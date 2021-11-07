我的頻道

川普落井下石 稱死對頭亞歷鮑德溫誤殺「很有問題」

拜登推動「企業疫苗強制令」法院裁定暫緩執行

亞洲電影節-免費電影Asian Pop Up11/13芝加哥引爆災難片《峰爆》

本報芝加哥訊
Asian Pop Up11/13在芝加哥引爆災難片《峰爆》。
亞洲電影節下半年壓軸好戲還在後頭，進入秋季，從11月1起即將推出由中國著名導演謝飛執導一系列劇情電影及李駿執導，朱一龍、黃志忠、陳數、焦俊豔領銜主演驚悚災難片《峰爆》。

謝飛執導一系列劇情電影有《我們的田野》，《湘女蕭蕭》，《本命年》，《香魂女》，《黑駿馬》及《益西卓瑪》將於11月12至21日期間在Smart Cinema 上演，美國及加拿大觀眾可以安坐家中欣賞。另外，Asian Pop-Up 又特別安排李駿執導的驚悚災難片《峰爆》在芝加哥 ChiTown Movies Drive-in (2343 S. Throop)上映。芝加哥上映《峰爆》是由中國駐芝加哥總領事館贊助，上映時間為11月13日下午5:00。

亞洲電影節上述兩個活動均是免費的避免向隅請提前預訂約票。詳情請登臨asianpopupcinema.org 及smartcinemausa.com。

Chicago, IL (November 1, 2021) - The semi-annual Asian Film Festival, Asian Pop-UpCinema announce a special Fall presentation of Director Xie Fei’s first North Americanstreaming series and Director Jun Lee’s new thriller Cloudy Mountain at a ChicagoDrive-in.

The six-film mini-series streaming event, XIE FEI: A RETROSPECTIVE will be hostedon Smart Cinema USA for both U.S. & Canadian audiences November 12-21, 2021.On November 13 at 5:00 pm, Asian Pop-Up Cinema will present CLOUDY MOUNTAINat ChiTown Movies Drive-in (2343 S. Throop). The latter event is sponsored by theConsulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Chicago. Both events are free

and RSVP is required.

Xie Fei was born in 1942 and is internationally known as one of the most prominentdirectors from China. He graduated from Beijing Film Academy of China and stayed asan educator with the school for 40 years by becoming a professor, Dean of the Director Department, and Vice President. He is a 4 th generation director and educated 5 th & 6 th generation filmmakers including Chen Kaige, Zhang Yi Mao, Tian Zhuang Zhuang, and Jia Zhangke. At the recently held Pingyao International Film Festival, Xie Fei received an award as one of the “2021 Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon East-West Contribution”honorees together with Hong Kong director Tsui Hark.

During the streaming validity, viewers have 24-hours to watch any film at

www.smartcinemausa.com.

The six-film mini-streaming series are all dramas, directed by Xie Fei, and in Mandarin, Tibetan, and/or Mongolian with English subtitles. They include:

 

Our Farmland  我們的田野 (1983)-Screenwriter is also Xie Fei.

The film tells the story of urban youth sent to the countryside for a ‘re-education’ during

the Cultural Revolution. The film was nominated for the Golden Rooster Award for Best

Cinematography.

A Girl from Hunan 湘女萧萧 (1986)

A Girl from Hunan tells the story of a willful young girl (initially played by Lin Qing andplayed as an adult by Naren Hua) who, at the start of the film, is about to enter into anarranged marriage with a two-year-old child, Chun Guan. Xiao Xiao, the girl in question,is only twelve. It was one of the first mainland Chinese films to be commerciallyscreened in the United States. The film is based on a 1929 short story, XiaoXiao (or Hsiao Hsiao), by author Shen Congwen. A Girl from Hunan screened in the Un Certain Regard section of the Cannes International Film Festival in 1987 and won the Don Quixote Award at the San Sebastian Film Festival and the Golden Panda Award at the Montpelier Film Festival in 1988. In 1993 the film won the Humanitarianism Award in China.

Black Snow 本命年 (1990)

Written and adapted from a novel by Liu Heng, the film captures the social impact of political change in China during the Cultural Revolution. A semi-literate who was deprived of schooling during the Cultural Revolution, Li Huiquan, is released from a labor camp. But his attempts to make good are continually thwarted. His street stall selling clothes puts him on the fringe of the black market, and he soon gets lured back into his old neighborhood gangs. His disenchanted comrades include a nightclub chanteuse as well as an escaped convict.

Woman from the Lake of Scented Souls 香魂女 (1993)

The film is adapted from a novel by Zhou Daxin, “The Fragrant Oil Mill by the Lake ofScented Souls” (香魂塘畔的香油坊). A woman in the small village of Hebei runs a small sesame oil business that becomes unexpectedly successful but then uses her money to buy a peasant bride for her mentally disabled son.

Winner of the Golden Bear Award at the Berlin Film Festival in 1993, the Chinese Government Outstanding Film Award, the Best Ten Chinese Film Award in Hong Kong, and the Best Actress Award at the Chicago International Film Festival in the same year.

A Mongolian Tale 黑骏马 (1995)

Available only for limited one-day validity on November 21, 2021

A Mongolian Tale tells the story of an elderly woman who raises her granddaughter and an abandoned boy, who vow to wed as adults.

Xie Fei won the Best Director Award at the Montreal World Film Festival, while actor/musician Tengger won a special award for musical contribution. The film was praised by Western critics including The New York Times who said actress Dalarsurong in her role as Nai Nai is "eas[ing] into the radiant role of this film's endlessly wise foster grandmother” and Variety found the film generally "lightweight" but nevertheless

"beautifully made."

Song of Tibet 益西卓瑪 (2000)

Song of Tibet displays the last century of Tibetan history by telling the love story of Yeshe Dolma, a Tibetan woman, and her romance with three men. Winner of Best Screenwriting, Best Music and Best Actress Award – Golden Rooster Awards, China (2001); Winner of Interfaith Award, St. Louis International Film Festival,

USA (2001); Winner of Audience Award, Ocean Film Festival, Netherlands (2001).

Cloudy Mountain (峰爆)

When a tunnel under construction is threatened by a chain reaction of natural disasters, it's up to a father and his scientist son to save the small town in the newly built path of danger. See the trailer Jun Lee directed a number of well-known films and television dramas, and his work is known for its suspense and tension. He has been recognized with first place in the 23rd Huading Awards Top 100 TV Series, the Gold Award for Best TV Series in the Chinese American Film Festival and the title of “Top 10 Television Series” in the 2015 China TV Drama Awards.

ChiTown Movies is located near China Town in Pilsen (2343 S. Throop). The film will be presented once at 5:00 PM on Saturday, November 13, RSVP Is required at asianpopupcinema.org/cloudy.

謝飛執導一系列劇情電影有《我們的田野》，《湘女蕭蕭》，《本命年》，《香魂女》，《黑駿馬》及《益西卓瑪》將於11月12至21日期間在Smart Cinema 上演。

稱遭槍殺青少年父母不及格 麥當勞執行長惹議

亞馬遜超市「拿了就走」 芝城西郊威斯蒙市開業

「以紅之名」首映 賭城銀州影展唯一亞裔參展片

芝加哥華商會親善小姐選美 6佳麗首亮相

全美疫情反覆 芝衛生局長提醒仍須謹慎防疫

芝加哥市賭場5提案 3預定地近華埠 預計2025年開幕

