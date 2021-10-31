美國中國總商會芝加哥第五屆年會聚焦政商界實現“全球合作-共襄繁榮”

美國中國總商會芝加哥第五屆年會，聚焦政商界實現“全球合作-共襄繁榮”。

2021全球製造業峰會暨美國中國 總商會芝加哥 第五屆年會(ZO0M線上) 於日前

10月26日舉行，由CGCC CHICAGO美國中國總商會芝加哥 , WBC芝加哥市招商局及CIPA中國商務部投資促進事務局聯合主辦，並由合作夥伴USHCA美國腹地美中協會協助進行。

美中總商會芝加哥在世界變革發展的關鍵時期舉辦是次“未來全球製造峰會”。 主題將圍繞“全球合作，共襄繁榮” 希望聚集全球商界和政界的領袖及專家，探討供應鏈與物流等問題，並分享《2021年在美中資企業年度商業調查報告》。

高峰會通過小組討論、專家演講、B2B接洽、頒獎儀式等形式，探討世界上兩個最大經濟體之間的互動研討，以實現共同繁榮。

是次参加高峰會重要嘉賓冠蓋雲集，有 AMBASSADOR GANG OIN中國駐美大使秦剛，FORMER AMBASSADOR美國前駐華大使TERRY BRANSTAD及DEPUTY MINISTER OF COMMERCE PRC中國商務部王受文副部長及美國中西部州政府和美國市政府來自7個城市共40多名代表，以及更多代表團300多位中國商界參加了此年度盛會。

"Global Collaboration for Shared Prosperity"

The Future of Global Manufacturing and Innovation Summit & CGCC CHICAGO 5th Annual Gala 2021, A Virtual Summit and Gala

On October 26, 2021, China General Chamber of Commerce – Chicago (hereinafter referred to as CGCC Chicago), in partnership with the World Business Chicago, hosted the 5th Annual Gala "Global Collaboration for Shared Prosperity "online. It aimed to consolidate the China-US relationship through a series of highlight events, such as Investment Forum, High-Level Panel Discussions, Invest in the Midwest Showcase, and Award Ceremony. The People's Republic of China Ambassador to the United States of America Gang QIN and the former Ambassador of the United States to the People's Republic of China Terry Branstad will both attend the annual gala. This online event consisted of three sessions – The New Normal in Manufacturing, Global Manufacturing & Supply Chain Management, and Awards Ceremony.

C.M.O. of City of Chicago, C.E.O. of World Business Chicago Michael Fassnacht, President of the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai Ker Gibbs, Acting Consul General of the Chinese Consulate General in Chicago Liming Huang, Mayor of Chicago Lori Lightfoot, and President of Wanxiang Group Pin Ni attended and delivered remarks at the event. Commercial and business affairs officials from the Chinese Embassy in the U.S., business officials from the U.S. federal government, Midwest state governments, and the city government of Chicago, U.S. investment promotion group, 40 representatives from 7 cities of China, and a delegation of more than 300 Chinese business leaders participated this annual gala .

The opening ceremony of the gala began with the opening remarks from the C.M.O. of City of Chicago, C.E.O. of World Business Chicago Michael Fassnacht. During the opening ceremony of the gala, Chairman of CGCC Chicago Pin Ni, Mayor of City of Chicago Lori Lightfoot; Ambassador Gang QIN, Former Ambassador Terry Branstad, Shouwen Wang, Deputy Minister of Commerce PRC, Tony Evers, Governor of Wisconsin, Jared Polis, Governor of Colorado, Mike DeWine Governor of Ohio, Asa Hutchinson, Governor of Arkansas, David Toland, Lieutenant Governor of Kansas, and Deputy General Director of China Investment Promotion Agency of Ministry of Commerce Yong Li all gave welcome speeches to all the guests and thanked their great supports along the way. SVP of Abbott Scott House, President & CEO of Fuyao Group North America Jeff Liu, Vice President of Global Policy, Semiconductor Industry Association Jimmy Goodrich gave keynote presentations on Digital Manufacturing & Manufacturing Innovation topics. Former Governor of Missouri Bob Holden introduced Mr. Rodney Slater, the former United States Secretary of Transportation, who talked about the policy and regulation. Lastly, the led researcher Ms. Reg Costello from Brunswick Group presented "Trends in Manufacturing and the Global Supply Chain." David Wooddruff, the assistant VP of Head Public & Government Affairs from Canadian National gave a speech.

Partner from Locke Lord Matthew Furton held the "Defending Trade Secret Misappropriation Claims in a Global Manufacturing Environment" seminar. On top of that, Partners and leaders in the Advanced Manufacturing sector serving the US and Chinese companies at Ernst & Young hosted the panel discussion of "The State of Advanced Manufacturing – industry trends, challenges, and outlook."

It was particularly noteworthy that, as a unique feature of this year's Annual Gala, CGCC Chicago gives the United States - China Friendship Envoy Award to Former Ambassador Terry Branstad and Outstanding Partner of the Year 2021 to USHCA. Lastly, Four Chinese and U.S. companies were awarded at the gala for the recognition of their excellent performances in business developments and corporate social responsibilities. CGCC Chicago is honored to give the Best Manufacturing Innovation Award to CRRC Sifang America, Excellence in Economic Development Award to China Southern Airlines, Best Job Creation Award to Fuyao Glass Illinois Inc., Best Corporate Culture Award to Hylant Group.