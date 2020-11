蘋果藍牙追蹤器AirTags傳曝光 好像舊鑰匙串

蘋果 將推出一款藍牙追蹤設備「AirTags」,不過近期發表會上仍未亮相。爆料達人Fudge在推特 貼出疑似是「AirTags鑰匙環」的照片與設計圖。有網友看完照片直言「好像是我從校園商店買回來的舊鑰匙串」。

Potentially AirTag carrying accessory in Saddle Brown.



Looks a lot like this previously reported patent, but take it with a bit of salt though since something similar is easily reproducible in China. pic.twitter.com/HHRi2p4Cyu