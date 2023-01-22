Ambria Taylor 競選活動委員會 1/27邀請您參加籌款舞會

各界給Ambria Taylor的支持。

屬華埠芝加哥 市11選區區議員後選人Ambria Taylor 將於本月27日假 DADS (Digital Art Demo Space)

舉行競選議員的籌款舞會，當晚籌款舞會所得門票收益將全損作11選區區議員競選活動用途。

11選區區議員後選人Ambria Taylor假DADS (Digital Art Demo Space)舉辦籌款舞會。DADS位於2515 S Archer Ave, #2, Chicago IL 60608。舞會入場門票為每位15 美元，

參加資格：凡年滿21歲及在六個月內沒有 Covid病毒感染紀錄，參加者請在來之前的一天進行快速測試，並在入場時同時

盡可能提供最新Covid 新冠病毒檢測 報告。

舞會將於1 月 27 日星期五晚上 8 點開始，歡迎家庭朋友結伴參加。購票請登臨 Ambria Taylor 網站 https://ambriaforalderman.com/events/?link_id=1&can_id=4f4fe7584b83c54ca7ce0898e62e2d23&source=email-we-just-passed-a-huge-milestone-4&email_referrer=email_1781814___subject_2279005&email_subject=youre-invited-queer-disco-prom-january-27th。

Ambria出身於草根階層，深暗“以人為本” 道理，在她競選活動網站，可以看到Ambria很積極參予社會各公益活動、及提供個人對勞工階層的看法，如即將在去年 11 月的投票中有關工人權利修正案，該修正案將保護伊利諾伊州憲法中的工會和工人權利等等，及改善環境的環保活動。

Ambria競選活動委員會呼籲義工，希望有志，有理想，願為社區工作的自願工作者，能夠参予Ambria競選活動，為大芝加哥11區獻出一分力量。大芝加哥11區選民欲瞭解更多後選人Ambria，及競選活動，請登臨：

中文 https://ambriaforalderman.com/zh-hans/latest-zn-hans/

英文 https://ambriaforalderman.com/latest/。

Ambria Taylor for 11 ward alderman Campaign will be dancing the night away on Friday, January 27th starting at 8 pm at DADS (Digital Art Demo Space), 2515 S Archer Ave, #2, Chicago IL 60608.

Tickets are $15 and all proceeds will be going to help our campaign win!

Extreme outfits are HIGHLY encouraged. Interpretation of the theme is up to you.

BE SURE TO BRING SOME CASH TO TIP A *VERY* SPECIAL PERFORMER. MORE DETAILS SOON.

Safety notes:

Vax cards will be checked, must have been poked in the past 6 months. Please take a rapid test day-of before you come. If you have any symptoms of illness, please stay home even if you tested negative. Masks are optional but encouraged. If you wear a mask, there will be a contest for Best Disco Mask, so consider decorating it according to the theme :) We love to be family friendly but this one is 21+. Venue is on the second floor up some stairs.

For more information of Ambria Alderman Campaign, please stop by the web sit at https://ambriaforalderman.com/latest/。