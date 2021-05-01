2021年最佳高中 麻州3校擠入前百名、161校進前25％

我的頻道

編譯中心／綜合報導
麻州前10名高中
麻州前10名高中

美國新聞與世界報導近日公布2021年最佳高中名單，麻州三校進入前百名，依序為：Boston Latin School第36、Pioneer Hadley 的Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion Charter School第40、Marlborough的Advanced Math and Science Academy Charter School第93。完整名單：https://www.usnews.com/education/best-high-schools/massachusetts。

全美榜單，麻州表現亮眼，有46.3％、161校進入前25％，高於其他州。新英格蘭地區有超過20校進入前百名。此次數字來自2018至2019學年，所以未受疫情影響。評分標準包括：英文、數學成績、弱勢學生表現、升大學準備程度、大學先修課程廣度、準時畢業率，供家長、學生選校參考，尤其是移民、低收入家庭，可瞭解學校如何支持弱勢學生。

除最佳高中，其他尚有：最佳數學、科學高中(Best STEM schools)：新英格蘭地區上榜者包括：麻州：Acton-Boxborough Regional High School, Acton(24名)、Concord Carlisle High School, Concord(29)、Winchester High School, Winchester(34)、Dover-Sherborn Regional High School, Dover(35)、Wayland High School, Wayland(36)、Lexington High School, Lexington(44)、Wellesley High School, Wellesley(47)、Westford Academy, Westford(49)、Sharon High School, Sharon(54)、Shrewsbury Senior High School, Shrewsbury(58)、Brookline High School, Brookline(64)、Newton North High School, Newton(99)；新罕州：Academy for Science and Design, Nashua(22)、Hanover High School, Hanover(96)。

最佳特許學校(Best charter schools)：麻州：Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion Charter School, Hadley(6)、Advanced Math and Science Academy Charter School, Marlborough(21)、Pioneer Charter School of Science 2 (PCSS-2), Saugus(52)；新罕州：Academy for Science and Design, Nashua(37)。

麻州 新英格蘭 低收入

