圖輯／紐約的天空 煙火慶解封

葛謨表示，去年3月疫情首波高峰時期，紐約病毒檢測陽性率一度達到48.16%，在全球範圍內都最高，而根據約翰霍普金斯大學最新公布的數據，紐約如今的陽性率為0.4%，是全美最低的州之一。

Fireworks across New York State tonight, celebrating the 70% adult vaccination milestone. This is for all the essential workers who showed up and helped get us to this day. #NYTough pic.twitter.com/uip0KsOs4h

紐約港15日晚9時15分舉行煙花秀，慶祝紐約走出疫情，完全解封。（記者洪群超/攝影） 紐約港15日晚9時15分舉行煙花秀，慶祝紐約走出疫情，完全解封。（記者洪群超/攝影）

A look at the fireworks display in New York Harbor tonight, celebrating 70% of adults in the state getting at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.



Most pandemic restrictions have been lifted with New York hitting the threshold. #OneNewYork https://t.co/5WH3KusIsS pic.twitter.com/Ypnnubh5zE