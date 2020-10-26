你是否知道一條 新加州法 對你孩子的意義

在當前令人不安的時候，與呼吸相關疾病的風險似乎就在我們眼前不斷倍增。新冠病毒持續散佈，並使數以百萬的人生病，甚至青少年也難逃一劫。(1, 2) 而且，今年的野火也造成非常嚴重的污染。(3)

因此重要的是，我們現在應該比以往任何時候更緊緊牢記：吸電子煙會減弱肺部功能。事實上，根據一項新的研究發現，吸電子煙與青少年及年輕成人檢測 新冠病毒呈陽性反應有所關聯的可能性更大。(4)

有鑒於當前肺部健康所面臨的威脅，若是其它不同行業應該會想方設法因應這種狀況，並公開宣告強健肺部功能的迫切需求，或者至少警告大眾新冠肺炎與吸煙/吸電子煙之間的關連。但是，煙草商當然沒有這樣做。他們反而極力爭取將口味產品留在市場，尤其是薄荷醇口味。(5)

當如此重要的信息可能讓人面臨生死攸關的時刻，他們卻未承擔起責任並警告大眾。

於是此時加州 的立法者介入，與我們站在同一邊的代表們彌補了煙草業的缺席，並通過一條法律，以在當前最重要的時刻，保護我們孩子的健康。

這條新的法律，也就是《參議院 793號法案》(SB 793)，將於2021年1月起生效，從此終止口味煙草在加州的販賣，並能將獲取如薄荷醇、棉花糖，以及其它超過1萬5千種煙草口味的低障礙通路從此除去，這可說是公共健康的勝利。(6)

在嘗試吸電子煙的青少年中，有93%是從帶有口味的產品開始。(7)新法律將使眾多孩子可避免產生煙草所可能導致的上癮、肺部損傷，以及情緒迴路重設等問題。若是沒有口味，藥物就會失去吸引力，使孩子免於遭受可能持續終生的肺部損傷及其它破壞性影響。

這些能夠引致死亡與疾病的產品，若是讓人感覺喉嚨清涼，或甜在舌尖，都絕對不是件好事，尤其在肺部健康至關重要的當前更是如此！

了解有關此法律及其保護範圍的更多信息可上網

……………………………………………………………………………

………………………………………………………