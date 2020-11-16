我的頻道

1張圖看疫情：全美確診破1103萬例 德州死亡破2萬

日媒：RCEP上路料增中國存在感 撼動亞洲貿易

紐約訊

●Women in Business Bytes November

幫助職業女性建立聯繫及人際關係

11月16日（週一）下午6點30分到下午8點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/we-connect-event-women-in-business-bytes-november

●Debt Management for Entrepreneurs (Pt I)

企業家債務管理（第一部分）

11月17日（週二）下午2點到下午3點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/debt-management-for-entrepreneurs-pt-i-29194/

●Rebuild, Recover, and Reimagine Your Business

重建、恢復和重新構思您的業務

11月18日（週三）中午12點到下午3點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/we-connect-event-rebuild-recover-and-reimagine-your-business

●Bookkeeping Practices for Small Business Owners

適當保留簿記對於小型企業的重要性

11月19日（週三）下午2點到下午3點30分

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/bookkeeping-practices-for-small-business-owners-29193/

●Buying a Home during a Pandemic

疫情期間購買房屋

11月19日（週四）下午6點到下午7點

http://www.bronxchamber.org/events/details/td-bank-home-buyers-workshop-buying-a-home-during-a-pandemic-2456

●SIBOC's Financial Projections and Cash Flow

了解如何更好地管理資金

11月19日（週四）下午3點到下午4點

https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/SIBOCsFinancial%20Projections%20and%20Cash%20Flow-340/details

●How to Grow Your Business with Supplier Diversity Programs

如何通過供應商的多元化計劃發展您的業務

11月17日（週二）上午11點到下午1點

11月18日（週三）下午2點到下午4點

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=29926&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●Weekly Free Immigration Consultations

每週免費移民諮詢

11月17日及11月18日（週二及週三）

https://www.cpc-nyc.org/events/weekly-free-immigration-consultations-%E6%AF%8F%E9%80%B1%E5%85%8D%E8%B2%BB%E7%A7%BB%E6%B0%91%E8%AB%AE%E8%A9%A2-0

●How to grow your business on The Brooklyn Marketplace

如何在布碌崙市場上發展您的業務

11月17日（週二）上午11點到中午12點

11月19日（週四）下午6點到下午7點

https://www.brooklynchamber.com/events/

●Alternative Sources of Funding Workshop

了解有關您企業的融資選擇以及如何與投資者交流

11月20日（週五）下午1點到下午2點30分

https://chinatown.nyc/event/we-nyc-alternative-sources-of-funding-workshop-online

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★

布碌崙 疫情 投資

周日一天358例！確診數突飆升 聖他克拉拉縣急示警

白登上任首要事 承諾控制美國疫情 川普不做的 他要恢復

朱立倫祝賀：過去訪美曾與白登有數面之緣 替他開心

絕不缺席 男子駕車2440哩投票

白宮幕僚長稱不會去控制疫情 白登轟：放棄保護人民

中使館呼籲旅客切勿輕信「達標」與「包過」等中介宣傳，前往正規的醫療機構檢測，避免病毒傳播。(記者牟蘭／攝影)

美飛中航班9確診 中使館：勿輕信「雙陰檢測包過」旅客負法律責任

2020-11-11 18:43

紐約皇后區17歲華裔少女 被發現死在自家門口

上百名猶太裔8日聚集在華埠東百老匯，為其拉比舉辦葬禮。(取自推特)

紐約上百猶太裔群聚華埠街頭 民眾憂疫情擴散

法拉盛市中心13日晚至14日凌晨爆發四級大火，超過150名消防員用六個小時才控制住火勢，一家華人經營的理髮店與藥房14日上午被燒毀，一名消防員受傷。(記者牟蘭／攝影)

紐約法拉盛深夜四級大火 華人髮廊、藥房全燒毀

尹依萱特別喜歡貓，且養了一隻貓。(取自Go Fund Me網站)

17歲華裔少女離奇死亡 親戚發起籌款助單親母親度難關

新州第一大城紐瓦克(Newark)成為疫情熱點。12日，一民眾在餐廳門口取外賣。(美聯社)

六州州長將緊急會商 新州賓州日增確診創新高 康州州長隔離

「抓住一切機會各種摩擦」… 女教師懷孕仍校內四處「激戰」男教師

川普推文「白登贏了」後火速改口 「我沒承認任何事」

凱特本不愛威廉王子！讓她黯然神傷的初戀竟是他

川普重大破壞 美選後政局迅速惡化

敗選打擊太大？ 英媒：川普頭髮全白

