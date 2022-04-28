歡慶2022年母親節 來充滿表達您感激之情

5月8日星期日，母親節即將到來。今年讓我們生活中的媽媽們感覺更加幸福，為了幫助孝子孝女們，南海岸廣場整理了一份母親節禮品指南，來充滿表達您感激之情。從穿什麼到美容護理，南海岸廣場收集的奢華、周到的禮物給每個媽媽。當然，也可以隨時為她安排個人購物預約，並用南海岸廣場禮品卡給她一個驚喜。 Tiffany & Co. Kate Spade New York Zimmermann Tod's Anthropologie Floral mama mug Baccarat Papillon lucky butterfly Bottega Veneta The Padded Cassette cross-body bag Buccellati Opera Tulle flexible bracelet Chloé Mifuko large basket embellished with multicolor pompoms and shiny calfskin in sepia brown Dolce & Gabbana Printed canvas espadrilles Furla soft bull terrier key ring and oversized hexagonal acetate frame sunglasses Hermès Kelly 18 women’s belt with removable pouch Isabel Marant Houston two-tone logo sweatshirt Longchamp Roseau bucket bag Michael Kors chain link cotton bucket hat Porsche Design Satin eau de parfum Ralph Lauren Pavé rose gold double-stirrup earrings Sephora AHA peeling mask Stella McCartney Gaia platform espadrille in mango canvas Swarovski Millenia bracelet and Millenia necklace Tory Burch Kira bangle watch gift set, multi-color/gold-tone stainless steel Tiffany & Co. Elsa Peretti open heart pendant in sterling silver Williams Sonoma Corsica wine and cheese picnic basket and Smeg Dolce & Gabbana citrus juicer 更多母親節禮物故事 母親節 上一則 國務院任命南加成功銀行家吳建民為APEC商貿諮詢代表 下一則 世界晚報／紐約一母親疑似受精神困擾將嬰兒抛到樓下
