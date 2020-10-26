●Getting Certified as a Minority/Women Owned Business , Queens

協助了解皇后區 少數族裔/女性自營企業的認證。

10月26日（週一）下午1點到2點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/getting-certified-as-a-minority-women-owned-business-queens

●The Future of the Paycheck Protection Program

薪資保護計劃（PPP），SBA貸款 ，可幫助企業在新冠疫期繼續僱用員工。

10月26日（週一）下午2點到3點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/the-future-of-the-paycheck-protection-program-28316/

●WEBINAR | Signing a Commercial Lease, BROOKLYN

如何交涉一份可符合您利益並最大程度上降低您風險的商業租賃合同。

10月26日（週一）下午3點到5點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/webinar-signing-a-commercial-lease-brooklyn-2

●有愛互助會（CCHC角聲中心）

將提供有關乳癌健康、治療新知、小組交流分享、醫師問題解答等內容。

10月26日（週一）下午5點到6點半

詳情請致電角聲癌症 協會：(718)799-8211

●How Diversity and Inclusion Drives Business Growth: Equipping Your Organization for the Future

如何利用多元化和包容性創建更強大的工作環境，並推動皇后區的業務增長。

10月28日（週三）上午9點到10點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/how-diversity-and-inclusion-drives-business-growth-25036/

●Marketing 101 - How to Market Your Business in the New Normal

如何在新的環境下推廣您的業務。

10月28日（週三）下午2點到3點

http://www.bronxchamber.org/events/details/marketing-101-how-to-market-your-business-in-the-new-normal-2449

●QuickBooks Online, Staten Island

如何使用QuickBooks來有效跟蹤業務財務狀況。

10月28日（週三）下午2點到5點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/quickbooks-online-staten-island

●WEBINAR: Building Your Own Business Website, BROOKLYN

如何使用最新的工具創建專業的商務網站。

10月28日（週三）下午3點到6點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/webinar-building-your-own-business-website-brooklyn

●USING DATA TO DRIVE BUSINESS GROWTH

如何使用數據推動業務增長。

10月29日（週四）上午11點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/using-data-to-drive-business-growth-en-espa%c3%b1ol-27832/

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★