歡慶2022年母親節 來充滿表達您感激之情

洛杉磯訊

5月8日星期日，母親節即將到來。今年讓我們生活中的媽媽們感覺更加幸福，為了幫助孝子孝女們，南海岸廣場整理了一份母親節禮品指南，來充滿表達您感激之情。從穿什麼到美容護理，南海岸廣場收集的奢華、周到的禮物給每個媽媽。當然，也可以隨時為她安排個人購物預約，並用南海岸廣場禮品卡給她一個驚喜。

Tiffany & Co.
Tiffany & Co.

Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York

Zimmermann
Zimmermann

Tod's
Tod's

Anthropologie Floral mama mug
Anthropologie Floral mama mug

Baccarat Papillon lucky butterfly
Baccarat Papillon lucky butterfly

Bottega Veneta The Padded Cassette cross...
Bottega Veneta The Padded Cassette cross-body bag

Buccellati Opera Tulle flexible bracelet
Buccellati Opera Tulle flexible bracelet

Chloé Mifuko large basket embellished wi...
Chloé Mifuko large basket embellished with multicolor pompoms and shiny calfskin in sepia brown

Dolce & Gabbana Printed canvas espadrill...
Dolce & Gabbana Printed canvas espadrilles

Furla soft bull terrier key ring and ove...
Furla soft bull terrier key ring and oversized hexagonal acetate frame sunglasses

Hermès Kelly 18 women’s belt with remova...
Hermès Kelly 18 women’s belt with removable pouch

Isabel Marant Houston two-tone logo swea...
Isabel Marant Houston two-tone logo sweatshirt

Longchamp Roseau bucket bag
Longchamp Roseau bucket bag

Michael Kors chain link cotton bucket ha...
Michael Kors chain link cotton bucket hat

Porsche Design Satin eau de parfum
Porsche Design Satin eau de parfum

Ralph Lauren Pavé rose gold double-stirr...
Ralph Lauren Pavé rose gold double-stirrup earrings

Sephora AHA peeling mask
Sephora AHA peeling mask

Stella McCartney Gaia platform espadrill...
Stella McCartney Gaia platform espadrille in mango canvas

Swarovski Millenia bracelet and Millenia...
Swarovski Millenia bracelet and Millenia necklace

Tory Burch Kira bangle watch gift set, m...
Tory Burch Kira bangle watch gift set, multi-color/gold-tone stainless steel

Tiffany & Co. Elsa Peretti open heart pe...
Tiffany & Co. Elsa Peretti open heart pendant in sterling silver

Williams Sonoma Corsica wine and cheese ...
Williams Sonoma Corsica wine and cheese picnic basket and Smeg Dolce & Gabbana citrus juicer

