★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★
