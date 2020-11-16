●Women in Business Bytes November

幫助職業女性建立聯繫及人際關係

11月16日（週一）下午6點30分到下午8點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/we-connect-event-women-in-business-bytes-november

●Debt Management for Entrepreneurs (Pt I)

企業家債務管理（第一部分）

11月17日（週二）下午2點到下午3點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/debt-management-for-entrepreneurs-pt-i-29194/

●Rebuild, Recover, and Reimagine Your Business

重建、恢復和重新構思您的業務

11月18日（週三）中午12點到下午3點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/we-connect-event-rebuild-recover-and-reimagine-your-business

●Bookkeeping Practices for Small Business Owners

適當保留簿記對於小型企業的重要性

11月19日（週三）下午2點到下午3點30分

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/bookkeeping-practices-for-small-business-owners-29193/

●Buying a Home during a Pandemic

在疫情 期間購買房屋

11月19日（週四）下午6點到下午7點

http://www.bronxchamber.org/events/details/td-bank-home-buyers-workshop-buying-a-home-during-a-pandemic-2456

●SIBOC's Financial Projections and Cash Flow

了解如何更好地管理資金

11月19日（週四）下午3點到下午4點

https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/SIBOCsFinancial%20Projections%20and%20Cash%20Flow-340/details

●How to Grow Your Business with Supplier Diversity Programs

如何通過供應商的多元化計劃發展您的業務

11月17日（週二）上午11點到下午1點

11月18日（週三）下午2點到下午4點

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=29926&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●Weekly Free Immigration Consultations

每週免費移民諮詢

11月17日及11月18日（週二及週三）

https://www.cpc-nyc.org/events/weekly-free-immigration-consultations-%E6%AF%8F%E9%80%B1%E5%85%8D%E8%B2%BB%E7%A7%BB%E6%B0%91%E8%AB%AE%E8%A9%A2-0

●How to grow your business on The Brooklyn Marketplace

如何在布碌崙 市場上發展您的業務

11月17日（週二）上午11點到中午12點

11月19日（週四）下午6點到下午7點

https://www.brooklynchamber.com/events/

●Alternative Sources of Funding Workshop

了解有關您企業的融資選擇以及如何與投資 者交流

11月20日（週五）下午1點到下午2點30分

https://chinatown.nyc/event/we-nyc-alternative-sources-of-funding-workshop-online

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★