曼哈頓地鐵 多名非洲裔圍毆1亞裔男

紐約市曼哈頓下城富爾頓街(Fulton St.)地鐵站29日發生一起攻擊案件,多名非洲裔圍毆一名亞裔 男子,受害人似乎已經失去意識,但仍被人架起來,遭連續猛擊頭部;市警捷運 局(NYPD Transit)表示,已開始調查此案。

A group of men attack a man in a New York subway. The victim looks to be Asian. Asking for the public’s help in identifying the attackers and having them arrested. One man is holding the defenseless man as others punch him. New York subways are not safe. Video sent by follower. pic.twitter.com/pEsKFCrznY