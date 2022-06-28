火辣又清涼的遊艇派對 給您今夏出遊獨一無二選擇

火辣又清涼的遊艇派對，夏季旅遊新時尚。

Parties at Sea遊艇公司致力於讓您的「遊艇派對」獨一無二，我們是經驗豐富的船長，擁有一流的遊艇；您可以隨心所欲地定制任何這些遊輪，除了基礎遊艇外，我們還提供多種選擇和便利設施，讓您的派對策劃活動更加輕鬆。

(Parties at Sea is committed to make your yacht party unique and special. We are experienced Captains with great yachts; you can customize any of these cruises any way you wish. In addition to the base yachts, we offer options and amenities to make your party planning activity even easier.)

海上遊艇派對可選擇之目的地

(Destinations for yacht parties at sea)

(A) 2小時或3小時：瑪利那岱瑞海港遊覽

瑪利那岱瑞周圍的輕鬆海港巡遊，碼頭有超過 5,000 艘帆船和動力船，有很多值得一看的地方。

(2 or 3 hours: Marina del Rey Harbor Cruises • Relaxing Harbor Cruise Around Marina del Rey, With Over 5,000 Sail and Power Boats in the Marina, There is Much to See)

(B) 2小時或3小時：聖塔莫尼卡灣的日落遊覽

一個浪漫的下午巡航到聖塔莫尼卡灣看日落。

(2 or 3 hours: Sunset Cruise in Santa Monica Bay • A Romantic Afternoon Cruise out into Santa Monica Bay Watching the Sun Go Down)

(C) 3小時、4小時或5小時：聖塔莫尼卡灣遊覽

您選擇通往聖塔莫尼卡灣的路線，從馬里布(Malibu)到帕洛斯弗德斯半島(Palos Verdes Peninsula) 賞海灣美景 ，跳入水中快速游泳 。

(3, 4 or 5 hours: Santa Monica Bay Cruise • You Pick the Route out into Santa Monica Bay, Enjoy Bay Views from Malibu to Palos Verdes Peninsula, Jump in the Water for a Quick Swim.)

(D) 5小時或6小時：馬里布-天堂灣遊覽

向北到馬里布令人興奮的遊覽，天堂灣的錨點，查看野生動物，游泳時間。

(5 or 6 hours: Malibu - Paradise Cove Cruise • An Exciting Cruise North to Malibu, Anchor off of Paradise Cove, View Wildlife, Time for Swim.)

(E) 5個小時：派洛斯福德半島遊覽

令人興奮的南巡遊到派洛斯福德半島，在陡峭的懸崖邊觀賞野生動物，從南灣城市返回。

(5 hours: Palos Verdes Peninsula Cruise • An Exciting Cruise South to the Palos Verdes Peninsula, View the Wildlife Around the Steep Cliffs, Returning by South Bay Cities.)

(F) 全天：卡特利娜島遊覽

令人興奮的卡特琳娜島一日遊，在阿瓦隆或雙子港下船，觀光 和游泳時間。

All Day: Catalina Island Cruise • An Exciting Day Cruise to Catalina Island , Disembark at Avalon or Twin Harbors, Time for Sightseeing and Swimming.)

每個項目包含：遊艇、船長和燃料。

(Each charter includes: bareboat yacht, captain and fuel.)

可用選項：特殊場合裝飾、花卉、開胃菜/食物和音樂家(吉他或鍵盤)。

(Available options: special occasion decor, floral, catered appetizers/food and musician(guitar or keyboard.)

額外服務選項：豪華轎車服務、遊艇裝飾、餐飲服務、花藝服務、服務員、鍵盤音樂家、吉他手、豎琴師...

(Available Service Options: Limousine Service, Yacht Decor, Food Service, Floral Service, Server, Keyboard Musician, Guitarist, Harpist...)

選項和設施：一些選項基於客人的數量，一些基於每小時，並非所有選項都適用於每個項目，預訂時將列出可用選項。

(Options and Amenities: Some Options are Based on the Number of Guests, Some based per Hour. Not all Options are Available for Every Charter. When Booking, the Available Options will be Listed.)

詳細信息在我們的選項頁面上。

(Details are on our Options Pages.)

請致電310-739-7300與我們經驗豐富的船長談談您在我們遊艇上的特別活動派對。

(Call 310-739-7300 To Speak With Our Experienced Captains About Your Special Event Party On Our Yachts.)

Parties at Sea

Dock 55, 11701 Fiji Blvd., Marina del Rey, CA 90292

Phone: 310-739-7300

Email: [email protected]

Hours: Mon – Sun: 8:00 a.m. to 8 p.m.

www.parties-at-sea.com

點擊鏈接即刻報名

https://parties-at-sea.com/main/about