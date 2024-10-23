JINZA婚禮旗袍 東方故事的個人表達

JINZA Oriental 是一家位於洛杉磯 的高級訂製中式婚禮服飾精品店。JINZA 專注於手工訂製中式婚禮禮服、旗袍與唐裝。品牌名稱「JINZA」源自創辦人的姓氏「金氏」，象徵著她和團隊二十多年來對品質、創新與傳承的堅持。

創辦人 Jinza Jin 表示：「我們希望每位客人在穿上專屬於她的婚禮旗袍和裙褂時，能夠感受到對自身文化根源與家庭傳承的驕傲。服飾不僅是婚禮儀式中的重要象徵，紀念人生里程碑，更是對傳統與家族價值的表達。」

JINZA 高級訂製的特色主要體現在三個方面。首先，JINZA 擁有超過二十年的實體門店服務經驗。顧客可透過預約至洛杉磯與舊金山 的門店，享受全程量身訂製的服務體驗。其次，JINZA 採用最精湛的傳統手工刺繡工藝，並在布料選擇上精益求精，如日本 真絲與法國緞面。最後，JINZA 提供完善的售後服務，包括乾洗、修改與保存等一條龍服務，確保顧客在身材變化後依然能夠穿著合身得體的訂制服飾，也確保伴隨她度過人生重要時刻的禮服多年後仍可驕傲地展示給下一代。

在設計方面，JINZA 透過精心設計與剪裁，既保留中式傳統的優雅，也融入現代元素，使其成為現代女性在婚禮、宴會甚至日常穿著中的理想選擇，展現出獨特的東方氣質。

在婚服方面，JINZA 十分注重私人訂製體驗。每一件婚禮旗袍和裙褂都會根據顧客的文化背景與個人故事進行特別設計。除了傳統的龍鳳刺繡，JINZA 還提供姓名刺繡與寵物 刺繡等訂製服務，讓每一件禮服都成為顧客個人故事的獨特表達，象徵著富貴、幸福與家庭的美好。

JINZA 的唐裝系列也深受歡迎。作為中國男士的經典傳統禮服，JINZA 在保留其文化精髓的基礎上，融入現代設計，讓其既適合婚禮等正式場合，也適合日常穿著。

JINZA 期待與每一位客人相遇，量身訂製屬於您的中式訂製婚服與禮服。

網址：https://jinzaoriental.com

地址：933 N La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90069

電話：(310) 598 0431

電郵：[email protected]

Instagram: @jinzaoriental

Tiktok: @jinzaoriental

JINZA Wedding Qipao: A Personal Expression of Oriental Stories

JINZA Oriental is a high-end bespoke boutique specializing in traditional Chinese wedding attire, located in Los Angeles and San Francisco. The brand is dedicated to creating custom-made Chinese wedding dress, Qipao, and Tang suit. The name “JINZA” is derived from the founder’s family name, “Jin,” symbolizing her and her team’s commitment to quality, innovation, and cultural heritage for the past 20 years.

Founder Jinza Jin says, “We hope that every client who wears her custom wedding Qipao and Qun Kwa feels proud of her cultural roots and family heritage. These garments are not only symbols of wedding ceremonies and milestones but also a meaningful expression of tradition and family values.”

JINZA’s bespoke services feature three main areas. First, with over 20 years of experience in operating physical boutiques, JINZA provides personalized one-on-one consultations at their Los Angeles and San Francisco locations, offering a full bespoke service from start to finish. Second, JINZA is renowned for using the finest traditional hand-embroidery techniques and selecting premium fabrics, such as Japanese silk and French silk satin. Lastly, JINZA offers comprehensive after-sales services, including dry cleaning, alterations, and preservation, ensuring that clients can continue to wear their perfectly tailored garments even after body changes, and that these heirloom pieces can be proudly passed down to the next generations.

In terms of design, JINZA combines traditional elegance with modern elements. Their crafted Qipao and Tang suits are not only ideal for weddings and Chinese banquets but are also designed to be worn on everyday occasions, allowing modern women to showcase their heritage.

For wedding attire, JINZA focuses on providing a personalized experience. Each wedding Qipao and Qun Kwa is designed based on the client’s cultural background and personal story. In addition to traditional dragon and phoenix embroidery, JINZA offers name embroidery and pet embroidery, making each dress a personal expression of the client’s journey, symbolizing wealth, happiness, and the importance of family.

JINZA’s Tang suit collection is also very popular. As a classic traditional attire for Chinese men, JINZA preserves its cultural essence while incorporating modern design elements, including, fit, shape and design, making it perfect not only for formal occasions like weddings but also for everyday wear.

JINZA looks forward to meeting each client and creating a bespoke Chinese wedding and formal attire tailored to their unique story.

Website: https://jinzaoriental.com

Address: 933 N La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90069

Phone: (310) 598 0431

Email: [email protected]

Instagram: @jinzaoriental

Tiktok: @jinzaoriental