紀念攝影師李揚國、演員李卓文 華埠今晚辦免費放映會

紀念李揚國、李卓文，華埠今晚辦免費放映會。(主辦方提供)

由多個華埠 社區組織支持，紀念已故攝影師李揚國 、演員及活動家李卓文的紀錄片放映會(An Evening of Celebration: Honoring the Lives of Corky Lee & Geoff Lee)，將在6日晚在華埠東百老匯197號免費向民眾開放。

觀影活動由華埠商改區及共同發展機構(Chinatown Partnership)與華裔電影導演 陳錫豪協辦，放映的電影包括2016年由陳錫豪指導、李卓文和歐詩明(Celia Au)主演的短片「The Last Tip」、「唐人街出更」；導演黃君茹(Wendy Junru Huang)講述李揚國生平的紀錄片「Not on the Menu: Corky Lee’s Life and Work」；講述移民子女與父母產生文化衝突的短片「Tender Ears」；導演是陳天宗(Curtis S. Chin)指導的「Dear Corky」。

每部影片時間均為5至30分鐘，放映會開始時間為6時30分，地點在東百老匯Manny Cantor Center天台，參加者需提前註冊，可登錄https://www.eventbrite.com/e/an-evening-of-celebration-honoring-the-lives-of-corky-lee-geoff-lee-tickets-460562263127 查看詳情。