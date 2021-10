涉報銷違規 紐約市警佐工會主席穆林斯遭FBI調查後辭職

聯邦調查局(FBI )5日突擊搜查了市警佐工會(Sergeants Benevolent Association)及主席穆林斯(Ed Mullins)位於長島的私人住宅,以調查潛在的電信欺詐,穆林斯本人也於當晚辭職;市長白思豪 (Bill de Blasio)發推文回應,「他讓制服和警徽蒙羞,激進仇恨的態度如今終於報應在他身上。」

Ed Mullins dishonored his uniform, his city and his union more times than I can count. It was just a matter of time before his endless hatred would catch up with him. That day has come. https://t.co/J03dKk0a1g