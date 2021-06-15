圖輯／紐約的天空 煙火慶解封

我的頻道

世界新聞網／輯
紐約港15日晚9時15分舉行煙花秀，慶祝紐約走出疫情，完全解封。（記者洪群超/攝影）
紐約港15日晚9時15分舉行煙花秀，慶祝紐約走出疫情，完全解封。（記者洪群超/攝影）

紐約港15日晚9時15分舉行煙花秀，慶祝紐約走出疫情，完全解封。（記者洪群超/攝影）

紐約港15日晚9時15分舉行煙花秀，慶祝紐約走出疫情，完全解封。

葛謨表示，去年3月疫情首波高峰時期，紐約病毒檢測陽性率一度達到48.16%，在全球範圍內都最高，而根據約翰霍普金斯大學最新公布的數據，紐約如今的陽性率為0.4%，是全美最低的州之一。

紐約港15日晚9時15分舉行煙花秀，慶祝紐約走出疫情，完全解封。（記者洪群超/攝影）
紐約港15日晚9時15分舉行煙花秀，慶祝紐約走出疫情，完全解封。（記者洪群超/攝影）

紐約港15日晚9時15分舉行煙花秀，慶祝紐約走出疫情，完全解封。（記者洪群超/攝影）
紐約港15日晚9時15分舉行煙花秀，慶祝紐約走出疫情，完全解封。(路透)
紐約港15日晚9時15分舉行煙花秀，慶祝紐約走出疫情，完全解封。(路透)

紐約 疫情

