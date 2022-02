皇后區2劫匪入室搶劫 拳打41歲亞裔女 盜走數千元財物

🚨WANTED-ROBBERY: 2/7/22 at approx. 10:50 AM, vicinity of Liberty Ave & 104 St @NYPD106PCT Queens. The suspects broke into the victim's residence with a child inside, then assaulted the mother & took property. Any info call us at 800-577-TIPS Reward up to $3,500. pic.twitter.com/ndFJYAcFAX