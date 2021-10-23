德州公投11月2日登場 州憲8項修正案影響大

德州地方選舉與州憲修法公投即將展開。（達拉斯晨報）

德州 11月2日即將舉行地方選舉，同時有八項憲法修正案一併公投，其中包括對新冠疫情 的應對措施，與候選人資格的審查。提前投票 將自10月29日展開，提案內容簡介如下。

疫情應對方面有兩項3號和6號兩個提案。

3號提案（Proposition 3），原文「The constitutional amendment to prohibit this state or a political subdivision of this state from prohibiting or limiting religious services of religious organizations」，中文大意，你是否同意政府可以限制宗教活動。起因為德州政府在疫情期間限制禮拜等大型聚會，引發反彈。

6號提案（Proposition 6），原文「The constitutional amendment establishing a right for residents of certain facilities to designate an essential caregiver for in-person visitation」，中文大意，你是否同意必要看護者有權可以探視特定機構中的居住者。起因為疫情期間，政府限制家人探視機構中的親人。

法官選任方面有4號與5號提案。

4號提案（Proposition 4），原文「The constitutional amendment changing the eligibility requirements for a justice of the supreme court, a judge of the court of criminal appeals, a justice of a court of appeals, and a district judge」，中文大意為，你是否同意要擔任德州司法官員者，必須是德州居民且具有德州司法證照，選前執業至少8至10年，而且執照未曾被吊扣或吊銷。

5號提案（Proposition 5），原文「The constitutional amendment providing additional powers to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct with respect to candidates for judicial office」，中文大意，你是否同意德州司法紀律委員會（State Commission on Judicial Conduct）接受對州級司法職位候選人的申訴，並對他進行調查與採取其他行動。議員的主張是，不論現任或候選司法官員都應該接受公平檢視。

有關地方基建的第2號提案（Proposition 2），原文「The constitutional amendment authorizing a county to finance the development or redevelopment of transportation or infrastructure in unproductive, underdeveloped, or blighted areas in the county」，中文大意 ，城市已經可以發公債進行基礎建設，你是否同意縣府也能發公債？

有關配偶權利的兩項提案為第7號與第8號提案。

7號提案（Proposition 7），原文為「The constitutional amendment to allow the surviving spouse of a person who is disabled to receive a limitation on the school district ad valorem taxes on the spouse’s residence homestead if the spouse is 55 years of age or older at the time of the person's death」，中文大意，你是否同意殘障人士的未亡配偶，只要在配偶死亡時已年滿55歲，就能繼續享有另一半的學區地自用住宅免稅額。

8號提案（Proposition 8）的英文為「The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of all or part of the market value of the residence homestead of the surviving spouse of a member of the armed services of the United States who is killed or fatally injured in the line of duty」，中文大意，你是否同意軍眷能夠因另一半因公死亡而繼續享有免稅額，不論另一半是否死於戰鬥中。

其他還有1號提案（Proposition 1），原文是「The constitutional amendment authorizing the professional sports team charitable foundations of organizations sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women's Professional Rodeo Association to conduct charitable raffles at rodeo venues」，中文大意，你是否同意職業牛仔協會與女性職業牛仔協會在賽事舉行時發售公益彩券。