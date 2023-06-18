加入世界日報精英行列 開創多姿多彩事業未來

世界日報 數位平台。

芝加哥世界日報 誠摯邀請您加入我們的團隊，共同創造輝煌！我們是一家多元媒體機構，擁有強大的實力和能力，現在正向具媒體志向的人士敞開大門。無論您的學歷如何，只要您勇於面對困難，具有堅韌不拔的精神，勇於創新，具有開拓精神，擅長人際溝通，喜歡社交生活，追求理想工作，願意學習且投入努力，世界日報都願意提供您公平競爭和平等工作的機會。我們致力於培養您的成長，您的成就將成為您人生的驕傲，也是整個行業的榮耀。

時機不容錯失，今天的抉擇將決定您未來多姿多彩且豐富的人生。每天，您將在不同社會層面中穿梭，接觸商業領袖、社區代表、專業人士、市場精英、政府官員乃至各級地方政府官員、市長、州長、國會議員等，他們或多或少都會依賴您。請不要錯過這難得的機會。世界日報正走在媒體潮流的尖端，為了應對未來的變革，我們不斷擴大招募，從平面媒體邁向數位領域。世界日報擁有日報、免費周報、世界週刊、黃頁、特刊，還有世界電子報和世界新聞網 等，無論是在北美，世界日報都擁有悠久的歷史和驕人的成就，享有卓越的聲譽。

世界日報是北美唯一一家以中文為主的多元媒體，也是目前唯一的私人企業。我們每月的讀者群已經超過百萬，截至2022年2月28日，數位讀者群已達178萬人次，閱讀率達到2700萬次。如果加上紙本讀者，我們的讀者群超過200多萬人，深受華人 社區的喜愛。

我您有真才，我有實力。加入世界日報大家庭，一同開創您事業的未來。如有任何查詢，請通過電子郵件聯繫[email protected]。

世界日報隸屬聯合報系，是一家跨國華資企業，業務遍及世界各地的華人社區，每天為他們提供精神食糧。如果您有業務合作、查詢或其他事項，請致電1-312-842-8080或訪問以下網站：

世界新聞網https://www.worldjournal.com/

世界電子報http://ep.worldjournal.com/

You possess true talent, and we have the power to make things happen. The World Journal, a diverse media organization based in Chicago, sincerely invites you to join us, work together for a prosperous future, and plan your life accordingly. The doors of World Journal are wide open, welcoming professionals from the media industry who are fearless, resilient, innovative, and possess excellent communication skills. If you enjoy a social lifestyle, have a passion for challenging yourself, and strive for your ideal job, regardless of your educational background, as long as you have a strong aptitude for learning and are willing to put in the effort, World Journal is committed to providing you with a fair and equal opportunity for competitive and rewarding work. We foster your growth, which becomes a source of pride for your personal life and the entire industry, including World Journal.

Time is of the essence, and opportunities must be seized. Your decision today will shape a fulfilling future for you. As you traverse different strata of society on a daily basis, you will interact with business leaders, community representatives, professionals, market elites, dignitaries, and even local and national government officials who may seek your assistance. Do not miss out on this unparalleled opportunity. World Journal is at the forefront of the industry, constantly expanding its recruitment efforts to embrace the future and keep up with the latest trends. We have transitioned from print media to digital platforms, and World Journal excels in various media domains, including daily newspapers, free weekly publications, World Journal Weekly, yellow pages, special editions, World e-Paper, and World News Network. Our impressive achievements in North America are evident to all.

As the only privately-owned enterprise in North America that offers diverse media outlets primarily in Chinese, World Journal's monthly readership has already surpassed one million. As of February 28, 2022, the digital readership alone has reached 1.78 million, with a total of 27 million views. When considering our print editions, the readership exceeds two million. We are deeply cherished by the Chinese community.

Your talent, our strength—let's forge a prosperous future for your career. The World Journal family wholeheartedly invites you to join our team. For inquiries and further information, please contact us via email at [email protected]

World Journal is part of the United Daily News Group, a multinational Chinese-owned enterprise. Our business extends to every corner of the world where Chinese communities reside, providing them with spiritual nourishment on a daily basis. For business collaboration, inquiries, or any other matters of interest, please call 1-312-842-8080 or visit the following websites:

World News Network , https://www.worldjournal.com/

World e-Paper, http://ep.worldjournal.com/ 。