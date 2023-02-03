為芝加哥第11選區治安設想請投 # 57 Don Don曾神聖一票

我的頻道

本報芝加哥訊
請投57號Don Don 神聖一票。
請投57號Don Don 神聖一票。

芝加哥第11選區後選人Don Don曾就競選區議員提出三項主要政綱，如果獲選後將會致力於1)社區安全問題；2)強大社區；3)學校教育等。

第11選區提前投票日將於本月13日展開，Don Don曾的投票號為57號。

為加強選區票源，Don Don 曾已組成選舉聯盟，在投Don Don 曾神聖一票同時，呼吁選民如果希望有一個安全社區環境，請同時考慮投 # 6 Paul Vallas；#72 Carlos Sanchez；#74 Denise McBroom；#77 Maggie Finucane。

後選人Don Don曾為義 警 團 創始 人 之 一 , 職業是 消防 員 。

義警團為華埠社區自願團體，為了華埠社區社全，義警團所有成員都在華埠社區治安響起警號時，都無私獻 出 了各人的 寶貴時 間 , 金 錢 , 甚至團員自已個 人的人身 安全 。義警團在華埠巡邏時更協助提供警察許多破案訊息 , 也為區內治安建位一個防護盾。

還記得過住暴亂嗎 ? 當芝加哥冶安單位發出防範警訊時，區內商家為免店遭不白破壞，都在店前釘起了木板圍牆，區內人人自危時，義警團和芝加哥槍友會便發起守護芝加哥中國城 ,而當 時中國城也是因為義警團和芝加哥 槍友會守護及警方關注才沒有被搗亂破壞 。

Don Don曾是藍領 的 中 產 階級 , 多 年 與 芝加哥 警務 人 員 的 合作 , 因此 早已和地區警 察分 局 建立 良好關係。 Don Don曾是 第 三 代 華 僑 , 在 11 區 定居 數 十 年 , 深 知 民眾 需求  , 明白第11區最需要的是什麼。

和#57 Don Don 曾選舉聯盟4位盟友分別有：                                                                                                            # 6 競選芝加哥市市長 Paul Vallas                                                                                                                            #72 競選芝加哥市 11區警區議員 Carlos Sanchez                                                                                                  #74 競選芝加哥市 11區警區議員 Denise McBroom                                                                                               #77 競選芝加哥市 11區警區議員 Maggie Finucane

第11選區提前選舉站將於2023年2月13日在2901 S. Poplar Ave., Chicago IL Mcguane Park公園舉行。時間為：星期一至五 9:00am~6:00pm；星期六 9:00am~5:00pm；星期日10：00am~4:00pm。

Don Don曾的投票號為57號，將於本月13接受提受投票。選舉建議、義工、捐款或疑問請登臨Don Don網站了解更多詳情 https://www.dondonfor11.org/。

ABOUT DON DON

Married father of three children: a college student and two Chicago Public School students

Chicago Firefighter for 20 years, assigned for 14 years to Engine 29 - serving the Armour Square, Bridgeport and Canaryville communities

Co-founder of the Chinatown and Bridgeport Neighborhood Watch groups on Facebook and WeChat

His family has been in the United States for 6 generations - 5 in Chicago. His parents immigrated here in the 1960's.

Working-class community member who worked in the family's restaurant

Speaks Toisanese and has lived in the Chinatown area for nearly 30 years.

Married to Raquel who is the daughter/grand daughter of Mexican immigrants.

Raquel is a very active CPS parent and advocates for the educational needs of the community.

For more information about Don Don, please go on line https://www.dondonfor11.org/。

Don Don early voting poster.
Vote Don Don for better school, stronger communities and safer streets.

