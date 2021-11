華裔IT工程師騎車上班被撞 傷重不治

58歲的華裔IT工程師涂強(Qiang Tu),日前騎電單車從皇后區陽邊前往曼哈頓上班時,在單車道被一輛卡車撞倒並捲入輪下,傷重不治;涉案卡車司機因駕照 已被吊銷,被警方以嚴重無證駕駛罪名拘捕並移送法辦;涂強的親友對他的離世感到悲痛,希望肇事者受到法律嚴懲。

47st & 47ave Sunnyside, Queens. A cyclist was tragically killed when he was crushed by a truck making a right turn off of 47ave onto 47st. The driver has been taken into custody by officers of the 108 pct for charges unknown at this time. pic.twitter.com/BsmWRFPWC8